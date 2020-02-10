ABC prohibits Shadows Lounge from having malt mixed drinks on their property

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Shadows Lounge is forbidden to have malt and mixed drinks on their premises and in their private bar, officials say.

On February 3, Elizabeth City police worked with the enforcement of alcohol laws to address recent issues at Shadows Lounge on North Road Street 110.

On January 12 and February 2, the police responded to calls for service involving multiple gunshots.

Shadows Lounge was served with an official notification of rejection by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission; that is why it is currently forbidden at Shadows Lounge to have malt drinks and mixed drinks on their premises and in their own bar.

The establishment’s permittee, Martin Earl Butts, 50, from Norfolk, Virginia, was cited by Alcohol Law Enforcement on February 3 for possession of a liquor container that did not have an ABC stamp stamp and did not check the parking lot for customers to prevent violations.

He was given a court date of March 5.

The police and alcohol law enforcement will continue to work together to address further public safety concerns.