ABC picks up new series based on C.J. Box novel

Casper native and author C.J. Box speaks in 2019 in a library in Colorado (Courtesy)

CASPER, Wyo – A novel by author C.J. Box from Wyoming is used as inspiration for a new TV series recently purchased by ABC Television.

According to Deadline, the series “The Big Sky” is a procedural thriller that follows private detective Cassie Dewell and former cop partner Jenny Hoyt while they are looking for two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote Montana highway.

“The Big Sky” is based on Box’s novel “The Highway” from 2013, which is part of a series of books that follow the characters Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt.

The series was written and produced by David E. Kelly, who was hugely successful with various TV series from the past, including ‘Ally McBeal’, ‘Picket Fences’,’ Chicago Hope ‘and more recently the HBO hit’ Big Little Lies’.

In an interview with Cowboy State Daily, Box said the series will be “dark and scary”.

“Many people who have read the script say it is one of the scariest things they have ever read,” he said. “The pilot I read scared me, although I knew what was going to happen.”

Box told Cowboy State Daily that he sold the rights to a number of books to production companies, but nothing until “The Highway” was produced.

It is not the first time that a Wyoming author has successfully seen a book turn into TV gold.

The A&E series “Longmire” ran for six seasons and was based on the “Walt Longmire Mysteries” book series by Wyoming, Craig Johnson. The annual Longmire Days in Buffalo celebrates the character and city that inspired the books.