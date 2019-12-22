ABC hires 120 business bankers, according to NAB Heartland

Loading...

Despite the popularity of digital services, van Horen said many of his business customers still had to speak to a banker to deal with "more delicate issues".

"Companies are busy, they don't always have time to solve the problems themselves. It is therefore very important to have bankers face to face or person to person."

The expansion plan comes after regulators in recent months have accused some banks of being overly cautious in their business credit decisions, after a period of intense scrutiny from large Australian lenders.

Mr van Horen said some companies were "fairly reluctant" to borrow money, but also acknowledged that the environment of recent years made it "inevitable" that banks would be more careful. He said there was no policy to be more cautious about loans, but it was "a matter of heart and mind".

Bell Potter analyst TS Lim said that corporate banking had higher margins than retail banking, noting that large banks had often sought to grow in this market. "The banks have always said there were green shoots, but that did not happen. Once the cycle started, it should be a better result for the big banks," said Mr. Lim.

Van Horen said that CBA has loaned companies around $ 500 million a week, broadly in line with market growth.

As banks fend off competition from financial tech companies eyeing the business market, CBA this year introduced a product called Bizexpress that uses customer transaction data to approve loans, instead of requiring states of a client.

Mr Van Horen said the bank had expanded this product to include different types of loans, and he also highlighted a recent decision to revive corporate accounts with a no-cost option.

Van Horen said the main source of complaints from the bank in this area was his monthly fees of $ 10 for corporate accounts, which give customers a number of branch transactions per month. Customers will now be able to choose a free account, which would instead require payment of fees if they visit a branch.

Adam Bennett, current CBA group executive for corporate banking, left the bank in late February to be replaced by Mike Vacy-Lyle.