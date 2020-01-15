The backstage melodrama of ABC’s The View intensified on Tuesday when outgoing co-host Abby Huntsman failed to heed the urging of network executives to contradict a CNN story and page six of the New York Post, between others, describing the show’s “poisonous culture,” as it was ransacked by unpleasant leaks and hatchet jobs on the Daily Mail website.

“They threw Abby under the bus,” a View insider told The Daily Beast, the day after Huntsman’s popular daytime announcement that Friday will be his last day – almost eight months before her contract which will end at the end of the current season (23rd) and which she will decamp in Utah to help direct the campaign of governor 2020 of her father, the former governor of Utah Jon Huntsman Jr.

Prior to Tuesday’s live broadcast, sources said, executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin and Barbara Fedida – ABC News senior vice president for talent, editorial strategy and business affairs – asked Huntsman to pass in front of the camera and to counter the reports of internal conflicts by putting a positive twist on the so-called collegial workplace of The View instead of the scorpions in bottle atmosphere which is often represented in the tabloids.

But Huntsman, in his second year on The View, instead followed the advice of the moderator of the talk show Whoopi Goldberg, whom the 33-year-old mother of three considers a mentor; Goldberg, 64, told her not to do so, sources say, because she had already said her goodbyes and congratulated her colleagues on Monday’s episode “like the smartest women I worked with” , adding, “I love everyone about you here” – and why feed the tabloid gossip by being defensive?

Indeed, The View has a rich and colorful story of intrigue, fighting and explosions among the live co-hosts involving the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, and Star Jones co-hosts Donnell, Goldberg and others … all told in fierce detail by Ramin Setoodeh’s recent book, The Ladies Who Punch.

Huntsman – who declined an interview request for this article – has complained in the past to Fedida and others about toxic leaks in the tabloids which, with or without precision, told (and sometimes heightened) internal strife among the talents on the air of The View, especially in recent months between Huntsman and his colleague Republican panelist and longtime friend Meghan McCain.

The two had a backstage explosion after the December 12 broadcast, when Huntsman, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin – all mothers – engaged in a lengthy discussion of “hot topics” on parenting and feeding with milk. McCain, who wrote painfully last July about his recent miscarriage in the New York Times, bristled: “I’ve never breastfed anything, I’m sorry. I always have the impression that there is this moment in the program where I have so much to say about politics, I have so much to say about the election, so much to say about the candidates! Breastfeeding? I have nothing for you. “

As the show started to air, Behar joked, “I say nurse the cactus!”, Then chuckled as McCain, daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain, appeared to have been hit in the face . (“Joy’s comment was a joke that went wrong,” an ABC insider told The Daily Beast.)

Off-camera, McCain – who also refused an interview request – then mingled with his pal Huntsman, accusing him of never saying anything for his defense on the air; Huntsman emotionally dismissed McCain’s accusation, saying that she had always supported her friend and “was back,” according to someone familiar with the details of the argument.

“It is not sustainable,” said an insider from View, who said the reports of the show’s “toxic culture” were accurate.

McCain and Huntsman stopped talking for a while, sources said, but recently fixed things up, and the two women hugged after Huntsman’s announcement. “Meghan, we will be friends forever,” Huntsman told her in front of the camera. “I’m sorry you are leaving,” said McCain.

Huntsman’s warm feelings about the show came to an abrupt end, however, with the “exclusive” Daily Mail claiming that “she quit her co-hosting job on The View because her talk-talk future popular show was hung by a thread, “That” network leaders had considered gradually removing her from her coveted seat “” and that “research revealed that viewers found Abby” bland “and did not feel that she had a clear view. “

The story continues: “Now that Abby is outside, ABC is trying to find a way to convince Friday co-host Ana Navarro to devote more time to the show, while the bosses revel in the Republican… The proud ever-Trumper has become a favorite of fans of the series, especially for its ability to control Meghan McCain. “

Amid rampant internal speculation about who threw Huntsman at the Daily Mail – including all obvious suspects – lead executive producer McLoughlin told The Daily Beast: “The story is flatly false” and that Huntsman was a co-host much appreciated.

As for recruiting Navarro for a regular co-hosting concert, “We are not focused on replacing Abby at the moment,” said McLoughlin.

—With additional reports from Justin Baragona

