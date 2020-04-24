ABC 1999 “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” It doesn’t look like an evening. Ratings

Each subsequent episode was a new stage for the franchise

Ah, 1999: Napster was launched, John Stuart became the owner of The Daily Show instead of Craig Kilborn, and this writer graduated from high school. (Howell has risen!) In the summer, ABC asked “Who wants to be a millionaire?” The horse released a new game show.

Initially, the “Millionaire” phenomenon was a special purpose of a few weeks organized by Regis Philbin. August 16, 1999 “Who wants to be a millionaire?” for the first time on ABC with a rating of 3.71 among 18-49 adults and a total audience of 10 million. On Sunday, August 22, the show attracted 15 million viewers with a rating of 6.0, and it did not stop there. The following Sunday, August 29, the first screening of “Millionaire” ended with a rating of 8.71 and 22.4 million viewers.

By the way, if you’re surprised, it was all live. At that time, there was no DVR and on-demand programming, and VCR viewing was not calculated by Nielsen’s average.

Twenty years later, on April 8, 2020, “Millionaire” made its debut again. The new version is owned by Jimmy Kimmel and uses famous contestants who have played for charity. The return attempt was opened from the days before Netflix, when TV viewing (and TV viewer numbers) varied. But this “Millionaire” can not withstand the current competition.

The show had a demo rating of 5.46 and 14.4 million viewers on August 1, 1999. Surprisingly, Nielsen’s numbers grew even stronger, with the average price of the next batch being 7.79 and 24.9 million viewers. At the absolute peak of one episode on May 2, 2000, “Those Who Want to Be a Millionaire” garnered a rating of 12.41 and 35.6 million viewers. The following night, the series had a slightly lower (but not reasonable) rating of 12.20 and a high of 36.048 million viewers. These large numbers attracted the attention of the first famous contestants, who helped to explain the modern point of view.

Finally, the show was a success. The demo rating of the 2000-01 season (including special and more episodes aired every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) was 4.44 and 16.9 million viewers.

In 2001-02, the episodes reached a rating of 2.39 and 9.4 million viewers. The great phase of the show is over, at least. That same year, Meredith Vieira began accepting a daily syndicated version, which went through several hosts and stopped airing last year.

During the 2009-10 TV season, ABC repeatedly returned “Millionaire” with special prizes, which had a rating of 1.41 and 6.9 million viewers. The network would be happy to receive these numbers today, but they want to like the party as they did in 1999.

The last revival of “Millionaire” after the finale of the series “Modern Family” received a rating of 1.1 and 6.3 million viewers. Not bad for today’s TV viewing, but the closest thing to joining a friend was the main help on the screen, like a friend’s friend rating.

Due to the benefit of a one-week delay, the minimum we can do to compare the TV series in 2020 to twenty years ago, the Live + 7 Day rating rose to 1.3 ratings and 7.7 million viewers. This demo rating was named the best debut of any broadcast network in two months (starting with Fox’s Lego Masters) and the overall audience made it ABC’s most viewed average debut in two years.

The following week, “Millionaire” received a rating of 0.6 and 3.9 million viewers. On Wednesday, the third episode received 0.5 ratings and 3.7 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated original episode (two) during that night time. This is “Chicago PD.” Reconnect to NBC, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” was more than 177,000 spectators.

Each subsequent episode was a new stage for the franchise. But how low can it go? There are six more episodes of “Millionaire” on ABC, yes, all of them are possible. So we watch the episodes and then see their respective ratings.

Many Millionaire participants should be aware that the show will move to a new night and time next week, starting on Thursday, April 30, 8/7.