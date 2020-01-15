At the end of his first of three segments on Wednesday morning on The View, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg concluded his response to the controversial “stop-and-frisk” policy by saying, “In some things, I did it wrong and I apologized and then tried to do something else. ”

“Well, we’ll give you more time to apologize,” said Whoopi Goldberg before launching the ad. That’s exactly what they did after the break, but this time a provocative Bloomberg refused to take responsibility.

“I also have friends who have worked in your company and who have wonderful things to say, but you have been accused in the past of making obscene and sexist comments and fostering a fraternal culture in your company which was uncomfortable for some employees, “said Abby Huntsman, who will be leaving another type of” toxic “work environment at the end of this week.” ABC has actually spoken to several women who want to share their stories, but you won’t release them not their NDAs. ”

Huntsman then paraphrased Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg’s main Democratic rival in 2020, who said, “If his company has an enviable record, then let the people in his company or former employees of his company talk about this enviable record. What should Michael Bloomberg hide? ”

“We have nothing to hide, but we have concluded legal agreements, that the two parties wanted to prevent certain things from coming out, they have the right to do so,” replied Bloomberg. “Remember, just because you signed a nondisclosure doesn’t mean you can’t talk about other things. You just can’t talk about what was in this agreement where you may not be denigrating the other party or you don’t want to tell any story. ”

“You don’t take away from anyone the right to say what they mean,” he added, somewhat naively. As Huntsman attempted to evoke “this #MeToo era,” Bloomberg continued to speak of her: “I think if you talk to most of the women in the business, they would say equal pay, the equal promotion, equal opportunity. it’s a great place to work. ”

“Have I ever told a bawdy joke?” Yes, of course, “said Bloomberg. “I regret? Yes, it’s embarrassing, but, you know, that’s how I grew up. ”

Among the inappropriate comments Bloomberg made, he allegedly urged a pregnant woman to “kill him” and admit that he would like to “make” several employees.

Joy Behar tried to laugh at all with Bloomberg, asking, “who hasn’t” told a “debauchery” joke at work? “You said that, not me,” he joked in response.

But Huntsman continued, asking, “So you have no desire to lift the NOA?”

“No, we have an agreement. You couldn’t do it if you wanted to, “said Bloomberg,” And besides, I think a lot of women wouldn’t want to do this. There may be a few, but I don’t think so. ”

ABC News reported last week that it “spoke with several women who have expressed an interest in telling their stories which are subject to confidentiality agreements, but have said they fear the prospect of retaliation from them. from the company for reporting. ”

“And we don’t have that much,” he added. “We have 20,000 people. We’ve been in business since 1981, and recruiting, you know, I think most people would say we’re a great place to work, at least I hope so. I can tell you that’s what I’m trying to do. ”

There was no excuse.

