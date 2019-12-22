ABBOTT: 2019 Canadian NCAA All-Star Team Selection

Loading...

Jevon Holland photo courtesy of the University of Oregon

It's Christmas time and everyone knows what it means: College Football Bowl Season.

With all eyes on the NCAA, this is also the time of year when the distinctions of the season are unveiled. In particular, the annual American teams of various media do not fail to cause controversy.

CJFL and USports football fans already have Canadian star teams, but what would a Canadian NCAA star team look like? That's what I put together for the 2019 season, drawing from all levels of NCAA football.

It should be noted that this is not an objective talent analysis, but only a performance appraisal. A better player could be on the Alabama bench, but this list will value a player who ends up in Division III over him. Without further ado, here are the 2019 NCAA All-Canadians from Abbott.

Strategist

First team: Nathan Rourke, senior, Ohio Bobcats

Home City: Oakville, Ontario

It was a bit of a low season for the dynamic double-threat quarterback who led football, but the two-time Cornish Trophy winner as the best Canadian player in the NCAA set career highs in yards by the happening and as a percentage of completion. The third hopeful ranked in the CFL screening bureau's rankings contributed a total of 33 touchdowns in the air and on the ground, while being clinched five career times despite having thrown more passes than ever.

Second team: Tyler Grochot, second-year student, St. Lawrence Saints (Division III)

Home City: Stittsville, Ontario

It may be Division III, but Grochot has redefined what it means to be a quarterback at Saint Laurent University. He had nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games, setting school records in attempts, passes and yards.

Come back

First team: Chuba Hubbard, second year redshirt student, # 25 Oklahoma Cowboys

Home City: Sherwood Park, Alberta

No surprise here. A unanimous All-American who finished eighth in the Heisman vote and led the nation in a hurry. The Canadian Cowboy's 1,936 yards on the field was more than the total of all but six Heisman winners.

Second team: Daniel Adeboboye, second year student, Bryant Bulldogs (FCS)

Home City: Toronto, Ontario

Leader in the two scrimmages and touchdowns for his team, Adeboboye was the driving force behind his struggling team. Although he often has to face a less than ideal blocking in front of him, Adeboboye has always rushed for more than 600 meters in a bad attack.

Recipient

First team: Chase Claypool, senior, # 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Hometown: Abbottsford, BC

Named MVP of perhaps the most recognizable university program south of the border, Claypool continues to be a difficult contributor. With 891 yards and 12 TDs for a top-notch program, expect Claypool to disappear early on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Terrell Jana, junior, # 24 Virginia Cavaliers

Home City: Burnaby, BC

Number two receiver for a participant in the ACC Championship, Jana had a real breakthrough in her junior season and had 752 yards and two touchdowns. The former three-star athlete has become a reliable and consistent target for QB Bryce Perkins.

Rysen John, senior, Simon Fraser Clan (Divison II)

Home City: Vancouver, BC

A huge six foot seven inch goal, John was sometimes the entire SFU offense. His 861 yards and 10 touchdowns earned him the first all-star team in GNAC and a three-touchdown performance against Azusa Pacific was an integral part of the Clan winning its first Division II game in five years.

Second team: Samuel Emilus, sophomore, Massachusetts Minutemen

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Emilus played an important role in a struggling team with a win that distributed the ball evenly. He caught 27 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns as UMass number three target.

Joshua Palmer, junior, Tennessee Volunteers

Home City: Brampton, Ontario

A key contributor to the SEC, Palmer was the third recipient of the volunteer offense. He was a reliable target in 2019 with 389 yards on 28 receptions.

Jared Wayne, freshman, Pittsburgh Panthers

Home City: Peterborough, Ontario

A true freshman, Wayne found an instant role at the college level. In seven games played, Wayne became an intermediate option with 215 yards on 15 catches.

Tight end

First team: Bruno Labelle, junior redshirt, No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats

Home City: Lachine, Quebec

Not a real receiving threat with just two catches for nine yards and a score, but a full blocker in a heavy Bearcats attack. Labelle has had several starts as a number two tight winger for a ranked team.

Second team: Julien Bourassa, sophomore redshirt, Buffalo Bulls

Hometown: Laval, Quebec

Third tight end in the Bulls' attack, Bourassa only had one touchdown but was a murderer in the running game and a key special teammate. Part of the reason Buffalo had two 1,000-yard rushers in 2019.

Offensive line*

* Although my preference is to divide this by post, no Canadian has seen significant time in the center this season. Consequently, each team will include five offensive linemen, whatever their position.

First team: Liam Dobson, junior, Maine Black Bears (FCS)

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Dobson has only gotten better from guard to tackle as a junior. A dominant blocker who was clearly Maine's best lineman and a third FCS All-American team. He would average 12 playoff blocks per game.

Dontae Bull, sophomore redshirt, Fresno State Bulldogs

Hometown: Victoria, BC

A mountain of man, Bull quickly became his role for the Bulldogs. He started the 10 games he played in 2019, showing impressive versatility by splitting time between right tackle and left tackle.

Kyle Hergel, freshman in red shirt, # 24 North Dakota Fighting Hawks (FCS)

Home City: Toronto, Ontario

Hergel started each game at the right guard en route to be named the newcomer of the year in Grand Forks. He was key to North Dakota becoming an FCS playoff team.

Sidy Sow, sophomore of red shirts, Eastern Michigan Eagles

Hometown: Bromont, Quebec

Starter of a season in the left guard, Sow played a big role in the fifth best offensive in the history of the school. His solid play led him to be named an All-MAC Honorable Mention by the graders of Pro Football Focus.

Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, senior, Buffalo Bulls

Home City: LaSalle, Quebec

Jack-Kurdyla doesn't have much love for his role in a unit that was voted one of the top 15 offensive lines by the Joe Moore Award committee. The band did not lie however and the coveted hope of the CFL was named second All-MAC team by Pro Football Focus for its solid and physical style of play.

Second team: Alaric Jackson, junior redshirt, n ° 16 Iowa Hawkeyes

Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan (born in Windsor, Ontario)

Jackson was considered one of the NFL's best prospects among the subclasses to tackle the season, but injuries prevented him from realizing his potential. Despite the adversity, Jackson was still solid in eight left tackle starts and will be highly coveted in 2021 if he returns to school to increase his stock.

Matthew Bergeron, freshman, Syracuse Orange

Hometown: Victoriaville, Quebec

A true recruit, Bergeron entered the fires of high-level university football with impressive ease. He made five right tackle starts and received enough marks to be named the second All-Freshman team by Pro Football Focus. Not bad for the first Division I scholarship holder to graduate from Thetford Mines CEGEP.

Chris Fournier, junior, Lehigh Moutain Hawks (FCS)

Hometown: Orleans, Ontario

Assuming the office of Lehigh's blind protector, Fournier will probably be named his team's best lineman for the second consecutive year. It was a difficult season for the Mountain Hawks, but Fournier continues to stand.

Chris Gangarossa, senior, Wagner Seahawks (FCS)

Home City: Fort Erie, Ontario

The draft eligible Gangarossa was a versatile stop for a poor Wagner team, starting each game and sometimes playing multiple positions during the same outing. Few teams have relied more on a veteran lineman than the Seahawks on Gangarossa.

Matthew Derks, junior, Delaware State Hornets (FCS)

Home City: Brantford, Ontario

A season starter on the left, Derks was part of a unit that paved the way for five 100-yard rushing games with three different runners.

Edge Defender

First team: Mason Bennett, senior redshirt, North Dakota Fighting Hawks (FCS)

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba

A long defensive end, Bennett has received a lot of extra attention from the blockers after a dominant junior season. His bag total dropped to 5.5, but he was still a notable presence for a playoff team and won the third All-American honors streak in the FCS.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, senior, No. 24 Lions of Southeast Louisiana (FCS)

Home City: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

The only Maritimer on this list, Adeyemi-Berglund was a true top defender playing as a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker. He accumulated a total of 61 tackles as a senior, including 16 for loss and 7.5 sacks, before becoming the first All-American academic team for all college football.

Second team: Alex Dumais, freshman in red shirt, Fresno State Bulldogs

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

The young Dumais took advantage of every opportunity offered to him at the end of the rotation this season. He had 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, but had seven tackles and two for loss in his only start against the Air Force.

Francis Bemiy, sophomore, Southern Utah Thunderbirds (FCS)

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

An extremely active defensive end, Bemiy made 51 tackles in a breakout season in southern Utah. He also reached the backfield five times, including two sacks.

Defensive interior

First team: Neville Gallimore, senior red shirt, # 4 Oklahoma Sooners

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

The only Canadian to head into the college football playoffs, Gallimore will be highly coveted in the next NFL draft and could find his name in the first round conversation. With a demolition ball in the middle, Gallimore set his career highs in tackles for defeat with 7.5 and sacks with four on his way to winning the third All-American honors team.

Gabe Dansereau, senior red shirt, Merrimack Warriors (FCS)

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Awarded a sixth year due to an injury, Dansereau returned for the first season of Merrimack at Division I level and became a valuable veteran presence. Despite the competitive jump, the five tackles for Dansereau's loss were a career high and he played his way into the FCS Bowl All-Star Game where he had four and a half tackles in the sack.

Second team: Olivier Charles-Pierre, junior, Houston Cougars

Hometown: Laval, Quebec

A 345-pound gap shutter in the middle, Charles-Pierre left college and immediately had an impact. In limited action, the big man had 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 bags.

Kail Dava, rookie, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (FCS)

Home City: Burlington, Ontario

A true recruit, Dava finished No. 12 of his conference with four bags despite his role as a rotation. His achievements will only grow in Cookeville.

linebacker

First team:

Amen Ogbongbemiga, junior redshirt, no 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Overshadowed by the success of Chuba Hubbard, there was another Canadian cowboy who excelled in 2019. Oklahoma defense heartbeat, Ogbongbemiga was the second All-Big12 team thanks to its 88 tackles in total and 14.5 stops in the rear field.

Griffin Barrett, junior, Simon Fraser Clan (Division II)

Birthplace: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

One of the first two players on the All-GNAC team for SFU, Barrett put it all together for the middle clan. Only two Canadians had more than 100 tackles playing south of the border and Barrett was the clubhouse leader with 105. He also led SFU in tackles with eight losses.

Second team: Jesse Luketa, sophomore, No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

A valuable situational player and at times a beginner, Luketa began to experience his recruitment hype in a body of deep linebackers. He has made 23 tackles this season but has also had four assists thanks to his athleticism in the cover.

Tyris Lebeau, sophomore in red shirt, Massachusetts Minutemen

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

A starting player in the nine games he has played, Lebeau was everywhere on the field for the Minutemen. He had 48 tackles, a bag and an interception for a struggling UMass team.

Flex Defender

First team: Jevon Holland, second-year student, Oregon Ducks # 6

Hometown: Pleasanton, California (raised in Vancouver, British Columbia until the age of 8)

Versatile security that can play high, sneak into the box, or cover human-to-human slot machines, Pro Football Focus graders had Holland as the best defender of the Pac12's Flex 12. I cannot dispute this assessment and it led all NCAA Canadians with four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He was also by far the best returner among the Canadians.

Second team: Kenan Clarke, junior, Cornell Big Red (FCS)

Home City: Pickering, Ontario

An Ivy Leaguer, Clarke saw significant time as a corner of rotation and a split in seven games for Cornell. He had 14 tackles and one interception to go along with a solid performance on special teams.

cornerback

First team:

Benjamin St-Juste, second year student of red shirt, Minnesota Golden Gophers # 18

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

A graduate transfer from Michigan, St-Juste immediately looked home in Minnesota. He established himself as a stop, honorable mention of the All-Big Ten corner and made 39 tackles while breaking nine assists.

Katley Joseph, sophomore, Maine Black Bears (FCS)

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

A nine-time starter for the Black Bears, Joseph grew enormously as a cover man and got a job. He interrupted seven assists and made 35 tackles in a solid second year campaign.

Second team: Shaquille St-Lot, second year redshirt student, Maine Black Bears (FCS)

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

The other half of a tandem of Canadian stars in Maine, St-Lot started the season by facing Joseph. He was replaced by him and then truly established himself at his side. He made 27 tackles in seven starts but surpassed Joseph with 13 passing breaks and one interception.

Jerrell Cummings, freshman, Simon Fraser Clan (Division II)

Home City: Vancouver, BC

A first year GNAC student, Cummings started every game for SFU right out of high school. He interrupted a 17-pass conference and forced two turnovers to follow with 30 tackles.

security

First team: Sydney Brown, sophomore, Illinois Fighting Illini

Home City: London, Ontario

Illinois starting safety was a notable presence in every game and recognized as the third All-Big Ten safety team by opposing coaches. Brown had 80 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned 76 yards for a touchdown.

Zach Herzog, sophomore, Hillsdale College Chargers (Divison III)

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Undersized and playing in Division III, you would be forgiven for neglecting Herzog. However, he was the second of two Canadians to record more than 100 tackles and he did so with a safety of five feet nine inches. It’s pretty incredible, whatever the level of competition.

Second team:

Jonathan Sutherland, sophomore of red shirt, Penn State Nittany Lions # 10

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Good rotation security and an exceptional special teammate with 22 tackles in total, Sutherland was named captain by his Penn State teammates. Notably blocked two punts against Idaho, tied for fourth in a match in FBS history.

Brendan Lowry, junior, Simon Fraser Clan (Division II)

Hometown: Okotoks, Alberta

Only able to play in seven games, Lowry was still third in the Clan with 48 tackles and five assists. One of the most underrated players to play on Burnaby Mountain.

Kicker

First team: Dante Brown, senior, Fort Hays State Tigers (Division II)

Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario

Brown did not reach the same highs as in 2018 as Special Team Player of the Year for FCS, Division II and Division III levels. But he was still the first All-American kicker in Division II according to the Associated Press. Brown had 19 of 23 shots on goal with a length of 56, adding 52 points after touchdowns and 41 touchbacks as a kick-off specialist.

Second team: JJ Molson, senior, UCLA Bruins

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

A former John Abbott College Islander, suitable for this list, Molson was only 8 against 14 as a goalie kicker, but touched 90 straight after touchdowns and had 53 touchbacks as a kicker. l & # 39; UCLA.

Punter

First team: Jake Julien, junior, Eastern Michigan Eagles

Home City: Barrie, Ontario

A big kicker, Julien was tied for 34th in the FBS with an average of 43.2 yards per punt. He shot 15 balls inside the 20-meter line and had 10 boots over 50 meters.

Second team:

Michael Bobak, sophomore, Kentucky State Thorobreds (Division II)

Home City: Caledon, Ontario

Transferred by the University of Albany, Bobak struck only 24 times as his team's starter for an average of 35.9 yards. He also added a 27-yard, 19-point basket after the touchdowns.

Specialist

First team: Keegan Markgaf, junior redshirt, n ° 11 Utah Utes

Home City: Hamilton, Ontario

The undisputed snapper for a solid Utah team, Markgraf connected 103 snaps divided between field goals, punt and point after touchdown. He also added a tackle from the special teams.

Second team: Gabe Siemieniec, junior redshirt, California Golden Bears

Home City: Calendon, Ontario

Exclusively kick-off specialist, Siemieniec started 52 times for a team that did not allow a return touchdown. He averaged 59.1 yards per hit, had 21 touchbacks and tackled Washington State.

Honorable mentions

A number of Canadians looking outside have earned serious consideration for being placed on this list. They are listed here:

QB Jack Zergiotis, freshman, UConn (Montreal, QC)

RB Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, freshman in red shirt, State of Delaware (Mont Saint-Halaire, QC)

REC Ethan Beselt, junior, Simon Fraser (West Kelowna, British Columbia)

REC Gavin Cobb, junior, Simon Fraser (Victoria, British Columbia)

TE Joe Carbone, senior, Mercyhurst (Ridgeway, ON)

TE Cole Burniston, freshman, Buffalo (Grimsby, ON)

TE Christian Phillips, junior, Simon Fraser (Winnipeg, MB)

TE Pat Prendergast, junior, Bentley (Pierrefonds, QC)

OT Daniel Johnson, freshman in red shirt, Kent State (London, ON)

OG Stephane Tanguay, senior, Simon Fraser (Russell, ON)

ED Lwal Uguak, second-year student, UConn (Edmonton, AB)

ED Quintin Seguin, second year student of red shirt, North Dakota (Windsor, ON)

ED Tyrell Richards, sophomore of red shirt, Syracuse (Brampton, ON)

ED Isaac Evans, junior, Simon Fraser (Coquitlam, British Columbia)

LB Anthony Crescenzo, junior, Simon Fraser (Vancouver, British Columbia)

FL Kolby Buljevic, second-year student, Simon Fraser (Burnaby, B.C.)

FL Geordie McDougall, senior redshirt, Minot State (Lumden, SK)

CB Dawson Marchant, freshman, Simon Fraser (Surrey, B.C.)