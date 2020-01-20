By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) – A Siberian Husky given to a New Jersey animal shelter because of “strange” eyes has been adopted after photos posted on Facebook go viral.

Jubilee, a 4-year-old female, has an eyelid deformity that gives the impression that she is always surprised.

A breeder passed her on to Husky House in 2018 and informed the non-profit animal shelter in Matawan that the anniversary could not be sold because it looked too “weird”.

Despite the congenital problem with her eyelids, the anniversary does not suffer from other health problems.

“It has been thoroughly examined by our veterinarians,” a Husky House representative told CNN. “It doesn’t affect her in any way and doesn’t slow her down. She’s happy and healthy.”

But in the past two years, Anniversary has struggled to find a loving family to look after them.

Husky House made a heartbreaking plea on Tuesday for its adoption on Facebook.

“I come from a ‘breeder’ who couldn’t sell me because he said I looked ‘weird’,” wrote the shelter. “Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.”

“I wish I was nice so someone would like me to be their dog.”

Husky House’s caretakers feared the request would not work, but to their surprise, it went viral.

More than 150 people applied for the adoption of the anniversary, said the representative of the Husky House CNN.

“Since the original Facebook post went viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support, and requests, including adoption requests,” said the representative. “We are so happy to see that everyone feels as good as we always knew.”

Husky House announced on Saturday that Anniversary had found it “forever at home” with a family that had previously adopted a dog from them.

