Abandoned German Shepherd found tied to pole in Salem

Updated: 11:01 PM EST February 5, 2020

The police in Salem are asking for help from the public after a German shepherd is found tied to a pole. The dog, described as a “beautiful, older female German shepherd”, was found on January 24 tied to a pole on Highland Avenue near Swampscott Road, police said. She was alone about five hours before the Northeast Animal Shelter staff found her. “The whole situation is, of course, very sad that someone would tie the dog to the front door of the shelter, which says volumes,” said Bob Citrullo, the animal shelter’s executive director. “It’s clearly illegal, No. 1, but nobody even gave enough to get the dog the help he needed.” The staff at the shelter has named the dog Alice, who is 6 to 8 years old. She has minor medical problems, but there is fear that she may have been neglected for a long time before she was abandoned. “She’s a little on the heavy side. She doesn’t like to be touched, can’t touch her,” said Citrullo. For the time being Alice can’t be adopted because the authorities don’t know her history or temperament. The man who had abandoned Alice, the police said. The deed is a crime and they look for who has left her. “Our goal with the police is to find out who tied the dog to a couch at 2 am, which was very dangerous. This whole area here is loaded with coyotes,” said Don Famico, of Salem Police Animal Control. “This could have turned sour very quickly.” Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call the Salem police at 978-744-0171 ext. 50121.

