Aaron Rodgers, who ridicules Christians, is a slap in the face for his family

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers podcasted with Christianity, former professional racing driver Danica Patrick, about Christianity and people of trust. The football professional gets a lot of setbacks from the fans – and also from his family. After all, Rodgers grew up in a Christian house.

We don’t have to give our opinion on everything. This is a lesson that Aaron Rodgers has not yet learned. The former Super Bowl MVP made almost mocking comments and alienated many Packers fans.

Many believers live in Wisconsin. You won’t find it good if your belief system is criticized by the quarterback, who failed to lead his team to this year’s Super Bowl. In fact, the Green Bay Packers handily lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodger’s words come at a time when Christian NFL quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes have had tremendous success in the field and are also fan favorites. People appreciate it when celebrities remain humble in the face of fame. That doesn’t seem to be Rodger’s style.

When you talk about prayer, say a prayer for my quarterback @ AaronRodgers12 to find Jesus.

Don’t lie, that’s a little disappointing for me. Http://t.co/40NFGXG9gg

– Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 23, 2020

Aaron Rodgers mocks Christians

“I don’t know how to believe in a god who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell,” Rodgers said on the podcast. “What a loving, empathetic, omnipresent, almighty being would like to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell in the end?”

@ AaronRodgers12 There is nothing wrong with being hopeful and believing in something. They have assumed that all believers have a one-way thought process about religion. It is not true. Believe in God and have faith as opposed to what? Believe in nothing?

– Nikola (@ Nikola8981), January 22, 2020

Rodgers didn’t just stop there. He then derogantly declared that people are religious just so that they can “feel better”.

“Religion can be a crutch,” Rodgers whined in his interview. “It can be something that people have to have to make them feel better. Because it is binary, it is us and her, saved and unsaved, heaven and hell, it is enlightened and pagan, it is holy and just … many people feel better with themselves. “

Rodgers is not forced to believe in God, but there is certainly no need for him to make fun of those who do. He decided to shut up the faithful and brand them idiots.

Aaron Rodgers’ family problems

Aaron Rodgers has estranged not only from God but also from his own family. The crack has gone public and has even spread to Twitter.

In 2018, the quarterback asked its Twitter followers to donate money for restoration efforts for fires that affected its parents. His brother pointed out that while Aaron urged others to donate, he didn’t even bother to call his own parents to see if they were safe.

PLEASE DONATE, AWARENESS AND SEND LOVE.

But if your own mother is at home alone during the fire, the car is ready for evacuation, and you miss the basic first step of compassion; Call your parents to make sure they’re safe.

Everything else just feels like an action. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz

– Jordan Rodgers (@ JRodgers11), November 21, 2018

Fox News reports that Aaron Rodgers’ words have left a stitch on those who raised him, according to a family insider.

“You were dismayed,” said the family friend. “For them, his comments are basically a slap in the face for the basics of who they are.”

“It’s basically him who turns away from everything they’ve taught him,” the insider continued.

Aaron Rodgers’ dismissive statements make clear that he is probably missing something in his life. If the superstar quarterback were happy with everything, he wouldn’t have to belittle others for their beliefs.

Perhaps this hole was created when he turned his back on God and those who believe in him. Rodgers seems to be the one who needs our prayers.

You can watch Aaron Rodgers’ full interview in the video below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciFl-zxy9PM (/ embed)