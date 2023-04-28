Aaron Rodgers Traded to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers dealt Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on Monday, along with their first-round and fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. In exchange for Rodgers, the Packers will get the Jets’ first-round, second-round, and sixth-round picks this year, along with a conditional pick next year, should Rodgers play at least 65 percent of the plays this season.

Rodgers is expected to wear number 8 with the Jets, which was the same number he wore in college. He wore number 12 his entire career with the Packers The blockbuster trade came nearly six weeks after Rodgers announced that he wanted to play for the Jets this season.

The Jets immediately become a team that people will want to watch and could be featured in as many as six prime-time games this season, compared to just last year, a Thursday night game against the Jaguars.

Despite Rodgers having the worst season of his career, the Jets odds to win the Super Bowl are significantly higher at 14-1 than the Packers at 50-1. Vegas is expecting a bounce-back season from Rodgers, listing him with the 7th best odds to win NFL MVP this coming season.

The Jets drafted Zach Wilson second overall in 2021, but the team became increasingly dissatisfied with him to the point where he was benched last season. The Jets haven’t sniffed the playoffs for 12 years and look to break the longest current drought in the league this season.

For the Packers, the Jordan Love era begins and has enormous shoes to fill. Rodgers led the Packers to the playoffs 11 times, a Super Bowl title, and four MVP awards over 15 seasons.

Rodgers had all intentions of returning to Green Bay after last season, but the tide changed after returning from his retreat in February. The Packers indicated that Rodgers was not open to talking with the team, contrary to what he said he preferred.

Although the Jets had an interest in Rodgers since January, they did show some interest in Derek Carr; however, it was Rodgers who was their top target.

The Jets now inherit the remainder of Rodgers’ three-year, $150 million contract extension from March of last year. The good news for the Jets is that he won’t hamper their salary cap. Rodgers is expected to renegotiate his contract before the trade becomes official.

Rodgers threw for 3695 yards last season, which was the fewest of his career for any season in which he played at least 15 games. He didn’t have a 300-yard passing game for the first time in his career since becoming a starter.

The addition of Rodgers should end their recent quarterback woes Mark Sanchez (2009), Sam Darnold (2018), and Wilson (2021) were all drafted by the Jets in hopes of becoming the answer at quarterback. However, the Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 and have had the fewest touchdown passes since then.

Rodgers is the Packers all-time leader in touchdown passes, passer rating, and completion percentage. He trails only Brett Favre in passing yards and completions.

The Jets hope that Rodgers can revitalize an offense with some up-and-coming talent in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. With a solid defense, a playoff appearance is not out of the question this season.