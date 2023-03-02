Aaron Rodgers Nears Decision on NFL Future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a four-day darkness retreat last week, finding inner peace as he appears set to soon decide on his future.

According to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, communication between Rodgers and the team has been at a bare minimum. The Packers hope that a decision will be made before free agency period hits March 15.

The three options that Rodgers are the Packers are considering are a return to the team, a trade, or retirement. Regardless of whatever of not Rodgers wasn’t to return to the Packers for his 19th season, Gutekunst appears to be less committed, needing additional talks with Rodgers before a possible scenario moving forward with the 39-year-old quarterback.

In the end, Gutekunst wants what’s best for the Packers, and for Rodgers. Before the retreat, Rodgers said that two decisions on his mind, returning to the Packers or retiring, were on opposite sides fo the spectrum. Now he feels both choices could be special, albeit different.

Rodgers has now come forth that he considered retirement last year before deciding to return on March 8. then he sided a three-year deal worth $150 million, including $60 million guaranteed in 2023.

Following the 2019 season, Rodgers wondered if he was still playing at his peak. But then he ran off back-to-back MVP campaigns. Now there is wonder again about his future after a season in which he threw a career-high 12 interceptions and career-low quarterback rating of 91.1 since becoming starter in 2008.

Whatever the decision, the Packers and Rodgers will be all the better, whether he lines up under center with another chance to lead the team on a Super Bowl run, plays for another team, or hangs up his cleats for good.