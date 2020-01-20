SANTA CLARA, California – A bag and awkward one series, a muffled snap he can’t handle the next, and an interception that kept Green Bay on the ground forever.

At rest.

Aaron Rodgers’ last failure in the NFC championship game kept him out of the Super Bowl again, the Packers season just ended shortly with another forgettable playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20 on Sunday.

Rodgers has not got any further than the title game of the conference since his only Super Bowl trip – and triumph – after the 2010 season. His disappointment turned out to be on the sidelines, where Rodgers stood with a stone face, hands on his hips.

Sure, Rodgers completed his first eight steps, but the Packers (14-4) never found an offensive rhythm and had no answers for Jimmy Garoppolo or dynamic running Raheem Mostert on the other side of the ball.

Rodgers again made a pointless return to the Bay Area, where he played for the University of California at Berkeley, with nowadays far fewer chatter about the 49ers who pass him on for Alex Smith as the No. 1 overall choice in the 2005 NFL version. The 36-year-old Rodgers, born in the city of Chico in Northern California, finally led a scoring run to start the second half when he contacted Aaron Jones through a 9-meter touchdown pass. Jones ran early in the fourth for a score of 1 meter.

Rodgers finished 31 out of 39 for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 97.2 passer rating while dropping his third straight title conference over a six-year period. He also lost in the NFC championship after the 2014 and ’16 seasons. His Sunday peak came with a 65-yard completion to Davante Adams with his 34-13 team trailing Jace Sternberger’s 8-yard TD set-up.

That gave Rodgers 40 career-play-off touch-passes, breaking Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers’ night ended with an interception by Richard Sherman in the 5.

The heady and raw Cheeseheads could not even help his goal in a surprisingly red-sold out crowd, as Green Bay fans usually travel well. Last week in Wisconsin, they saw him play one of his best games of the season to beat the Seahawks.

Rodgers went 8 of 8 to start for 66 yards, but the Packers were forced to make their first two possessions. Rodgers fumbled when they were fired by K’Waun Williams for a 15-meter loss the next time and Green Bay hit again – a total of just 18 meters from the attack in the first three offensive series. The Packers rose 27-0 behind by winning only 93 yards.

Rodgers was fired at his second third-down game conversion attempt for a 13-yard loss. Nick Bosa entered the quarterback again from the right.

Rodgers has a rough history on San Francisco’s home field in the late season.

Most notable: he was the reigning NFL MVP when Colin Kaepernick thoroughly surpassed him in January 2013 in the NFC division round. Post-season first timer Kaepernick ran for a quarterback playoff record 181 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Niners back to the conference championship with a 45-31 win at Green Bay.

Rodgers was never synchronized that night at Candlestick Park and ended 26 of 39 for 257 yards with tw