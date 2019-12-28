Loading...

The result puts the Seagulls three points above Bournemouth, who have only had two wins in their last 14 top games.

Less than three minutes into the game, Mooy passed through Bournemouth's defense before switching to Neal Maupay, who unloaded for Jahanbakhsh to strike the ball after Aaron Ramsdale and give the team a quick lead, before falling to the ground in tears as he became the third Iranian to find the net in the EPL.

Mooy celebrates with fellow scorer Alireza Jahanbakhsh after putting his team on two sides.

The Cherries almost immediately retaliated, with Australian international Mathew Ryan forced to make a diving stop to prevent Joshua King from finding the furthest corner after being skillfully played by Diego Rico.

Both sides had periods of possession after the first game, with Mooy running the midfielder for Brighton, but the clear opportunities turned out to be difficult to find.

The home team appeared to have doubled their lead early in the second half after the Cherries' defense was unable to clear the ball, which fell on the impressive Burn who touched before turning and hitting Ramsdale.

Referee Paul Tierney only allowed VAR to undertake a lengthy offside review, and left-back Burn was denied his goal. first for the Seagulls.

However, Mooy doubled his team's lead in the 79th minute.

The 29-year-old, on loan from Huddersfield, controlled Leandro Trossard's ball across his chest before removing it from the defender and returning home. Heaven commentator Alan Smith even praised Mooy for showing "Dennis Bergkamp's nuances" with the strike.