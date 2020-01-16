At the time of his death, Aaron Hernandez was only 27 years old, but he had already lived many lives. Born into a middle class immigrant family in Bristol, Connecticut, Hernandez had been an athletic star essentially as long as he could hold a ball. And by the time he started playing seriously in high school, everyone around him could tell he was destined to be a star.

But cut by a few years, and the name of Hernandez was recognizable for a whole other reason. After playing for the University of Florida Gators at college (with quarterback Tim Tebow), he was drafted by the New England Patriots, and even managed to score a touchdown during their Super Bowl trip. But in June 2013, after only three seasons with the Pats, he was arrested for the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-professional footballer who was dating his girlfriend’s sister.

From there, Hernandez’s reputation began to crumble and the double life he led – a pro-football father by day, a budding gangster by night – fell apart. In 2015, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lloyd. Two years later, just days after his acquittal for a double homicide – an unresolved case from 2012 that had been linked to Hernandez after Odin’s death – the former Patriot was found dead in his prison cell. Authorities have judged it to be suicide.

His death, however, did not stop the questions. Who was the real Aaron Hernandez – and why did he decide to commit suicide while he was still able to appeal his murder conviction? Soon, more began to accumulate – such as rumors that he was secretly bisexual and that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (a brain condition, better known as CTE, which is caused by repeated concussions) may have been a factor in the deterioration of his mental state.

In their new documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez – which aired this week on Netflix – director Geno McDermott, as well as executive producers Dan Wetzel and Kevin Armstrong, don’t exactly answer these questions, but they provide a lot of insight. Incorporating dozens of interviews with journalists, players and relatives of Hernandez and Odin – as well as the actual audio of Hernandez’s telephone calls with his relatives from the prison – Killer Inside offers a rounded and insightful look at one the most confounding figures in sport history. We met with McDermott to talk about how the docuseries came together – and how difficult it is to present different facets of a story without the satisfaction of a conclusion.



What interested you in making a story about Aaron Hernandez in the first place?

I had met (sports journalists) Dan Wetzel and Kevin Armstrong, and they had covered Aaron all through high school, before any sort of foul play. And I met them before the second trial. I felt like everyone had forgotten Aaron, and I felt like it was a very important story to tell because everyone had just struck him out as someone who was going to be convicted again and spend the rest of his life in prison. I tell a lot of true stories about crime and I got involved in a lot of sports growing up. And it’s just something that fascinated me, and that’s why I got into it.

I understand that this is sort of the second iteration of this project.

I started making this movie in 2017, and I self-funded it, so it was really trying to do the best we could with a little. And we ended up making a very good film in about a year and a half. We put it in the DOC NYC film festival, and we had very good exposure. And then we partnered up with Netflix and made it a multi-part series that when I started my dream was to have this land on Netflix and to be one of the big Netflix docuseries on real crime. Entering DOC NYC, Netflix was already watching it. And soon after, we decided to partner up and got straight into producing the three-part series. It was 90 minutes, and now it is just over three hours.

One of the most powerful parts of the film is when your interviewees talk about Aaron’s sexuality – you interview Dennis SanSoucie, his former high school lover. Why did you leave it out of the first version?

Because honestly, it didn’t sound like (the rumor about Hernandez’s sexuality) was founded at the time, and we ran out of resources. By the time it was corroborated, we basically had to finish the film. We couldn’t just go on and miss the festival. It was the best we could do with the time and resources we put into it. So that’s how it ended up that way.

What was the experience like, going back and reporting this part of the story?

Well, a great thing for us was getting an interview with Dennis SanSoucie, who was Aaron’s very good friend in middle and high school. And Dennis talks about having a relationship together. So when it came out, we knew we wanted to meet Dennis and have an interview with him. Her father, Tim SanSoucie, also gave us an interview. So being able to put that in the series was because of being able to interview them and hear their views. Dennis explained to us what it was like to have a close relationship with Aaron from college to high school. And then Tim SanSoucie was able to talk about how he ran his house, why he understands that his son had to remain silent. So we made a breakthrough there with this interview, and that gave us permission to talk about this topic.

It must have been difficult trying to add a discussion about his sexuality, while being careful not to blame his actions on repressed homosexuality.

We don’t blame Aaron for anything. We made sure of it. Our objective was to present all these subjects and all these types of themes. And one theme was sexuality in sports. And speaking to Tim and Dennis – and Dennis speaking about the difficulty of growing up bisexual, being in a male dominated world like football – that prompted us to interview someone like Ryan O’Callaghan, who is a former Patriot Player. And he’s a frank gay rights activist, just because he’s on the Patriots and he can’t really say anything. So that’s how we approached this subject.

In the film, you report that a Boston sports radio station released him just two days before his suicide, but you don’t make much of it. I thought it was interesting because it would be very easy for someone making a different type of documentary to link these two. But you didn’t really dig into it, and I was wondering if you had just seen that there was not a lot of connection.

I think, once again, it is because we are doing definitive series here and not a salacious television program where we point the finger at certain things. That’s why, when we just present it as it is, and don’t preach some sort of agenda with it and point the blame somewhere. Because it’s really not what we wanted to do. We wanted to present everything, present all the facts, present as many perspectives as people would give us in interviews. And it’s really up to the viewer to decide who to blame, what they blame, what it could be.

And I think that’s what continues to fascinate America in history, is that it’s really hard to pinpoint something. Whenever you put your finger on something and think, “Oh, it could be that,” then you start thinking about the other six or seven factors that play into it. It just never seems to end. While many other true crime stories, they end. There is a conclusion. This seems to continue to reveal new details and information. And it’s a very complex story to tell.

I think what strikes me about this series is that it is one of the most comprehensive crime documentaries I have seen on something so recent. Many of the long documentaries relate to crimes that took place a decade, two decades and 50 years ago. Given your experience working in real crime, I was wondering if this was challenging?

Yeah. That’s a very good question. Take phone calls from Aaron prison, for example. When we started making the film, these weren’t available to us. But as time goes by, things like that become available.

Phone calls in prison, you mean?

Yeah. So, as soon as Aaron took his own life, we sort of thought, “Oh, we should start going after them. Because at some point you give up. And then we finally reviewed it, just before we finished the (first) movie and talked with Netflix, and they became available.

So it’s a gamble: there are advantages and disadvantages. We started getting interviews before the second trial, and that helped because Aaron Hernandez’s story had cooled, because he had already been convicted of murder. Many journalists had therefore forgotten it. They struck him out as, “Oh, he will be sentenced again at his second trial.” And then he was found not guilty, then committed suicide.

I think if you wait five, six, seven, eight, 10 years, you might get a different set of interviews. I don’t know if it’s a better set or a worse set; it is something unpredictable. Some people need more, then they will give interviews. And for the others, you have to understand them in the moment.

Could you talk about what you see as the role of Aaron’s father in his life, and do you think it was a turning point for him?

Yes. Everyone we spoke to will say it was a huge turning point – because Aaron’s father was really the structure of the house. And when he died from routine hernia surgery, it was totally unexpected. It was really a turning point for Aaron, because he had lost the structure of his house. It was then that he decided not to go (to the University of Connecticut) and play with his brother. He went to Florida to play for the Gators. I think that is when the double life began to develop, after the death of his father. He started to aspire to this double life – being the star athlete, being an amazing soccer player and a family man during the day, but it seemed like at night he was going to change. And I think it was a critical point, when her father died.

And since you started working on it while Hernandez was still alive, had you tried to interview him?

So we didn’t do it. Our plan was to wait for the end of the second trial and then submit the request. And that was our plan. And then, once he didn’t get guilty, and the media grabbed him again, it seemed like at that point it would have been very difficult to get it, because everyone probably asked. And then for him to take his life a few days later, it was not possible. So that was our plan, but we couldn’t – there was no way we could get an interview before the second trial while he was in prison. It should have been something we got after the second trial and things calmed down a bit.

And what were your first thoughts when you learned that he had committed suicide?

I was shocked. I remember waking up that morning and … your first thoughts go to the regret of his friends and family. Because everyone we spoke to and who grew up with Aaron loved him. So you felt bad for everyone. And then when you start talking to people later and they come in when they hear that Aaron took his life, it makes it even more tragic and sincere. And then you start to think, where does that lead to the project? Is the project finished? Have we finished? And for a while, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was thinking of stopping him. But then we decided to go ahead and just announce that we were doing a series.

Another thing that you added to the docuseries was his posthumous diagnosis of CTE.

Yeah. So, again, we couldn’t include something like this until his brain was properly studied and diagnosed. So, at that time, we felt like we had the license to be able to include it in the series, because it had been proven that he had it. And I think another reason why we included it was because we think CTE is just a conversation that needs to continue to happen for every sport, not just football. I did a lot of contact sports growing up and I hit my head a few times and I may have had concussions. But I never remember that someone tested me correctly or implemented some kind of protocol, so it was important for us to mainly talk about it in the series.

And then, as far as Aaron is concerned, we know he had a CTE – we know he suffered from it. And it’s horrible that he did. But, again, we are not saying that CTE was a reason for anything. Because there are a lot of people who have a CTE and they never murdered people or chose to do bad things. It’s not something we try to say in the room. It’s just a conversation from CTE and the fact that Aaron had it