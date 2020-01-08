Aaron Finch leaves the winless Melbourne Renegades with a heavy heart

Loading...

The opening kicked off a golden duck against the Scorchers, and though he’d been through half a century this BBL season, he felt he hadn’t done enough to help the defending champions.

“It is difficult to leave the boys at this point. I know I could have contributed more,” said Finch.

“It’s shocking. We had high hopes of turning around [about our shape].

“Even after the slow start, we thought there was enough skill and positive results in the first few games that we could really turn around and get going, but there were none.” We were poor.

“I was guilty like everyone else. I made a lot of starts and didn’t go any further, so it’s disappointing.

“We were there every time and so on. Only a few small parts in games hurt us every time.”

With Finch and Paceman Kane Richardson, the Renegades have to tinker with their lineup before the derby on Friday night at Marvel Stadium against the Melbourne Stars.

However, young batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey, both of whom play for Australia at the U19 World Cup, cannot call them.

Finch considered whether it would be better for players to stay in the BBL than to play the underage tournament.

“There was a general rule, there was nothing you could do about it. So I kind of forgot about that, ”he said before pointing out the fact that large crowds and playing against men were some of the advantages of staying in the BBL.

