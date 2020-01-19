Aardman animates a touching story of endangered sea turtles - Adweek

The journey home of a turtle family will warm your heart when they say goodbye to their loved ones and drive through the ocean. And then your heart will break In Aardman’s new animated film, marine animals deal with the usual travel topics – traffic, restless children, breakdowns in the direction of flight – before they come into contact with the biggest obstacle: the industrial destruction of ocean habitats.

Turtle Journey is staged by Aardman’s Gavin Strange and paints a sad portrait of today’s life of turtles in our oceans. The film was created with a combination of CGI, physical dolls and stop motion animation and has all the features of the British studio that Wallace and Gromit gave us.

The British branch of the Environmental Advocacy Group Greenpeace commissioned Aardman with the project in the hope of collecting support for a global network of fully protected marine protected areas.

“I wanted to tell a personal but universal story about family, loss, and hope to best reach audiences around the world,” says Strange. “Bringing to life with an outstanding cast of first-class language talent, crowned by a simply great score from Arthur Jeffe’s Penguin Cafe and with Greenpeace’s call for action, I am immensely proud of what we have all done together.”

The universal themes make the film really impressive. As a person watching history, you feel the journey because we were all there. Each person extended their expected arrival time or had to come up with games to entertain the children. “It started like any other trip home,” said the father’s turtle at the beginning. “At first it just seemed like the usual frustrations.”

However, as the story progresses, viewers are forced to think about issues they are not familiar with: plastic pollution, oil drilling, and overfishing. It is likely that some viewers will also say “I don’t cry, you cry” when they see the turtle’s lip quake at the end.

The sea turtle family was brought to life thanks to the voice of Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren, Bella Ramsey [Game of Thrones], David Harbor [Stranger Things], Jim Carter [Downton Abbey] and Ahir Shah [Comedian] ,

“I am thrilled to have worked on this heartbreaking film with Greenpeace and Aardman – it is so important,” said Colman, star of The Crown and voice of the mother turtle, in a statement regarding the launch of the ad. “Our oceans are exposed to so many threats, some of which I was unaware of before, and unfortunately the story is that this turtle family is trying to get home in a damaged and changing ocean, for so many marine animals their reality Habitats have been destroyed by human activity. I hope this film inspires more people to take action to protect our oceans. “

The studio has produced a wide range of advertisements over the years, including PSAs that address disabilities to water safety, although Aaardman is obviously best known for his creative short films and films like Chicken Run and Flushed Away.

“We felt that Aardman’s worldwide popularity and distinctive mix of humor and emotions could help us reach a new audience with a strong but simple message: Our oceans are in crisis and we have to act now to deal with them to protect, “said Will McCallum, Oceans Leader at Greenpeace UK