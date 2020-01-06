AAPL was the first choice of investors in the domestic market of Samsung

Loading...

AAPL was the first choice of investors in Samsung’s domestic market in South Korea in the last quarter of 2019, according to the Korea Securities Depository (KSD)…

The Korea Herald reports that local investors bought nearly $ 60 million worth of shares, even after deducting the amount of shares sold locally during the same period.

Apple outperformed all other market leading tech stocks in 2019, up 86% as its new products, such as the Apple Watch 4 series, drew better than expected market response.

South Korean investors bought $ 59.3 million in Apple stocks, the largest count of any foreign company in the October-December period, according to data compiled by the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) 2019.

In December alone, Korean investors secured a net purchase of Apple shares worth $ 30.6 million, according to the data.

Apple stocks held by local investors also rose to $ 236 million as of January 3, from $ 134 million a year ago.

They chose well, because AAPL broke $ 300 at the start of the year, before falling back a little.

The report says that in addition to believing in Apple’s prospects, investors are increasingly attracted to foreign stocks as the domestic market is relatively stable.

The benchmark for the Korean Composite Stock Index (KOSPI) closed at 2197.67 in the last trading session of the year on Monday, up 7.67%, or 156.63 points, from at last year’s final close at 2,041.04, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

During the same period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 24.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite Technology Index jumped 34.60%.

However, not everyone is as optimistic. Apple Card partner bank Goldman Sachs has predicted that AAPL will lose a third of its value this year. It is however the same company that had previously suggested that the action would take 26% in the last quarter of last year.

