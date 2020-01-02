AAPL comes in at $ 300, 1/3 of the way to the next trillion and the double layer in 2019

Loading...

With US stock markets closed on New Year's Day, today is January 2, the first trading day for 2020 and AAPL has continued its steady growth toward $ 300 per share. That's more than 100% growth from the January 2019 low of $ 142.19 after Apple issued a rare guideline revision for its earnings. With that in the rear-view mirror, the current stock price gives Apple a market capitalization of 1.33 trillion.

AAPL reached a 52-week low of $ 149 on December 21, 2018, when rumors circulated that the company was cutting off iPhone production while sales were slowing down. Then, just after the new year, Apple released the revision of the guidelines due to struggles in China on January 2 after the markets were closed. AAPL shares fell the next day to the 2019 low of $ 142.19.

The first day of trading in 2020 brings more growth for Apple shares, as shares rose almost another 2%, bringing it around $ 299 at the time of writing. According to Google, that price makes the market capitalization of Apple 1.33 trillion, with which the company reaches 1/3 of the next trillion dollars.

That is a growth of more than 100% compared to the low of 2019 on January 3, 2019 and the shares can exceed $ 300 faster than even Apple bulls had expected.

We heard Citi analyst Jim Suva earlier this week share his prediction that the sale of Apple & # 39; s AirPods and Apple Watch analysts will surprise and that AAPL would continue to aim for its $ 300 target price.

We also learned that the performance of AAPL in 2019 (the best in the company since 2009) accounted for no less than 8.2% of the profit of the entire American market. Combined with Microsoft's strong year, the two companies accounted for 15% of US equity growth.

