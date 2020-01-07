AAPL 2020 performance will not match that of 2019 - Deutsche Bank

Loading...

Deutsche Bank has made a fairly confident prediction that the performance of AAPL 2020 will not match 2019.

AAPL gained 86% in value last year, its best performance since 2009, opening the year to $ 300. If she repeated this trick this year, it would see her at $ 558 by the end of the year. Predicting that it will not seem like an obvious statement …

But the bank expects the company to exceed current Wall Street expectations, reports Business Insider.

Apple fundamentals “should be stronger” than current Wall Street expectations, analysts wrote, but uncertainties about iPhone demand in 2020, pricing risk and high valuation will prevent stocks from soaring keep on going […]

While DB expects strength to continue until 2020, analysts warn that the title “will normalize at a higher valuation”.

“In our view, such a configuration does not bode well for investors considering what to do with their AAPL holdings when compared to current levels, as the stock is unlikely to approximate last year’s returns” , wrote analysts Jeriel Ong and Ross Seymore.

DB still hopes that the tech giant’s results in 2020 will appeal to investors. Apple’s fundamentals “should be stronger than current street forecasts,” analysts wrote, citing strong holiday sales on several product lines. They added that investors can look forward to the 5G “supercycle” in Apple’s next line of iPhones and continued demand for AirPods.

This portrays a very different image from that painted yesterday by the partner bank for the Apple Goldman Sachs card. The bank has suggested that AAPL will lose a third of its value this year.

All the same, DB thinks that AAPL is a little overvalued at the moment and thinks that the stock will fall by more than 6% during the year to reach $ 280. Other analysts are more optimistic, Needham and Wedbush expecting the performance of the AAPL 2020 to see the title reach $ 350 by the end of the year.

