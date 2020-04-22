A24 to auction motion picture paraphernalia to reward NYC charities

LOS ANGELES – How does an indie movie shop give again to its hometown in this disaster? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments.

The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” claimed Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most renowned film paraphernalia, from the flowery Might Queen dress that Florence Pugh wore in “Midsommar” to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from “Uncut Gems.” All proceeds from A24 Auctions will go to a single of four charities assisting frontline personnel and difficult-strike communities: The FDNY Foundation The Foodstuff Financial institution For NYC NYC Overall health + Hospitals and the Queens Local community Dwelling.

The very first auction, which goes reside at Midday jap, involves products from films like “Eighth Quality,” and “Hereditary” (like that creepy handstitched doormat), as properly as some things from the HBO show “Euphoria.”

“Midsommar” props will be readily available on April 27 “Uncut Gems” treasures on Might 4 and Robert Pattinson’s tiny wood mermaid, as nicely as other salt air battered objects from “The Lighthouse,” will be completely ready for bidding on May well 11. The three subsequent auctions all start at 10 a.m. ET.

