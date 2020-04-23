A24 Studios auction: Props from ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Uncut Gems’

If you have ever needed to individual a little something from a film, now just may well be your likelihood.

Observer reports, famous props from A24 Films’ hit indie motion pictures are staying auctioned off to support the Foodstuff Financial institution for New York City, FDNY Foundation, NYC Overall health and Hospitals and the Queens Local community Dwelling.

The A24 Attic Auction will attribute iconic props from well-liked titles these types of as Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” and “Hereditary” Robert Eggers’ Oscar-nominated “The Lighthouse” Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems” Sam Levinson and HBO’s “Euphoria” Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” and Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s.”

The New York-based mostly manufacturing studio has previously started using gives on the time capsule from “Eighth Quality,” as nicely as the heirloom doormats from “Hereditary,” with the optimum bid becoming at just about $5,000. More than the up coming few weeks bids on other noteworthy props will open up, like Florence Pugh’s May perhaps Queen dress from “Midsommar” and the bejeweled Furby from “Uncut Gems.”

Though, if you’re wanting to purchase Pugh’s May possibly Queen robe, you may possibly be up towards some stiff opposition. Bustle experiences Ariana Grande ideas to invest in the 10,000 silk flower gown for a Halloween costume.

As for every Variety, listed here are all the props and costumes in A24’s Attic Auction.

“Midsommar” (2019)

Jack Reynor’s bear accommodate

The “finishing mallet”

Florence Pugh’s May Queen silk flower costume

“Uncut Gems” (2019)

Idina Menzel’s pink bat mitzvah dress

The purple racecar mattress

The Celtics jersey

“Eighth Grade” (2018)

The “Coolest Girl in the World” time capsule

Gabe’s swimming goggles

“Hereditary” (2018)

The personally embroidered cult doormats

“The Lighthouse” (2019)

Robert Pattinson’s wooden mermaid figurine

Huge, elegant golden mild fixture

“Euphoria” (2019-current)

Zendaya’s maroon hoodie

“Mid90s” (2018)