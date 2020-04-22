A24 Auction of “uncut precious stones” and “Midsommar” accessories for charity COVID-19

A24 to auction paraphernalia for some of its films and TV shows, including Uncut gems, Midsommar and Euphoria, to raise funds for charities helping essential workers and communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio will host a handful of auctions in the coming weeks, each with different lots. The first sale, the A24 Attic Auction, will be launched on April 22 at 12 p.m. EDT and present original elements of Euphoria (Street hoodie), Jonah Hill’s Mid 90s (Stevie’s skateboard), Eigth year (Kayla time capsule and Gabe tuba) and Hereditary (two monogrammed doormats). Proceeds from this auction will benefit NYC Health + Hospitals.

– A24 (@ A24) April 22, 2020

The next sale will start on April 27 and will include 10 items of Midsommar, including the May Queen dress worn by Florence Pugh and a bear carcass mask for those looking to get really wild. The proceeds of this operation will benefit the FDNY Foundation.

Meanwhile, the May 4 sale will feature Uncut gems souvenirs such as Kevin Garnett’s jersey, the famous Furby chain and Idina Menzel’s bat mitzvah dress, the proceeds of which will go to the Queens Community House. And the final sale, which will take place on May 11, will offer lots of Lighthouse and benefit from the New York Food Bank.