A year after the bus crash in Westboro, the question remains: could it happen again?

Loading...

A few dried out flowers, a weathered wreath and an assortment of votive candles mark the scene of a burning and senseless tragedy: the crash at Westboro Station.

It was a year ago that a western double-decker bus, OC Transpo 8155, hit the station’s steel canopy on a cold, clear day in January. The front of that awning cut into the second floor of the bus and crushed it in its path. Seats on the passenger side of the bus were leveled; the legs of trapped passengers were compressed as if they were in a vice.

“There was glass and metal and shouting and heat,” said passenger Jessica Service when describing the moment of impact.

Three OC Transpo commuters, Bruce Thomlinson, Anja Van Beek and Judy Booth, died. Dozens of others were injured, some seriously. Firefighters had to free suffering passengers one by one by cutting their seats off the bus floor.

The grim horror of the scene is hard to conjure up when visiting Westboro Station on a quiet day at the end of December.

A few condolence cards remain: some in plastic, others scattered in a windy collection of dead leaves. “We are sorry that this happened to your family,” reads a message written in the hand of a child about a rainbow heart.

Found a letter at the end of December at the bus accident in Westboro.

jpg

Nearby two men work in orange safety vests to replace windows and moldings on the northeast corner of Westboro Station, the impact area, which remains surrounded by orange traffic drums.

It seems that the station will soon be operating normally again.

A year later, however, there are many more questions than answers about the crash that is commemorated here.

Was the bus too fast? Was the driver distracted? Was she sufficiently trained to ride a double-decker bus with 90 commuters on board?

Why is the steel awning that cuts into the bus with such sick-causing results still present? Why is there no guard rail or raised curb to avert such a tragedy?

What has been done in the past year to make OC Transpo safer for commuters? What has been done to make double-decker buses safer? The Transitway safer?

A year later, the crash and its aftermath continue to confuse victims, commuters and transport experts, some of whom have a burning question: could it happen again?

Ahmed Shalaby, civil engineer and safety expert at the University of Manitoba, says he has been disturbed by what has not happened since the crash: the role of the Transitway bus booths has not been investigated; the safety of double-deckers has not been assessed; and the suitability of the training program for OC Transpo drivers has not been assessed.

“It means that the risks to the public remain as great as before the crash,” says Shalaby. “No corrective action seems to have been taken to prevent the same crash from happening again.”

First responders take care of victims of a horrible bus accident at Westboro Station near Tunney’s Pasture.

Wayne Cuddington /

Post media

In response to a series of written questions, OC Transpo’s acting Chief Safety Officer said that no changes were made to the way bus drivers were trained or deployed in the year since the accident, nor have any changes been made to the Transitway or stations. However, he revealed that the agency has committed itself to an independent safety assessment of the Transitway.

“The Transitway and stations are safe,” Greg Swan said, adding, “Passenger safety remains the number 1 priority for OC Transpo and its operations.”

On the first anniversary of the tragedy, this newspaper examined the state of affairs regarding the crash investigation and the questions surrounding what many consider to be the main contributing factors.

The investigations

The Ottawa police conducted the main investigation into the bus crash in Westboro.

Officials of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Transport Canada provided assistance to the police probe. Federal investigators provided technical support, such as vehicle inspection and collision reconstruction analysis.

The police investigation resulted in a series of dangerous carriages against Aissatou Diallo, 42, from Ottawa. As a rookie OC Transpo driver, she was accused in August of three counts of dangerous driving with death and 35 counts of dangerous driving resulting in physical injury.

During the trial, the Crown must demonstrate that the driver’s actions that day were a “clear departure” from the standard of care that a reasonable person would have observed in the same circumstances.

Diallo’s process will only take place in March 2021, which means that the contents of the police probe will not be made public until then.

To protect Diallo’s right to a fair trial before an impartial jury, the findings of the police were not shared with the city of Ottawa or OC Transpo.

Flowers left as a tribute when a bus passes the station as commuters and traffic returns to normal at Westboro Station near Tunney’s Pasture after the horrible bus accident.

Wayne Cuddington /

Post media

City attorney David White says the city has not received any information about the ‘underlying factors’ that led to the tragedy:’ Only when that information is known can the city indicate what further steps it is taking to prevent another such. tragedy.”

Regional coroner Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion says an investigation is possible. But the investigation of a coroner cannot be completed – and a subsequent decision cannot be made as to whether or not to conduct an investigation – until the trial of the director has been initiated and the court has appealed. “The Criminal Code takes precedence over coroner investigations,” says McNaughton-Filion. “We have to let that criminal process go through all the steps.”

OC Transpo, meanwhile, has conducted its own “safety assessment” of the collision, according to chief safety officer Greg Swan. The results of that review have not been released.

The fatal collision commission of the Ottawa police also investigated the incident. The commission – consisting of police collision investigators, traffic enforcement officers, traffic engineers, city staff and the regional coroner – was established in 2016 to reduce the number of road deaths. The committee assesses fatal collisions and identifies structural, educational or police enforcement issues that need to be addressed to prevent similar accidents.

The committee recommended that the city carry out an independent safety assessment of the shelters of the Transitway and a technical investigation to determine the best way to divert buses from the steel awnings. It has also been recommended that the city review determine speed limits on the Transitway to determine if these should be reduced from 50 km / h to 40 km / h for buses approaching a station.

OC Transpo has committed itself to a safety assessment of the Transitway and its stations in 2020.

However, a substantive, public investigation of the crash – the causes, the aggravating factors – can take years. The investigation of a coroner remains the most likely forum for such an investigation.

Critics say the current crash investigation system wrongly gives priority to the legal process over public safety.

Related

Ahmed Shalaby says it is in stark contrast to investigations into aircraft accidents that focus primarily on the immediate safety of the traveling public rather than future criminal liability.

For example, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was grounded globally for nine months after two fatal crashes, while US prosecutors continue to investigate whether the aircraft manufacturer is knowingly compromising safety. Boeing 737 MAX accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia have claimed 346 lives.

“We treat road safety differently – and that is a major problem,” says Shalaby.

The Federal Permanent Transport Committee has recommended extending the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) mandate to include serious road accidents and all bus accidents.

The TSB is now investigating certain accidents involving aircraft, ships, trains and pipelines. (It only reported on the OC Transpo crash of 2013 because that collision also involved a VIA Rail train.)

As an independent agency, the TSB publicly reports on the causes and contributing factors of accidents, even in cases where civil liability is a problem.

The TSB in the United States, the National Transportation Safety Board, already has the mandate to investigate “significant” motor vehicle accidents.

Pattie Fair, co-founder of Safer Roads Canada, says the TSB should focus on road safety, as more than 1,800 Canadians die each year in road accidents – much more than all other forms of transportation combined.

Fair lost her husband in March 2017 when a truck crossed his lane on a highway near Revelstoke, B.C. He was killed in his truck. She wants the TSB to have the possibility to investigate every traffic accident.

“Our federal government needs to step up and clean this up,” she said.

At the site of the fatal bus accident along the Westboro passage, Sunday January 13, 2019, crews were busy cleaning up and preparing the station for reopening.

Ashley Fraser /

Post media

The passage

Ottawa lawyer Peter Cronyn, partner of the firm Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP, represents four passengers who were injured aboard OC Transpo 8155. The passengers include more than a dozen people who have filed lawsuits against the city due to trauma suffered in the Collision.

Cronyn says the failure of the city to make changes to the Transitway means a poor approach to risk management.

Cronyn says that the potential seriousness of not taking action should be taken into account in the city’s decision-making: “We now know that these double-deckers are perfectly aligned to pose a significant risk to everyone on the second level … The is shocking how perfectly aligned they are with the second deck.

“So don’t use those buses on the Transitway or look for a temporary solution. I just don’t think it’s appropriate to sit back and wait at this stage. “

The city, he says, does not need a police report to understand the risk of the existing infrastructure.

The Westboro crash was not the first time that the steel bus booths of the Transitway were shown in accidents with OC Transpo.

In July 2003, a Route 86 bus with one deck hit the overhang at Lees Station and the roof tore open. Six passengers were brought to the hospital with minor cuts and bruises. (Photos of the accident are eerily similar to those of the Westboro crash.) Later that same year, another single-deck bus crashed in the same shelter.

An OC Transpo driver has told this newspaper that drivers are being warned to watch out for Transitway shelters and to allow passengers to step further off the sidewalk because of the danger they pose.

Shalaby says he finds it hard to believe that the city has not yet had a technical report on Transitway shelters made.

“There are ways to install crash barriers or raised curbs that deflect a bus from the station and the awning,” he says. “Many changes can be made to protect the public.”

A bus accident at Lees Station in 2003.

Rod MacIvor /

The citizen of Ottawa

The busses

Double-deck buses were involved in the two worst accidents in the 47-year history of OC Transpo. In both cases, their unarmed steel frames offered little protection to passengers.

The TSB called on the federal government last year to set standards requiring that all passenger buses be strengthened. TSB chairman Kathy Fox told the transport committee of the Lower House that there are currently no crash standards for passenger buses.

School buses have reinforced sides and perform better in crash tests, even in collisions with trains. “In that respect, there is more protection in a school bus than in a city bus,” Fox told the committee.

Buses usually do well in small traffic accidents because they are among the heaviest vehicles on the road.

But as a series of recent tragedies shows – two fatal OC Transpo bus accidents; the Humboldt bus accident; the 2018 bus accident on Highway 401, near Kingston, killing three tourists – passenger bus scales offer limited protection in the event of a serious collision.

In its final report on the 2013 OC Transpo-VIA Rail crash that killed five bus passengers and the driver, TSB Transport Canada recommended developing and implementing “crash-resistance standards for commercial passenger buses to reduce the risk of injury. Reduce.”

Spokesman Simon Rivet from Transport Canada said that bus safety testing began last summer – the first step towards developing a standard. Rivet said the department used two retired transit buses to assess whether they could be made safer by increasing their structural rigidity.

The first test assessed the impact of a head-on collision between two transit buses running 40 kilometers per hour. One vehicle was loaded with crash test dummies to evaluate the impact on passengers. A second test was conducted in October to assess whether a reinforced bus offered more protection to passengers.

Rivet said the test results are still being assessed.

None of the tests, he noted, concerned double-decker buses such as those involved in OC Transpo accidents.

The OC Transpo bus involved in the crash at Westboro Station was towed off the scene and revealed major damage on January 12, 2019.

David Kawai /

Ottawa Citizen

The driver

“I want to make it clear that this accident goes far beyond the actions of an individual: in fact, given the same circumstances, this accident could have happened to almost any driver.”

That was the conclusion of TSB researcher Robert Johnston in December 2015 when the agency presented its final report on the OC Transpo-VIA Rail crash.

The report found that the speed of bus driver Dave Woodard was just one element of an accident with 15 contributing factors, including the bend of the road, limited sight lines, the crash resistance of the double-decker bus and visual distractions in the vehicle.

“Even a delete, and this could have had a very different result,” Kathy Fox said.

The same TSB report noted that OC Transpo bus drivers only receive one day of training on double-deckers. The training includes emergency braking and the use of the parking brake of the vehicle to stop the bus.

Aissatou Diallo had a probationary period as director of OC Transpo at the time of the crash in Westboro. She had been involved in a collision only a month earlier, on December 10, 2018, when her bus collided with another OC Transpo bus at St. Laurent Station.

OC Transpo offers a 30-day training program for new bus drivers with defensive driving instructions. Greg Swan calls it “a robust program aimed at safe driving.”

“We regularly communicate with all operators, including safety reminders when navigating the Transitway,” he says. “Operators constantly receive communication about rules and regulations, including safety reports.”

Bruce Thomlinson, 56, Judy Booth, 57, and Anja Van Beek, 65, died as a result of the bus crash on January 11 at Westboro Station.

The victims

Karin Hohban, an OC Transpo passenger who had two damaged legs during the crash, is afraid that it could all happen again.

“It can happen again because there are no safety measures,” she says. “It can happen again. It can happen tomorrow. Think about what we have experienced, what we have seen and what we have heard, what has happened to our families. And to know that they haven’t changed anything about it? “

Hohban says she simply cannot understand why nothing has been done to address the security problems on the Transitway, and in particular the threat of the bus shelters.

“It’s a real ghostly feeling to know it’s still there a year later,” she says. “If you think about what that sunshade has done to people and that it is still there. Why is it still there? “

Jessica Service, data scientist and manager at Public Safety Canada, was on board OC Transpo bus 8155 and suffered a serious concussion in the crash. She remains afraid of the Transitway shelters.

Anja Van Beek, one of the dead in the Westboro bus accident, is shown in 2011 with her cousin Charlotte in Ottawa.

jpg

“I know what they can do and they scare me. They still scare me, “says Service. “As a driver, I don’t like going into the Transitway there; I don’t like to hit them. I still have that idea of ​​what a double-decker bus can do. And people don’t have time to get out of the way. “

The family of bus crash victim Anja Van Beek has also been sharply critical of the city’s response to the Westboro tragedy. In an open letter to this newspaper, the Van Beek family expressed frustration that no changes had been made to the Transitway or its stations, and that test drivers were not assigned to safer, less demanding routes.

“Not only was this crash allowed to happen, but nothing was done to prevent another,” the family said in an open letter that was published last year. “It comes across as an attempt to pretend it never happened.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shVyyidPiHE (/ embed)