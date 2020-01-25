A year after the birth of twins, Daisy Pearce is ready to return to the soccer field

There were times during her pregnancy that Daisy Pearce, captain of AFLW in Melbourne, had doubts whether she would ever go back to football, but if her family watches, she is about to make a comeback.

Pearce will play an exercise against Collingwood on Saturday after missing the last AFLW season with twins Sylvie and Roy.

“I think it’s been almost two years since I last played just to see how things went,” she said.

“It was a long time, but also a long journey there.”

From an early age, she feared that it would be difficult for her to return to the fitness levels required for AFLW.

“The amazing, extreme change your body is going through while you are pregnant is hard to imagine going out and doing physically demanding contact sports,” she said.

“The idea seems to be a long, long way.”

Pearce worked closely with a club physiotherapist and a women’s health physiotherapist at the beginning of her comeback before returning to running and lifting weights about three months after the birth of her twins.

But she said when she had her children, she found that there were other challenges.

“It was mentally more of a sacrifice and a desire to devote your time to having these two beautiful little people at home who you can easily and largely give every ounce of yourself.”

Pearce will captain the Dees in the 2020 AFLW season. Photo: Melbourne Football Club

On the way, she received some advice from former Australian netball star Sharelle McMahon.

“She had her first one, I think when she was still playing netball and came back afterwards so it was good to chat with her,” she said.

“And only other mothers, whether they do sports or work again, it was all pretty relevant.”

During her trip back to Footy, Pearce’s family was literally there every step of the way.

Her partner Ben took a year off from working as a fireman.

“Having his support was pretty important, we did it together as a team for a lot,” she said.

“When I say a team, I mean that Ben, Sylvie, Roy and I travel to gyms and appointments and whatever we have to do.”

Sylvie and Roy’s grandmothers were also at the gym to help.

“Sometimes there seemed to be more effort than dragging the whole family out to the gym to go, but I found it really helped me to do more.”

And they’ll all be at the game today, cheering on Pearce.

“The plan is for everyone to come along and it will be nice for everyone to watch and I hope they all feel like I can get out of there,” she said.

Pearce returned to training before the 2020 season, saying she noticed that AFLW standards were raised during her absence.

“General athletics – I’m pretty excited and amazed at how far the girls got from a sporting perspective, what they did in the gym and how many people helped them lift weights and run.”

The AFLW season starts on February 7th and is the fourth year of the competition.

-ABC