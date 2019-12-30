A Wyoming native among 6 men to cross the perilous Drake Passage without help

Loading...

A screenshot of "The Impossible Row" shows the rowers crossing Drake's passage. (Discovery Channel via YouTube)

By AMANDA LEE MYERS Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – As frigid water beat their boat in some of the most dangerous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first to cross the infamous Passage Drake with nothing but labor.

They dodged the icebergs, held their breath when giant whales broke near their small boat and rode building-sized waves while paddling 24 hours a day toward Antarctica.

The men's team from four countries finished crossing the Drake Passage on Wednesday in just under two weeks after leaving the southern tip of South America.

"It's really a big deal in the history of Antarctica to hear about it," said Wayne Ranney, a geologist based in Flagstaff, Arizona, who led expeditions to Antarctica and crossed the Drake Passage in motorized ships more than 50 times. “One hundred percent of their progress has been made with these 12 arms over 600 nautical miles. It’s just phenomenal. I can't even imagine. "

In addition to the threat to their lives, the men worked in grueling conditions. Their 29-foot longboat, named Ohana, had to be in constant motion to avoid capsizing. This meant that three men rowed for 90 minutes while the other three rested, still cold and wet.

"You paddle inside an open hold, 40-foot sea waves splash your face, almost freezing water splashes on the bow," said Colin O & # 39. Brady, 34, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, one of the six men on the boat.

"It was pretty painful," O’Brady told the Associated Press Thursday in his first interview after the trip. "In the end, we all lost a fair amount of weight and raved from sleep deprivation."

The men had to use a bucket to go to the bathroom. To rest, two men had to lie shoulder to shoulder in a tiny space while a third rested in a fetal position in an even smaller area.

"You are curled up and stuck in a small space, trying to wink before the alarm goes off and goes off, you're there again," said O’Brady.

Constant bombing of the elements was the most difficult part for O’Brady's colleague Jamie Douglas-Hamilton, of Edinburgh, Scotland.

"We have been hit by winds from all directions … and the seas here are very violent – it is the busiest ocean in the world," said the 38-year-old. "We have almost capsized several times, and the problem is that the water is so cold that if you enter it, you probably have two to five minutes."

Physically, Douglas-Hamilton said he had battled crippling seasickness and numb hands and feet. At one point, a strap he had to wear around his ankles while rowing wore his boots and cut his skin to the bone.

"It was absolute agony," said Douglas-Hamilton.

The other men on the expedition were: Fiann Paul from Reykjavik, Iceland; Cameron Bellamy of Cape Town, South Africa; Andrew Towne of Grand Forks, North Dakota; and John Petersen of Oakland, California.

Paul, Douglas-Hamilton and Bellamy are record ocean rowers, Towne is a championship rower and climbed the highest mountain on any continent, and Petersen was a university championship rower.

In addition to storms and waves, the men dodged icebergs and whales that could easily have destroyed their small ship. And then there were the mental challenges, especially during the night shift.

"At night we can't see the waves as they roll and crash over us and we can't see the horizon, so there is no sense of progress," O'Brady wrote on Instagram then that he was documenting the trip. "One has the impression of being inside a washing machine, blindfolded where time stands still."

Discovery documented the trip by following the men in a larger motorboat.

O'Brady's wife Jenna Besaw was on the Discovery boat to manage the logistics and watch the adventure defying the death of her husband.

"There have been scary and intense moments when our boat – a 120 foot long boat – leaped forward and over these massive waves, seeing the boat hiding for minutes at a time was rather annoying "said Besaw.

Crossing the Drake Passage is just the latest adventure for O’Brady, who became the first person to cross Antarctica alone without help last year.

A book on this trip comes out on January 14, 12 years to the day since O'Brady was badly burned in a fire in Thailand. After the fire, he said that he was told that he would never walk again.

He said the prognosis has helped fuel each new adventure.

"I dream of the next," said O’Brady. "TBD, but I don't think my shipping life is over."

For Douglas-Hamilton, the trip through the Drake Passage could be his last time to set a record, and he is content with that.

"I would classify this as the most difficult challenge we have ever done," he said. "It was so good, I would be happy to stop there. The memories of it will last forever. "