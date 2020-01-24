A workshop on winter safety will take place in Elkhart County Parks on Saturday

GOSHEN, Ind — Elkhart County Parks will host the first of its Outdoor Warrior series on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Ox Bow Park. The Saturday event will include tips on winter safety.

There will be discussions and topics on how to change a flat tire, start an empty battery, what to do when the car is stuck in the snow and how best to drive in icy conditions. The drivers also learn which supplies they need to have in case of an emergency.

The purpose of the Outdoor Warrior series is to make people feel like they are outdoors in nature. Each session contains different safety tips to ensure the safety of people on outdoor adventures.

“I think we’re losing touch with our sense of adventure and curiosity for nature these days,” said Annie Aguirre, event coordinator. “We live in a modern, fast-moving environment and make it difficult to go outside and experience something new. That is why we developed this series to help people get in touch with them and to inspire them to return to nature. “