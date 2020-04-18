A wonderful flagship that is well priced

Stunning 120Hz display • Wireless charging • Long battery • Responsive to in-display fingerprint sensor • 5G connection • Water- and dust-resistant

Too big for small hands • Expensive • Side display can be frustrating

The OnePlus 8 Pro offers everything you need on a flagship, including a good display, a good camera, and fast performance, and everything without a price tag.

For the longest time, we could always rely on OnePlus to deliver a high-end phone at a relatively low cost. But to keep up with the likes of Apple and Samsung, it’s inevitable that the next flagship will roll over to the $ 1,000 price point.

Which is why it’s not surprising that the new OnePlus 8 Pro, available April 29, starts at $ 899.

For that reason, it packs a nice display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a quad-camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors, and it’s the first OnePlus phone to support wireless to charge.

With the latest Snapdragon 865 chips and support for 5G, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn’t skimp on power or speed, either. It literally means: “You get what you pay for.”

And while the price is certainly high in itself, phones like the Samsung S Galaxy Plus start at $ 1,119, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is $ 1,099. And the prices are for base models.

For the aforementioned $ 899 price, you get an 8 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 12GB / 256GB configuration is $ 999.

Sure, you don’t get the most intense camera system or even gimmicky features as seen on other high-end phones, but I think the 8 Pro is the perfect middle ground.

OnePlus’ signature design

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in several different color variants. Both the 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB options are available in either Glacial Green or Onyx Black. As for the Ultramarine Blue handset, it will only come with larger storage configurations.

It’s really a beautiful color.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

I had the Glacial Green unit and it was definitely a nice change from my Forest Green iPhone 11 Pro. It is a bright shade of green that looks really stunning, especially when the light hits it. But it was pretty strong for my taste and I can tell that I was tired after that. So, if you are in a camp that prefers practicality, I suggest going to Onyx Black.

But overall, it doesn’t look all that different to the OnePlus phones that came before it.

Up front is a side-to-side display (which I’ll revisit in depth) and a hole-punch selfie camera. The right side of the phone is home to an alert slider, which allows you to set your phone to silent, vibrate, or ring. And below that is a power button that you can press and hold to trigger Google Assistant. The left side of the phone holds the volume rocker. While, at the bottom, you’ll find a USB-C port, dual speakers, and a dual nano-SIM card slot.

Flip the phone to the back and there you’ll find a quad-camera setup complete with the OnePlus logo underneath.

The alert slider is easily accessible from the side of the phone.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

I mentioned this on my hands-on, but the OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera wasn’t fussy. If you place the camera-side handset down on a table or shelf, it goes to the rock back and forth. I suggest putting a case here to level it.

There’s no denying the 8 Pro has a really soft look to it that feels premium. But it’s pretty big for me. While the narrow building makes it easy to hold in one hand, I would rather hold it in two for fear of overturning it.

A happy and powerful display

Ang The 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch, 3,168 x 1,440 QHD + Fluid AMOLED display. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz. That’s an upgrade over all compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 7t, with a smaller 6.55-inch display and 90Hz refresh rate.

I don’t care how fast the battery goes, I always opt for 120Hz.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

The 8 Pro’s display is bright, beautiful, and responsive, but also annoying to interact with at times.

Operating the phone on one hand was difficult enough on such a large screen, but the side-to-side display became even more tricky. Sometimes, my palm accidentally triggers certain apps as I spread my fingers on the massive screen.

The ability to switch to a higher refresh rate helps to ease the irritation, though. After first experiencing the 120Hz on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, I was thrilled to see it becoming the standard for flagship phones. It sounds like a minor addition, but it really makes a difference. Scrolling through apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Gmail feels really fast and smooth.

But it will drain the battery faster. To help with that, the display automatically disappears at 60Hz when idle. It’s also enabled by default, so you don’t have to worry about turning it on.

The 8 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor that I have complaints about. Whenever you want to unlock your phone, a fingerprint outline appears at the bottom of the display. It will instantly recognize my fingerprint once I hit the screen without fail.

In addition, OnePlus introduced a Motion Graphics Smoothing feature in 8 Pro. It’s important to note that this is turned off by default, so you need to enable it by your settings. The feature increases the frame rate to the video while simultaneously reducing the movement of graphics. So far, optimized for apps like YouTube, Netflix, and the Gallery app.

A fast and responsive fingerprint-display sensor.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Once you enter full-screen mode for any video that you are watching, the feature kicks off in seconds and a notification will appear indicating that it is on.

It should work best with action movies, but that is at least my favorite movie genre. So, instead, I tried it while watching an episode of Gourmet Makes – a show where camera panes are often around – and I confess it makes a difference.

Everything looks so much better and less laggy. More like this, after a while, I felt a little sick. You know, the same way some people do when playing a game in virtual reality.

Exciting camera sensors with pictures to match

The OnePlus 8 Pro delivers some awesome shots, though, at times, I find the colors a bit overkill.

The quad-camera setup consists of:

a 48-megapixel “main” camera (f / 1.78),

a 120-degree 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (f / 2.2)

an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (f / 2.44) with 3x optical zoom

a 5-megapixel color filter sensor

When you first open the camera app, the 48-megapixel wide-angle lens automatically reduces to 12-megapixels. That’s because the 12-megapixel sensor is recommended for better dynamic range, which means it gets better detail for shadows and highlights. Meanwhile, the 48-megapixel sensor is higher resolution and captures more granular detail.

You can switch between the two in the camera app by tapping the icon.

I took both the 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro to snap photos around my hometown. Here are some sample images and comparisons.

The OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a great shot, but it’s a bit oversaturated.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Above is a photo shot using the OnePlus 8 Pro (using a 12-megapixel sensor), which looks a bit oversaturated and darker compared to the photo taken with an iPhone 11 Pro below. It also looks dark.

With the 8 Pro, everything looks a lot sharper, from rocks to wood to bridges. Even the bark in the trees is much more defined.

Shots on the iPhone 11 Pro look softer.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro is doing the opposite and softening the scene. Colors are more realistic than what you see in person. But the bottom edges of the picture, where the dirt meets the rocks, are a bit hazy.

Of the two, I really like the iPhone 11 Pro because it looks more natural. But there’s no denying the 8 Pro makes some great shots.

Taken by iPhone 11 Pro.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Downloaded by OnePlus 8 Pro.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

You can see the same level of oversaturation in the play in the pictures above. On the OnePlus 8 Pro, the ridges on the trunk seem to be more defined and the wood itself appears very dark compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

As I mentioned before, the 8 Pro also has a 3x lossless zoom. And, let’s just say it’s not the best. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the Galaxy S20 Plus with me (with the same ability) to compare.

But I can only say by looking at the other pictures I took of the S20 that the 8 Pro is not clear.

Here are some examples of 3x zoom in 8 Pro:

I definitely saw better.

Photo: brenda stoylar / mashable

It’s not terrible.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

It’s not horrible, but the resulting pictures are really good. I remember being more impressed with the S20 test because those pictures were really available.

I also took a shot of the same subject using a 12-megapixel sensor followed by a 48-megapixel sensor to highlight the differences.

Captured using a 12-megapixel sensor.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

In the picture above, the 12-megapixel sensor indicates pink and green flowers on both trees and grass.

Captured using a 48-megapixel sensor.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Meanwhile, the 48-megapixel sensor produces a fuller picture with more tones throughout the image.

Instead of incorporating a macro lens into the 8 Pro, the OnePlus went for a 5-megapixel color filter sensor instead, which is an interesting choice I wouldn’t use. It only lets you take photos using a few different filters.

I mean, I guess it’s … cool? But I’d rather just use filters in third-party apps, like VSCO or Afterlight, instead of having a full sensor dedicated to it.

As for the lowlight shot, OnePlus was added in a dedicated mode called Nightscape.

Without Nightscape on.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

In Nightscape mode.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

This image was captured after sunset, so it wasn’t completely dark outside. But you can still see the effects of Nightscape above. Pink color and clouds are more prominent throughout the image.

And last, but not least, we have selfies with the 8 Pro’s 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Shot with OnePlus 8 Pro. I think I need to invest in self-tanner.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

As mentioned on my hands-on, the 8 Pro captures how truly pale I am, while the iPhone 11 Pro adds warmth to the whole picture.

Ahhh, the iPhone 11 Pro gives me some color.

Photo: Broly stolyar / mashable

Although I don’t want to admit that I’m pale, the 8 Pro’s selfie is certainly more realistic. So, you won this one, OnePlus.

As far as the rest of the photos go, it is worth noting that the 8 Pro will greatly reduce its photos slightly. But I’m still a fan of the shots. It’s also not nearly as intense as you’d expect in the Galaxy S20 lineup.

No problem with performance, all day battery life

The 8 Pro features a Snapdragon 865 chipset and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. Although the phone can be used to buy locked, 5G capabilities vary depending on the carrier. Verizon customers will have both sub-6 and mmWave 5G capabilities while T-Mobile will only offer slower sub-6s.

Of course, it has a 5G connection.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

In case you were wondering what the difference is, sub-6 capabilities are categorized as low- / mid-band as it uses frequencies below 6GHz. So it does not require new transmitters the way mmWave does and so it reaches more people.

Regardless, it doesn’t matter in today’s overall phone experience. And that is because 5G connectivity is not yet available. Unless, that is, you plan to keep this phone for the next few years if 5G is likely to be easily accessible anywhere.

As for performance, I tested it using Geekbench 5 and my unit scored 900 for single-core performance and 3,272 for multi-core performance.

Ideally, I would prefer this to the S20 Plus as it is the most spec-wise. But while in quarantine, I only had the handy S20 Ultra, which recorded 910 for single-core and 3,232 for multi-core.

While both have the same processor, it’s still impressive considering the Ultra costs around $ 1600. Of course, with that phone, you’re mainly paying for the insane 108-megapixel rear camera.

As for the operating system, the 8 Pro runs its own OxygenOS skin running above Android 10. And it offers some interesting features.

For starters, there’s a new Dark Theme 2.0 (Dark OnePlus mode) that can now be used for more apps like Tinder, PayPal, Google Pay, and Reddit.

It also includes several different modes to choose from, including Zen Mode (which locks you in from your phone for 20 minutes, forcing you to rest) and Night Mode (to filter blue light and reduce strain in your eyes).

In addition, there is a Reading Mode built in. While I’m not one for reading e-books on my phone, this is really a cool feature for you. In your settings, you can choose between a chromatic or mono effect, and also enable it to open when specific apps are open.

The new wireless charging pad from OnePlus.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

As for battery life, the 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery which is larger than what you’ll find on the iPhone 11 Pro Max (3,969mAh battery) and the Galaxy S20 Plus (4,500 mAh).

With common use (apps messaging, email, and scrolling through social media), I was able to squeeze out about 12 to 13 hours outside of the 8 Pro.

But it also comes with a display set at 120Hz FHD +, which drains the battery faster than the 60Hz does. So, you can extend battery life even longer by tweaking the settings a bit.

There is also a Warp Charge 30 power adapter that should deliver a 50-percent charge in just 23 minutes.

Because the phone also supports wireless charging, OnePlus sent me their new wireless charging pad (sold separately for $ 69.95), which I use instead. The company said it could charge the phone from zero percent to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

I put it on the charging pad by about 45 percent and it was at 85 percent after 30 mins. So, it’s fair in OnePlus’ park.

Wait, what about the OnePlus 8?

The OnePlus 8 Pro is next to the OnePlus 8.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

Yes, OnePlus has launched a cheaper and less feature packed OnePlus 8 with Pro. Both will be available for purchase starting April 29th.

At $ 699, the OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch display, 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It is more suitable for those who want a smaller, more comfortable phone and do not need such an intense camera setup.

If you have the cash to spend, I would still choose the 8 Pro. It packs a serious punch with a premium build, very capable camera sensor, a good display, and a full battery life.

That said, at $ 899, this is the most expensive phone we’ve seen from OnePlus. But based on what’s currently out there (i.e., the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the iPhone 11 Pro Max), it’s the best flagship on the market priced under $ 1,000. And, trust me when I say you won’t fail.

Although I was a little worried that the higher-priced 8 Pro could set a precedent, with upcoming OnePlus flagships coming in closer to that dreaded $ 1,000 price point.

