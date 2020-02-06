A woman who was on the now quarantined cruise ship says she was not checked for viruses on her way home

The Diamond Princess cruise ship with around 3,700 people on board is anchored in quarantine for the port of Yokohama after it was confirmed on 5 February 2020 that a number of passengers were infected with coronavirus

A woman from the Ottawa area who spent two weeks in January aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship said she was shocked at the lax screening in both Canada and the US when she came home from Asia with a sore throat and cold symptoms.

“I got sick and nobody asked me anything. My eyes were red, my nose would not stop running. “

The ship, which she left on January 17, is now in quarantine at Yokohama, near Tokyo, after 10 passengers tested positive for the corona virus. Among the 3,700 passengers on the ship are 251 Canadians.

The woman, whose name this newspaper agreed not to use, has been in contact with Ottawa public health officials who told her that she does not need to test for a corona virus because she has recovered from her symptoms and has never developed a high fever.

However, she said she is concerned that other people can easily pass the airport investigation with the corona virus.

The woman said she woke up on January 22, the day she would fly home from Tokyo with a sore throat. “By the time I got on the plane, I felt like I was. I was surprised that I fell ill so quickly. “

When she arrived in Tokyo from Tokyo, amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak in China, she was not asked about her travels, her health, or potential coronavirus exposure. Before she boarded her cruise in Singapore on January 6, she had been to Beijing for a few days.

When she arrived from Detroit in Toronto, she used a customs kiosk and was asked if she had traveled to Wuhan, which she had not done.

She didn’t immediately think about coronavirus, but after she came home because there was more and more news about the outbreak, she started to read everything she could about symptoms. She decided that if she got a severe fever, she would call a doctor to have it checked. She never did it and her symptoms started to improve within a few days, apart from persistent fatigue.

Since then she has been in contact with Ottawa Public Health and has been told that if she did not have a high fever and recovered, she probably did not have it.

But she believes she ran the risk of being exposed during her journey.

“Of course I could have been (exposed). I was on a cruise ship with 2000 Asians, some from the province (Hubei), I know that for sure. Since then there have been 10 cases involving passengers. “Some infected passengers may have been on board at the same time,” she said.

The woman was on a 14-day cruise, but many passengers on the ship stayed for 28 days. The woman wonders how many people on board have since tested positive for coronavirus.

She often travels and says it is not unusual to catch colds or other illnesses during cruises or long international flights. But she said she saw an unusual number of people on board disease symptoms.

“I have made many cruises, but this was more than I have ever seen before. Many people coughed. “

She has remained in contact with some of the passengers she has met on board and who have now been on board the ship for two weeks in quarantine.

“They are more irritated than worried. They are placed in quarantine in their room and are not allowed to walk around the ship. “

The woman said she had joked with her last night that she wished she and her friends were on the cruise. “I don’t think so anymore.”

Princess Cruises tested all passengers and employees after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25, later tested positive for the corona virus.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that government officials have been in contact with Canadian passengers on the quarantined ship.

“We have our mission in Tokyo, which has been in contact with Canadian passengers to offer them consular assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, travel agency Paul Turner from Expedia Ottawa Cruise Ship Centers said that the situation is difficult for many travelers.

“The whole thing is a nightmare. We have affected people. “

Some of his customers were scheduled to embark on cruises that have now been delayed or have changed routes due to the corona virus. “It keeps snowballing.”