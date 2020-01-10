A woman from Florida mistook a land mine from World War II for a porcelain plate

Loading...

After figuring out what she thought was a porcelain plate from a sunken ship covered with a stubborn crust of mussels and barnacles, beach treasurer Jayne Wilson spent months chopping around a World War II land mine.

Fortunately, this story has no explosive ending.

Wilson, a general practitioner in Indian River Shores, about 8 miles from Vero Beach, told TCPalm that she was leading her client’s dog along the Atlantic when she saw a disk that looked almost like a vegetable patty on the coast. She had collected other items from the area in the past and, hoping it could be some kind of antique plate, brought it home to her, put it in a refrigerator, and slowly tried to find out the true nature of the object.

It wasn’t until Tuesday, when another man who found a land mine was in the newspaper, did Wilson realize that what she had could be dangerous.

“Jayne, do you have that thing in a cooler on the floor of your living room?” A friend asked her.

Wilson called the public security department, which called explosives experts from nearby Patrick Air Force Base to Wilson’s house. The experts confirmed that it was a land mine from when the area was used as a training base for World War II prior to D-Day. Since the thing had been in her house for months and didn’t go off, Wilson thought it wasn’t a threat. However, the authorities advise that anyone who finds possible explosives on the coast immediately leaves the area and calls 911.

“You have to be extremely careful – you never know,” said Indian River Shores chief of police, Mark Shaw. “We consider it alive and can explode every second.”

