A woman finds a Christmas gift wrapped in the busy Woodruff Road in Greenville, saves Christmas for the baby's parents

A woman from South Carolina went on a mission to help a family save Christmas, or at least one of her precious gifts. Lauren Harper's mission began when she found a gift wrapped in a busy road. Harper said he noticed the gift around 5:10 p.m. On Wednesday, while driving in front of a Walmart and Burger King, he said he saw him bounce as if he had just fallen out of a car, but he didn't see which car. As he approached, Harper said he saw him hit once before he could pick him up. "Usually, I would not support jumping to Woodruff Road in the rush hour the week before Christmas, but then I saw that it was clearly a gift someone had wrapped," Harper said. "There was a small interruption in traffic, and it looked like it was the right thing in the Christmas spirit, "he said. The gift had a label that said: "To: Mom and Dad, from: Kennedy." "I thought how disappointed I would be if I lost a gift that I had been excited to give to my family," Harper said. "He was beaten but it seemed that it was still in one piece and it felt like a painting or a canvas. I wanted to make sure Kennedy shared what she did with her parents. " Harper posted a photo of the gift on his private Facebook page, then made it public so that more people could see it. He also posted the photo to Simpsonville residents. The post was quickly shared more than 3,000 times from his page. One of the comments indicated that the package was from someone who was at La Petite Daycare. Related video: a 5 year old boy receives a new arm just in time for Christmas. He called the school and discovered that Kennedy is a 3-month-old child who attends daycare, and the gift was a framed imprint of the child that teachers had made for parents. Harper said he would bring the gift to daycare. Thursday afternoon to return it. "(Kennedy) probably still has very few opinions about his parents' gifts, but I hope he made Christmas with mom and dad," Harper said. "My mom still has a footprint poem in her house from when I went to a La Petite in North Carolina, probably 25 years ago," Harper said. "So, that was something special when I discovered that it was a painting of a baby's footprint in La Petite."

