A wild cat plague, swarms of snake emoji and more news

Today’s news

Cats make the bushfire tragedy in Australia even worse

Animals trying to escape the fire of Australia are now confronted with a new opponent: cats. Cats are attracted to bushfire scars (one study found a wild cat traveling 19 miles to one), and when these brilliant hunters find their vulnerable victims, they kill with merciless impunity – sometimes not even bothering to eat the carcass afterwards . Because wild cats are not native to Australia, native species have not adapted to avoid and escape them. In response, the Australian government has set up a large-scale eradication of felines with the aim of killing 2 million of the 2 to 6 million wild cats on the continent to try to save the native birds, rats and rabbits from extinction.

Why Elizabeth Warren’s social media is flooded with snake emoji

If you look at the social media posts of presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren today, you’ll see they are flooded with reactions from slang emoji alongside hashtags such as #WarrenisaSnake and #NeverWarren. The snake swarm seems to be the result of a disagreement between Warren and Bernie Sanders about whether or not he told her in a private conversation that a woman could not win the presidency. Do you experience a feeling of deja snake? Yes, Taylor Swift’s Instagram comments were flooded with snakes during an argument between himself and Kanye West in 2016.

Fast fact: 4,700

That is how many types of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) there are currently. PFAS were originally conceived as a panacea, resistant to stains, shedding water, extinguishing oil-based fires and preventing eggs from sticking to the pan. Today we know them as toxic zombie chemicals that won’t die, and that’s why scientists are developing new ways to break them down

WIRED recommends: Google Chrome

The Google Chrome team finally addresses one of the most annoying problems on the Internet: browser notifications. You know those: “This website wants to send you notifications, do you give him permission to do this?” But when the next version of Chrome comes out, you can finally kiss those annoyances goodbye.

News that you can use

We asked every presidential candidate (including the president!) What it took to reverse the devastating polarization of the country. This is what they said.

