A weekend at Concours d’Lemons, the world’s worst car show

Pebble Beach Car Week is the worst. Crowd, traffic, rich old guys showing off their expensive toys – it’s an altar for surplus fossil fuels. Like other sensible people, I managed to stay away from Monterey Bay for the Car Week. Until I read about Concours D’Lemons.

Held in a location affectionately called “the oil slick”, D’Lemons is a celebration of the worst cars in the world. Here, the more valuable or stranger, the better.

It is a porous event, without official borders. There is a spontaneous garage or surreal show-and-tell around every corner. Both participants and spectators are drunk by 10 am. Wise people avoid eye contact with the red-haired army costumed by Guy Fierri (believe me, it is a demography) and talk about their waste.

The most recent D’Lemons, held last August, was the 10-year anniversary, explains Alan Galbraith, who is known as head gasket and calls himself the idiot behind the whole thing. “2009 was our first year according to court records and warrant orders,” he says.

Galbraith himself was a fan and worked Car Week for years before he came up with the idea. “I had done just about everything there is to do, you know, from helping friends with cars to volunteering at the show,” he says. “Finally it got stuffy and I was looking for a way to get some air out of that balloon. I started this with cars that can’t be seen anywhere else. “

Unlike the nicer and more popular sister event, the Concours d’Elegance, d´Lemons is all about kitsch, nonsense and absurdity. Rust, wood paneling, matt spray paint, faux fur – normally an aesthetic landfill – are all materials that are celebrated here.

There are oddities such as the Yugo – the worst car ever made – so poorly developed that it has had more of a life like a punchline than a vehicle. There are also set cars, street-legal Franconia mobile phones made from disparate parts that belong to their ranks at least one fake Enzo Ferrari – a fake speedster who built some brittle who eventually won ‘worst in the show’ (it was then treated in crazy string , a tradition of d’Lemons.)

While the day comes to a halt, head gasket reminds everyone that it is a free event and that you get what you pay for. If you like cars that should never have been made, then Concours d’Lemons is a feast for the eyes full of waste.

