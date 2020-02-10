A week late: Sky Sports Man’s Fresh Attack on Celtic Star

WHILE the rest of us continue with the games that are coming thick and fast, Sky Sports man and former Celt Davie Provan want to dwell on an incident that was not considered worthy by a referee and an umpire panel.

But with room to fill in his column, Davie decided seven days after the incident to be the last person who wanted to use Leigh Griffiths for a stamp that was not a stamp.

Provan likes to see himself as impartial or someone who calls it in the middle, but he goes so far the other way sometimes it is a bit pathetic. To have this in the gun for a whole week before it is delivered to his SunSport column because he could not think of anyone else to attack is bad by the co-commentator.

Speaking of the incident, Provan said that Leigh was lucky and that the Celtic manager was actually in his press conference after the game.

“LEIGH GRIFFITHS says he doesn’t know how to repay Neil Lennon for the faith shown to him in him.

“He could start by trying to stay on the field. Mr Angry needs a word with himself.

“Asked for his opinion of the attacker leaving one on Accies’ Sam Woods, Lennon said the attacker’s foot got stuck, that there was no intention.

“Lenny should receive a price for supplying that line with a straight face.

“If Griffiths had been on the floor and had taken Woods’ studs on his chest, Lenny would have demanded a prison sentence.

“If Walsh had done his job well, Griff would have been dismissed, which would have changed the complexion of the game. He would not have been in Fir Park midweek where he again scored. “

Leigh Griffiths spoke about the incident last week:

“It was a meeting. It was never my intention to stamp it. “Griffiths told CelticTV.

“While I was on my way, I caught my foot and there was no other place where I could plant it.

“But it would never be intentional, I am not that type of player.”