A week in Washington D.C. on a salary of $ 88,966

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask millennials how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a communications specialist who works at National Security and earns $ 88,966 a year and this week spends part of her money on a peppermint mocca.

Occupancy: Communication specialist

Industry: National security

Age: 27

Place: Washington D.C.

Salary: $ 88,966

Paycheck amount (biweekly): $ 2,091 (after taxes, after deduction)

Gender identity: Cis wife

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: $ 1,716 (pay extra when I can!)

Condo Dee (including utilities): $ 615

Student grants: $ 352 (undergrad only, paid grad school out of pocket / was reimbursed by fellowship)

Health insurance: $ 89 / per salary (deducted for tax)

Dental insurance: $ 11 / per pay slip (deducted before tax)

401 (k) Contribution: ~ $ 150 / per payslip (deducted before tax)

401 (k) Loan: $ 41 per salary (deducted for tax, pays a loan of $ 15,000 that I took out for the closing costs of my apartment)

saving: No fixed contributions. I have about $ 8,500 at the bank and $ 60,000 my 401 (k) (government TSP) after taking out a home loan for my purchase of a home.

Phone: $ 75

internet: $ 37

Warren campaign: $ 6.60

Bernie campaign: $ 5

Charity / Donations: $ 50 varies

Spotify / Hulu: $ 10

HBO NOW: $ 15 (now cancels His Dark Materials is over …)

Netflix: $ 0 (boyfriend, he uses my HBO, Hulu, Prime)

Amazon Prime: $ 13

Fitness center: $ 35

Day one

8.00 am – H. (my boyfriend) kisses me goodbye and leaves me a few sips of his very … healthy smoothie. I put on my favorite swinging black / white houndstooth blazer and the large opal earrings H. gave me. I usually wear quite a bit of makeup – winged eyeliner, lipstick and cheek contour, although I am much more in the blush. I have half a container of night oats from TJs when I go to work (meh).

12 noon – A few meetings this morning. I really love my boss, she is a young WOC like me, totally ambitious and brilliant. I underpaid her position for four months before she came here. It was a good learning experience and an honor to be selected as the youngest person in the team, but I am so happy that she is now! She wants to change my title, but HR is dragging so I just do it anyway. She gives me permission to go to a long lunch date with a friend who is in town.

2 p.m. – While working at my desk, I eat half of Trader Joe’s rainbow wrap, chimichurri chicken, satsuma, and Panera cinnamon scone that someone brought in. I’m going to do some less important work with our intern before I leave. Try to be better about delegating!

2.20 pm – Completely unforgivable, I am going the wrong way with the metro. Finally I meet B. at Starbucks – she’s here for a residency interview. We grew up together and I tell her about the gossip about the Desi community. I get B.’s peppermint mocha and my white guava tea and remind her that the deal is that one day I will live in her pool house if she is a doctor. We make plans for a group visit before she graduates. $ 8.80

3.40 p.m. – I will return to my office later than expected, but have not missed anything. I submitted a leave request for half an hour. A few small tasks come in, and then a larger project at the end of the day.

6.30 pm – I usually take the bus, but the tracker looks grim. I subway instead and try to read Dead Astronauts, but just can’t comment on them like I did last week with Strange Bird (both Jeff Vandermeer). I wait for H. at the station and we stop at the cash machine on the way home. Originally the plan was to go to the gym, but H. feels sick and I am happy that I can stay in it. We promise to use the dinky gym at some point tonight downstairs (spoiler: what do you think happened?) And I make rice and heat red chicken curry. H. eat mirepoix like it’s a salad and it’s surprisingly good with oil and vinegar?

9 o’clock in the evening. – We finally watch SNL and just chill and talk. It’s really nice because this week we had our first dark spot since H. quit his job and moved to DC in the summer, and it really worried me. I still have a satsuma (get used to it!) And a little cookie dough. We are probably not going to sleep until 12: 20ish. Night routine is a shower and caffeine extract from The Ordinary, Puriya cream for my awful cracked eyelids, Niacinimide and Paula’s Choice CLEAR Oil-Free Moisturizer. Sometimes Mizon snail cream or ampoule. H. recently made a real skincare kick and convinced me of the dangers of parabens.

Daily total: $ 8.80

Day two

9:00 am – Pest control is coming today, we have drain flies and the sink is full of junk. I try to clean up and leave a note about the flies. The bus schedule is bad, so I call an Uber ($ 9.19) and I arrive at 9:15. Wearing a relaxed fit black blazer and purplish blouse. I have an Uncrustable for breakfast when I am at my desk. $ 9.19

10.30 am – I realize that I have missed a few mobile phone calls from my parents, which makes me nervous. They are back in South Asia and visit family, but I usually see them once a week. Before he left, my father had a health condition that H. and I had in the hospital for days. Fortunately, he just wants to bring me some traditional outfits before he comes back next week!

11:45 am – I don’t like my progress with this presentation because we have very little guidance. All colleagues in my area today are nice, but tell every thought! And my Trader Joe’s premade salad smells awful, so I throw it away and try a sad Reuben-like sandwich from the store upstairs ($ 6.32). Suddenly we receive a message that everyone has to leave before 1 p.m. because of the snow! DC cannot handle snow or even ice, but this kind of early dismissal is unusual. Many tasks flow in and now I have almost no time anymore, because many people are not home after they have gone home. I throw the sandwich away. $ 6.32

2.30 a.m. – I waited until 1:30 to leave and it still took a while. I should have organized a reunion tonight, but I warn the girls driving into town that they might want to reconsider. I telecommute and at one point I eat the other half of the rainbow wrap and a satsuma, plus TJ’s rhubarb strawberry soda. Snow is starting to fall!

5 p.m. – My friend, S., from Seattle, but no one else can make it. He has been traveling for months and is about to return to the world of technology, which is fascinating for this drone in the public sector. He is a family friend like B., more like a big brother, but we were absolutely horrible to each other as children! We grew a little older and he introduced me to Arcade Fire, torrenting and other such bonding experiences.

7 p.m. – H. works a little later than expected and tells us that we should eat without him. Here I admit that food is my greatest pleasure and expense. We go to Seven Reasons and it is incredible. I get a chicha morada and mezcal cocktail and we split royal sea bass ceviche with sweet potato and lemongrass, a huge lamb shank with mole nigger, corn and cotija, and a fig and praline dessert. To the MD commentator who oddly offends women for eating – I enjoyed it. I take an Arepitas order for H. We split the bill ($ 180 with tip) and take the bus back. $ 90.35

8:50 p.m. – H. is getting ready to go to the gym. H. and S. catch each other while I get ready and we walk S. to the subway. H. tells me that S. is his favorite friend of mine. I knew they would click! We stretch and H. continues while I use the elliptical trainer (too much lamb). We do weights until it’s time to leave at 10 am.

11.30 am – We have been lying on the couch too long! We have been on a long distance for more than three years, so H. and I have no problems talking for a long time. I shower and get into bed relatively early (…. midnight). I have read some of Girls of Smoke and Shadow and am impressed. Great display, great plot, cheesy writing.

Daily total: $ 105.86

Day three

9 am – My eyelids are getting dry and sore again. After four years, five doctors and steroids, I have discovered that allergic drugs and humidifiers are the only things that help a little. I bus to work and my friends stop at my desk with donuts. I have an apple cider.

11.00 am – My gym is so cheap, but it was difficult to update my billing information for months. Contrary to what they promised, I get $ 167 in one go. I text H. to give me his half. This is not included because it is supposed to be monthly …

12 o’clock – Lord. I come from a talk time of one hour, during which I had to stand on my back all the time with heels. Working in the political sphere means that people often say things that make me roll my eyes in the back of my mind. Has Iran not kept its side of the Iran Deal? The one who left our president last year? Don’t you say? I’m bored enough to find my favorite tea that Starbucks stopped selling, and order their last eight bottles from Target for later pick up today. $ 17.24

3.30 pm – I am a bit overwhelmed by everything that touched my inbox. I determine that I am responsible for an absolute amount of clearly visible work in the next two weeks. I sit behind my desk for three hours without moving. Background noise from colleague becomes STRONG. I have a frozen taco bowl and two satsumas.

4:00 pm – My least favorite colleague, time card fraud extraordinaire, comes by and I apologize for urinating as quickly as possible. We’ve all done her job for the past four years, otherwise it won’t be done. I stop at the snack bar on the way back. Nothing appeals to me except a small block of cheese for $ 2.50, which seems insane. $ 2.62

6:57 pm – Work descends into complete chaos. God, I want chicken nuggets. Itchy eyelids are out of control! I was planning to take the bus to Target, but the next bus is red (Metro code for “pick it up, don’t know, doesn’t matter”) and the next real one will arrive within 40 minutes. An Uber costs $ 15 … I just take the metro home. The nearest exit is locked at 7 am, so I can’t wait.

7.15 pm – I walk to my favorite Chinese takeaway and go a bit overboard – five gold nuggets for me, chicken teriyaki for H. and General Tso’s with a side of fried rice. It involves four meals ($ 26.44). I eat before H. comes home at 8:15. We talk about our days and hang around before I start cleaning and organizing. My apartment is small, but it’s mine. I bought my house a year ago for $ 320,000, after having lived with my parents for five years (!) And having spent most of my salary in my federal 401 (k) for tax savings. I then took about $ 15,000 in a home loan to supplement my closing costs, which has no tax issues, is repaid with $ 40 on each salary and has a ~ 2% interest rate. Strongly recommend this approach for young federal employees who can save a lot. I pack a lot of donations and returns and hang up all the remaining clothes. H. washes the dishes and cleans the kitchen, and we are killing The Killers. I hate dishes and he hates cooking, so I love this package. Although I didn’t cook today … $ 26.44

10.30 am – I shower and get ready to go to bed (but still don’t sleep until midnight). I pack up scraps of Chinese and read about Martine Rothblatt (trans-icon) for a while thanks to a random Instagram message. I have to start keeping my phone outside the bedroom (lol). My eyelids are so cracked and miserable that I put on a Megurhythm steaming lavender eye mask.

Daily total: $ 46.30

Day four

7:10 am – I wake up at the same time as H. to start work for my 9-hour meeting. We find a way to make our morning routines work around each other and it’s going great! I’m in at 8:30.

12:40 pm – The work has been non-stop since I came in, but everything is manageable. I realize I’ve forgotten my fruit, and I accidentally grabbed one of H.’s mini diet coke instead of my Izze, and I don’t really drink soda. I stop at the cafeteria to get some slices of fruit and broccoli for an attempt at health and eat at my desk while I’m working. $ 6.63

3.30 pm – Today’s highlights include getting a smug e-mail from a guy. Very cool and professional. The theme of this week’s work seems to be that old men don’t do their damn work. I am starting a new project with one of the other interns.

5:50 p.m. – I stop waiting for a shot and stop by my boss’s office to see this week. It is dark and cold – no longer a goal. I miss the bus for a second and the metro back and call H. to talk about our evening. On the way home I stop to get my nails in a shiny lavender gel. They usually offer wine, but I am too difficult to ask! I give $ 6. $ 42

7:10 p.m. – I walk home and meet a few women who are on house hunting in the lobby. I tell them the pros and cons of the building, and show them around my house in case it helps. I only start cooking at 7:30. I make garlicky Italian chicken with red sauce, shirataki (crazy 10 calorie yam noodles) for me and TJ’s gluten-free fettuccine for H., and a funky spiced brie, garlic pesto peas and palm hearts on the side. My parents call so I multitask for the next forty minutes. Raw religious gatherings will be around the airport when they both fly to different places, so we are all a little bit sharp. They ask about H. and his generous job, which he loves. Fortunately, they love him and have really welcomed him into the family. I pay a hospital bill for my father ($ 38), but he pays me back when he comes home. We all share a credit card to quickly collect frequent kite points, usually before their return home, and rotate them as much as possible. My father likes to hack the game.

8:30 in the evening. – I read until H. comes home. I finish Girls of Storm and Shadow and start Ten Thousand Doors of January. Turns out that H.’s phone has died and is weird, so we are trying to resolve that and are being completely sidelined by the angry news coming from Iran. We only eat until 9. H. brought home salmon, distilled water and salads from Whole Foods.

11.00 pm – We watch a few videos and cuddle, and H. tries to explain his work to me, but frankly I’m not smart enough. We put on some Hozier, H. washes the dishes and pots, and I pack lunch and eat a few apple slices. I want to go to bed much earlier, but my father calls again for help with his flights and it takes almost an hour. In bed by 12:30.

Daily total: $ 48.63

Day five

9 am – Wearing a white blouse with ruffles and a tweedy red checkered jacket. Plus my Jackie Kennedy jacket instead of my puffy down, because I have meetings today. I bring our donation box and our holiday gift card to the reception manager before I take the bus. This day starts hectic and stressful.

10.30 am – On the other hand, it is the last day of our worst intern. Despite our feedback, he regularly disappears for 3-6 consecutive hours and says he was having lunch, ignoring mandatory meetings, appearing at 10 am and leaving at 5 am. Moreover, he has ridiculed our other trainees actually handy! Our colleague, D., made a flan for his last day because she is an angel and in fact he said, “Thank you … not now”. More pie for us! I think D. “forgets” to save him something …

1:30 PM – I work non-stop for as long as possible, but I have to get ready to go to the meeting. Although the report I’m rewriting is pretty awful, I enjoy editing and it’s a core part of my work. By the way, I certainly can’t do the much harder work of the scientists who drafted it. We take a taxi and my colleague costs it.

3.20 pm – Back from the meeting. Everyone was intimidatingly brilliant and listening to technical experts and program managers gave me an excellent background. However, I am a real whiner this week, sorry, I was distracted by a disaster in my inbox and may have sent the most assertive (aggressive) email of my career. I’m coming back and my boss has my back completely. You may not believe it, but I really love my job without the people who don’t try to do theirs. I try to eat my pasta very carefully in my white silk blouse while working on a report.

6.30 p.m. – I am gone! I logged in for 44 hours this week, so I’m on track. I work extra hours so that I can go to my true love every Friday (and Saturday) … do volunteer work with injured / orphaned baby raccoons. My parents often drive me because they like to be home every weekend. Because they are out of town, I skipped this week because it is $ 50 return without their help! I still go most weeks, and I miss my little muppets very much now. My leadership has said that I am good to continue with this arrangement, because I get a lot of work done every week, which is nice to hear. Once home, I make balsamic vinegar and dijon-glazed salmon, and in the meantime I have a pre-workout snack of toast with baby spinach, pesto and a slice of pastrami. Gym plans for a big Friday night. I try to read while cooking because this book is so good and heartbreaking.

8:30 in the evening. – H. returns from Sephora with his Herbivore and Laneige, and my requested sample of Glow avocado eye cream. Love of my life. I have heard online that this will reduce the cracking of the eyelids despite the retinol, so we will see. I will try everything now.

10.30 am – In ruins. We fell asleep for two hours without reason and it clearly didn’t work out. I keep reading until 2 in the morning, because my sleep is ruined anyway … at least my laziness resulted in a day without spending.

Daily total: $ 0

Day six

9.30 am – sleep late! H. and I take the groceries we have to do today, and I make toast with vegan cream cheese and some of the baked salmon. I also make some instant champurrado (chocolate rice pudding) and it’s great! The Glow eye cream has already done wonders and I feel no eye pain. H. leaves to get a few things while I get ready. We are finally training, so only H. Lululemon leggings and a maroon v-neck with white sneakers.

11.30 am – We take the bus to the post office to mail some returns ($ 6.27) and then grab another one to get closer to the gym. On the way I check out one last Starbucks on peach tea and instead buy mango, along with banana bread for H. ($ 6.71). After stretching we do cardio and weights for about an hour and H. says this is our best workout so far! It is nice to have my own personal trainer, although he is so fit that I can almost feel people looking at us together. $ 12.98

2.30 a.m. – I am interested in a new poke place with good reviews, PokeHub. We drive over and get a medium-sized bowl (too large!) Including salmon and eel. It’s perfect. $ 16.12

3.15 pm – We walk home and I lie around while H. looks at his own finances and calls his mother. I read on my Kindle and H. I gassed $ 375 to cover gym costs and a few other major purchases we split last month, including a giant West Elm rug, a Simplehuman trash that is worth every penny, and what things on my Amazon account. He is going to pay rent this month, which is pretty cool because housing is a big part of my budget.

9.30 pm – I fell asleep again for an hour and we scraped our groceries. I don’t even like naps! Our informal plans to watch a movie are rushed when all the shows in our neighborhood are sold out. I buy tickets ($ 33.12) to go to Knives Out in Arlington and turn into black pants with a floral print and a scalloped black tank. Despite the fact that it is a 10 p.m. show that we are of course still late. H. gets our Uber and concessions (mozzarella sticks, curled fries and $ 6 water!), So we call it right. I almost always bring my own snacks to the movies and see where I can get away with. This time it is just apple slices and a mini-bottle of mai tai. $ 33.12

12.30 pm – Good god, that movie was incredible. We can’t stop talking about it. I call an Uber, and minutes after we get in it starts raining. We stay awake until 2:30. $ 11.34

Daily total: $ 73.56

Day seven

10.30 am – Finally getting out of bed. It is disturbingly sunny and warm for January. I think we’ll just enjoy the slow collapse of our planet? I pulled a lavender jumpsuit, black sheer kimono and large mother-of-pearl hoops. Super painful from yesterday’s training, so H. uses a rolly … stick … thing on my legs. We appear five minutes late for Whole Foods for most breakfast foods and H. is crushed. I choose a few random things (pasta salad, strange breakfast pizza) and then get Topo Chico, canned and fresh anchovies, palm hearts, spiced orange Italian soft drinks, eggs, ground turkey, satsumas and mini chocolate chips. I also find a bag of frozen ripe jackfruit. I haven’t had a good jackfruit for ten years since I returned to the motherland. I had a dream that I was there last night with family and met all my little nieces and nephews, and it was hard to wake up. Going back is unlikely given my job. Apart from that, H. picks up a giant tomahawk steak, flax milk and fruit. $ 50.36

12.30 – We stop at CVS for a mini package of Oreos and a bottle of strawberry milk. I don’t think I’ve had this in years. I use $ 3 on CVS ExtraBucks. We also stop at the banks of H .. $ 1.68

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – We sit on our roof for brunch and spend an hour in the sun. My mother is calling – she flew to India for her brother’s medical procedure, and I am nervous because it is not very Muslim-friendly in some places at the moment, but she is not worried. H. does some research for work and I read for a while. The jackfruit is not perfect, but the closest to the real deal, so nostalgia really hits. I am writing a $ 10 check to renew my nature permit; because I work with raccoons, I need a specific one that verifies my rabies shots. $ 10

4 pm – We take the bus to Nordstrom so that H. can return. We also stop at the TJ Maxx to use a $ 5 gift voucher and buy two hand soaps for the bathroom and kitchen, a shower liner, crisps for H. and chocolate Stroopwafel for me. We split the rest of the costs. $ 9

5.15 pm – We stop at Pret a Manger while H. gets hungry. He gets a blueberry yogurt pot and I get a gingerbread, a peach green tea to compare with Starbucks (no), and a small brownie bite that H. adds to my order. He eats half and Venmos me $ 1. LOL. $ 8.32

6.30 pm – We take the bus to Target, but are immediately distracted by a street vendor who sells Tamales and Elote. I talk to her and explain the options to H., and we get one chicken and one pork steak. We actually arrive at Target and I finally pack my tea! $ 6

7 pm – We take the bus back home. A nice but loud homeless man tells us that he has been here since the 19th century, but 2020 will be HIS YEAR! Good feeling. We eat the tamales, which are incredible, and start sorting the laundry. We can listen to our wonderful neighbors who play the cello and viola, although magically nothing else achieves sound insulation. H. and I love classical music and I played the violin for nine years, so we encourage them to practice as hard as they want.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I record my Money Diary and think about it, I only buy food! It feels like cheating because last month I spent like crazy, on laser hair removal and rugs and hair curlers and gifts, but I feel like I have made a little progress without resorting to a life of asceticism. Then I immediately load my Amazon and Target carts with household supplies, dish mats, etc … but I sleep on them. H. and I spent the rest of the night planning a careful trip to Peru! We reserve at the legendary Central in case everything runs out.

Daily total: $ 85.36

