A week in Washington D.C. on a salary of $ 100,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a manager who works in Management Consulting who earns $ 100,000 a year and spends part of her money on margaritas this week.

Occupancy: Manager

Industry: Management consulting

Age: 27

Place: Washington DC

Salary: $ 100,000 plus bonus

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 2,572 (after tax and deduction for health care / dentistry / disability)

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: ~ $ 950 (I pay half of my friend’s mortgage for a junior bedroom each month. These costs include utilities and internet, which we distribute evenly.)

Loans: $ 0 (my parents have paid generously for my student and I do not carry a balance on my credit card)

Classpass: $ 60

donations: $ 20 (also several annual donations)

Phone: Covered by work

Netflix / HBO: Use the accounts of my parents and friends

401 (k): $ 1,250 (before tax)

HSA: $ 180 (before tax)

Commuter costs: $ 40 (before tax)

Long-term investment funds: $ 1,000 (I also put my full annual bonus after taxes on this account)

Short-term savings: ~ $ 400 (this varies from month to month depending on whether I have a large expense or not; I keep this account for eight months and move fixed amounts to longer-term investments because it exceeds that amount. There are a few months where I use this account instead of contributing because I automatically transfer more into my longer-term investments, but I make sure I keep it for longer than six months and keep it off with other months.)

Day one

7.30 am – My alarm goes off. My friend, T., and I came home last night from visiting family and still have different time zones behind, so 7:30 feels particularly painful. I turn off the alarm and set one for 8. At 8 am I get up and look at the bus schedule to see what time I have to leave the house to go to therapy on time. I realize that I have to leave at 8:20 to provide a buffer for a late bus or traffic, so I get dressed quickly while T. makes coffee and then goes out the door to catch the bus. The bus ride costs $ 2 on my pre-loaded metro card.

8:45 am – I arrive at my therapist’s office 15 minutes early, so I dive into a nearby bakery because I know she has a patient in front of me and may not be able to cheer me up. I grab a coffee and a banana and sit in the bakery until it is closer to my 9 o’clock. $ 3.80

8:55 am – At 8:55 am I go to the office for my appointment. The appointment is going well and it is nice to process everything that happened during the holidays. I started therapy about four months ago and am really happy and surprised with how much it helped. In the beginning it was difficult to swallow the costs, but I have decided that it is something that I want to prioritize. I’m still figuring out how the costs work with my monthly budget. I currently have a pillow in my short-term savings, so I’ll give it a few months (now that we’re away from the holidays) to try and adjust my spending and work it in with my current savings transfers. We schedule by appointment by appointment, so the costs vary per month (about three appointments / month). I pay $ 185 for the appointment (unfortunately my insurance does not cover this, so it’s all out of my own pocket). $ 185

10 am – I am near Trader Joe’s and our fridge is empty after two weeks, so I walk to some staples. I get beans, avocados, tamales, cauliflower tabouli, wine and a bottle of prosecco for New Year’s Eve dinner. My post-holiday brain does not yet have the mental energy to think about meal preparation, so I skip most types of meat and vegetables and plan to go to our nearby supermarket later. I walk to the nearest bus stop and use my metro card to take the bus home. $ 66.33

11 am – I come home and T. makes avocado toast for breakfast. After breakfast, he goes to his office to do some work and I open my laptop to apply for a job I saved. I am looking for jobs in the non-profit sector and it was really inspiring to explore all kinds of functions / organizations, after I felt very uninspired about my work lately. Part of the reason why I am trying to save / invest a lot now is because I expect a salary reduction if I jump to the non-profit sector and want to invest a good amount and grow for the costs of later life, especially considering the costs of living in DC.

14:00 – I have finished submitting my application and explore the kitchen for dinner ideas. I find frozen chicken thighs in the freezer and decide to try chicken piccata. I go a few blocks to the Giant to pick up lemons and broccoli. The store is bothered with crowds before New Year’s Eve, but I find a short line and pick it up without too much hassle. $ 5.31

6 pm – I make a gin and tonic and start making the chicken piccata and broccoli. I’m looking for a few recipes for chicken piccata with chicken thighs instead of tender chicken breast, and see enough recipes to make it seem like a promising idea. When T. comes home, we open the bottle of prosecco and food. Unfortunately, the chicken thighs did not do well with breading (maybe you still have to mash them to an even thickness?), But the broccoli and Prosecco are good! We watch a few episodes of Frasier because it is the last night on Netflix and then switch to Parks and Rec before we go to bed around 11 am. Neither of us has been staying up very late, so we are happy to have a quiet New Year’s Eve in.

Daily total: $ 260.44

Day two

9 am – We wake up and doze off a bit. We have visited both of our families during the holidays, so we are happy for some rest before we go back to work. About an hour later we wake up and decide to take advantage of restaurants that do New Year’s brunch (much more our speed than New Year’s Eve). Our first choice is packed, so we walk the way to a local taqueria. I order tacos while T. gets a tostada and we both get festive margaritas ($ 35). T. pays since I ate last night.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – After the brunch, I pay a few medical bills that came in the mail when we were gone. I had a biopsy two months ago as a follow-up to an operation last spring (they were afraid that the pre-cancer they removed was deeper than they initially thought based on an abnormal porridge, but luckily it returned benignly!). I pay $ 281 for the biopsy and $ 54 for the pathology. When I called my insurance company to ask for a price estimate for the procedure, they estimate closer to $ 900, so although it is still a lot, I feel relieved. I pay the costs out of my own pocket, because I am now in a position where I have a good amount for my short-term savings. I have money in my HSA that can cover this, but I have decided not to touch my HSA for the time being and to invest for now to save as a pension supplement or for a medical emergency when I have less savings available. $ 335

5 p.m. – I spend the rest of the day reading The Water Dancer from Ta-Nehisi Coates (highly recommended) and watching a few episodes of The Crown. We eat leftover Indian food that we originally picked up on the way home from the airport. I drink some of the wine I picked up at Trader Joe’s (the wine selection / prices are the main reason that I still make the trip to Trader Joe’s, although it is no longer my nearest supermarket).

10 pm – T. finishes some work in the living room and I go to bed around 10 am. He arrives shortly thereafter and decides to go to the office early tomorrow to finish what he has to do.

Daily total: $ 335

Day three

5.00 am – I wake up with T.’s alarm and immediately go back to sleep. It turns out that 5:00 am was also optimistic for him, so he turns off the alarm and sets another one for 6:15. At that moment we go to sleep several times before we get up at 7 am. We start our morning routine, where I make coffee and make the bed while T. showers and then T. makes breakfast while I shower. Then we usually eat together and talk about what is coming in our days. Nowadays T. has to flee for breakfast, because he has a lot to do for his first meetings, but he makes me avocado toast topped with hot sauce. After breakfast, I do a quick routine of drying my hair, flossing and brushing, then applying a moisturizer, BareMinerals foundation and Burt’s Bees. I put some coffee in a thermos flask with soy milk before I leave the house at 7.45 am.

8 o’clock in the morning – I arrive at the metro when a train is running! The metro has received many complaints lately, but my line is fairly reliable. My ride on the metro is $ 2.50. At the start of each month, my metro card fills with $ 40 (tax-free), which I will use and then fill with tax money to get through the rest of the month. I could increase my contributions because my commuter costs have risen since I first set it up, but I’ve heard horror stories from colleagues about changing their contributions and then have a few months where the money leaves their wages and never on their subway ends up card.

12 o’clock – Most of my customers went on vacation, so after two weeks I come back to a total of five emails. The morning goes quite slowly, because everyone is starting to work quietly again and I use the time to perform administrative tasks at the end of the year for the project. The day is still slow at lunchtime, so I report to my friend, N., who works across the street to see if she wants to take a walk for lunch. I usually limit lunches to Monday and Friday, but I had plans for after work today and didn’t want to take my lunch container (one of my least favorite things about being a consultant is that I constantly change location and take all my things with me , so a plastic lunch container is small but counts in a bag / bag). The office has very limited selections in the area, so we take advantage of the slow day to walk a little further and get something else. I get a falafel bowl with hummus and red cabbage ($ 10.17). We each pay for our own lunch. $ 10.17

4.45 pm – I’m out of here! This project is slower than any other project I’ve been working on, so I’m trying to adjust to the pace. I don’t try to look for work during the workday unless I take a break for lunch, so looking for work doesn’t help too much not dragging the days. Still $ 2.50 on my metro card to get home. Along the way I start a new audio book, The Chemist, which I borrowed from the library (much if your library system offers it).

6 pm – I originally had store plans with a friend after work, but they fell through so I stay inside for the night. I make my standard dinner when T. is working late and I have no leftovers (can’t go back to the chicken piccata) – a tamale from Trader Joe with salsa. I come from a hometown with very good Mexican food, so most of my family makes fun of me because I like Trader Joe’s tamales, but I think they are good! I check Classpass to see if there are any last-minute places in the Pilates class that I usually take on a Thursday night. The class is full, so I do Pilates in my living room for about 15 minutes before I get bored (this is why I need lessons with other people). I pour a glass of wine and browse through jobs. T. comes home around 8 a.m. and we watch the Alex Trebek special at ABC. We then read in bed and turn off the light around 10 am.

11.00 pm – I am still awake. Since I started writing this Money Diary, I have started telling every part of my day to myself in my head and have had a hard time turning it off. I take some melatonin from my bedside table and finally fall asleep.

Daily total: $ 10.17

Day four

6:45 am – We wake up and go through the morning routine. I throw some frozen falafel and cauliflower tabouli in a plastic container since I was eating out yesterday. It is a light lunch, but usually there is extra food on Friday. I use $ 2 on my metro card to take the bus to work (I go to a few different locations during the week – the metro is faster for some and the bus is faster for others). The roads are pretty empty, because many people have taken the whole week off for the holidays, and I get in at 8:20. The office is also fairly empty, not a good sign to find free food later. I grab a cup of coffee from the office Keurig and outline my priorities for the day in my notebook.

11.00 am – The day goes by faster than yesterday (I have disabled a few end-of-year reviews with my team), but I am looking forward to the end of the week. Who knew that a two-day week could last that long? I report a few of my friends to see if they will have happy hour later (good luck!). We’ve all had a hard time working lately, so happy hours are certainly more common. In theory we try to switch between going to each other’s houses so that the costs do not increase too much, but more often we go to a restaurant that sounds good. I grab my lunch package and browse the news while eating.

14:00 – My client confirms that next week will be a travel week. I view my agenda and move the appointment of a doctor that I had planned for Monday evening. I use OneMedical (my company covers annual costs) because of their flexible schedule, but the appointments usually cost me $ 180 / appointment, even with insurance, so I don’t mind delaying it a week after the bills earlier this week . The agreement is a continuation after starting with anxiety medication. I have felt good with the medication so far, but I am interested to see how it goes on a traveling week with my client. We recently left one customer due to partially inappropriate behavior and there are several other inappropriate situations that we monitor. I coordinated with my leadership to solve the problems, but it had a major impact on the team.

2.07 pm – I find a free bag of Cheezits left over from a meeting! I snack on them when I get ready for a 2:30 call with a non-profit that I do volunteer work with. It is a nice way to end the day. I have a good degree of autonomy with regard to the new initiative with which I am helping, so it is nice to feel that I am useful, while I also feel that I am making a difference.

4:30 in the afternoon. – My friend, K., and I take the bus to happy hour where we meet our other friend, N. The restaurant has raised their prices, but we never knew for sure how they made money with the old prices. I get a few glasses of wine and share a few appetizers. K. pays and I venmo her $ 40. $ 40

7 pm – T. comes by at the end of the happy hour when he is not working. We decide to go to an Italian restaurant for a date night. We usually do a special date night in the middle of the week and cook together at home or go to a neighborhood restaurant. Because I’m going to travel next week, we’ll do it tonight. I get a cocktail, T. gets two beers and we split a pasta dish. It is pricey for pasta, but tastes great. We split the bill in the middle and I pay $ 25 including tip. T. orders a Lyft house. $ 25

Daily total: $ 65

Day five

8.30 am – I have trouble waking up and getting ready for 9.30 am coffee with a friend. I come out just in time to take the bus (one of my favorite things about our house are all the bus routes in the area – I can get almost anywhere).

9.30 am – I meet my friend, V., for coffee in Dolcezza. I order herbal tea because afterwards I have a massage and do not want caffeine in my system. $ 3.30

11.00 am – V. and I walk through the neighborhood when we have finished our drinks and we end our walk in the spa where I have planned my massage. I didn’t use Classpass when I was out of town, so I had a lot of credits that would expire on Monday. The spa had mixed reviews online, but I decided to give it a try and book a massage to use the credits. It is a somewhat strange experience (the place seems deserted for the first ten minutes that I am in the lobby), but the massage is great! I tip $ 10 (their typical massage price is $ 50) and then walk home. $ 10

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – T. has already cleaned the house and will go shopping when I return. I warm up a tamale for lunch and then Venmo for groceries when he returns. We usually split groceries from our nearby supermarket (where we get most of our groceries) and then I pay the Trader Joe bills (I drink the most wine) and he pays for our biweekly vegetable delivery. $ 15

5 p.m. – Some of T.’s friends are in town and we have dinner plans with them tonight. We invite them for a drink so that they can see our place before they leave. After a few cocktails / beers, T. orders a Lyft to the restaurant where we have a reservation. The restaurant has small plates, so we order several for the table. Very impressed with the food! The majority of the table also has a few margaritas. We split the bill between the two couples and I Venmo T. for my portion. $ 50

10 pm – After dinner, we go to another friend’s birthday party. T. orders a Lyft for the party and we hang around for a few hours before we have to call it a night. I order a Lyft house and we are in bed soon afterwards. $ 12.35

Daily total: $ 90.65

Day six

1 hour – I am awake and my back is so sore. Maybe that massage wasn’t a great idea.

11.00 am – We have a very slow morning in bed and end up making it around 1 pm. for eggs, bacon and coffee. I am afraid of traveling the next week, but happy to have a week covered after all the food this weekend.

4.00 pm – I walk to a pilates class while listening to my audiobook (with this class I bring my Classpass credits to the level where they all go to the next month before they expire tomorrow). It’s a good lesson, but my back is still sore after the massage yesterday. Then I walk back home and resist the temptation to pick up dinner. The pilates studio is in my old neighborhood, so I have many favorite places there where I can’t do much anymore.

6 p.m. – I come home from pilates and make myself falafel, cauliflower tabouli and toast with olive bread. I almost pour a glass of wine to calm my nerves about traveling tomorrow, but instead I choose moringa tea to give my liver some help after the holidays and the weekend. T. and I read in bed before I fall asleep. I finish the last book I was reading (All We Ever Wanted – nice book, quickly read), and start a new book (The Wife Between Us).

Daily total: $ 0

Day seven

6.00 am – I wake up a little earlier than normal to catch my flight. T. kindly wakes up with me so we can do our morning routine. It doesn’t take me much more time to get ready if we don’t, but it’s a nice way to start the day, especially before a week apart. It is a travel day, so meals and trips are charged.

7.30 am – I take a Lyft to the airport (costs $ 12) and pick up colleagues traveling on this trip. I am distracted by our conversation and have no time to buy a coffee before I get in. I have read all the Buzzfeed articles that warn me never to drink coffee on the plane, but I still go for it when they come with drinks. I spend most of the flight reading my book and get a few small things done.

12 noon – My team and I pick up a rental car and have lunch at the nearest sandwich shop ($ 11.53) before we go to our first meeting. I grab a few extra snacks to get through the afternoon because I know that the day will last a very long time with the time difference.

5 pm – After our meetings, I get some work done at the hotel before I meet my team downstairs for dinner. I do some body weight exercises in my room, but that is probably the size of my exercise for the week (I will always be impressed by people who can exercise regularly during the travel weeks).

7 p.m. – My team comes together to eat tacos for dinner ($ 33.75) and calls it an early evening. I turn on The Bachelor (guilty pleasure) when I start dozing off and leave soon afterwards.

Daily total: $ 0

