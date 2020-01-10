A week in Seattle, WA, on a $ 78,000 salary

Loading...

Today: a space engineer working in space and earning $ 78,000 a year and spending part of it. her money this week on NARS Pure Radiant Moisturizer.

Occupancy: System engineer

Industry: space

Age: 23

Place: Seattle, WA

Salary: $ 78,000

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 2,249.82 (plus $ 100 – $ 300 ranging from overtime)

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 1,100

Student grants: $ 500

Car loans: $ 400 (both loans are aggressive and more than the minimum amounts)

Water, Sewage, Gas: $ 75

Parking spot: $ 75

Fitness center: $ 90

Tools: $ 20- $ 80 depending on the month

Toll roads: ~ $ 75

WiFi: $ 0 (call to my roommate’s tech company that this pays)

Spotify Premium: $ 9.99

Phone: $ 30

Netflix: $ 0 (shout at my parents)

Trade union contribution: $ 49.50

Health / Dental / Vision: $ 0 million (the coverage of your company is incredible. I will contribute a little to my HSA from next year)

401 (k): $ 480 (I contribute 8% and my employer corresponds to 9%)

saving: $ 900 (Moving through the country was really expensive, but I have built an emergency fund of about two months and I will also withdraw money from this savings account for months with high credit card invoices, travel costs, etc. I hope to invest money in an SNP500 soon) account.)

Day one

6:45 am – There is my alarm … there she goes … a few laps of five minute interval alarms later (I am not a morning person) and I am finally awake. My morning routine is flat for up to 20 minutes because I quickly get intermittent so I don’t eat breakfast. Intermittent fasting is not for everyone, but it works for me – it keeps me disciplined and I feel guilty about treating myself with good food. I usually also have a standard skin routine, but skip it because I got a facial on Monday and my skin still feels very clean and hydrated and as if I don’t have to do anything (a great feeling that I cherish). I just squirt some water on my face, moisten my lips and head to work. I also usually do not wear makeup to work.

7:45 am – At my desk and inhale coffee. My team is pretty lax when you come in, but we often have meetings at half past seven. If there is no meeting, I usually appear between 7.45 am and 8.15 am. The work is busy busy busy because it is the last three days before our lab is closed for the holidays.

10.00 am – Somewhere in this crazy working day, I remember having to order my brother’s Christmas gift and a New Year’s outfit before they are not sent on time. I get my brother a pair of leather white Jack Purcell low sneakers and somehow find a coupon online and feel like I’ve won the lottery ($ 52.50). After consulting my best friend, N., who I am visiting for New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn (he works in the fashion industry and is one of the most blunt people I know so it’s always a win to go to him for fashion advice he is hard), I decide to get an extra black and rainbow colored sequin skirt from Express. I also get an olive green off-the-shoulder sweater shirt that looks good on the model and hopefully hella will look good on me. With this I get free shipping ($ 54.90). I ship everything to my parents’ house in Massachusetts, so no Seattle tax of 10.1%! $ 107.40

11 am – I eat a salad at my desk before I have to go to meetings and test in the lab for the rest of the day. For those who want to know more about my salad: arugula and kale mix with pumpkin, spiced chicken fillet strips, heirloom tomatoes, huge pieces of fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette. I’m a meal maker, so you’ll read about this salad in the next two days.

4:30 in the afternoon. – The work was tiring. Fortunately, I have great colleagues and I conducted tests with them for half a day, which made it much more fun. Our tests went half an hour later than planned and I have to take a dive to get a spin class.

6.30 pm – I’m out of spin! That class and instructor always kill me and I love it. My gym is within walking distance of my apartment and has great lessons and makes me so happy and absolutely the best I spend my money on every month.

6.45 pm – I come home with my roommate, B., FaceTiming NB and I are best friends of the university (unbelievably fortunate coincidence that we got jobs in the same city after graduation) and we all talk about how enthusiastic we are about each other to see and visit him for New Year. I take a quick shower after taking my vitamin D3 pills and multi-vitamin gummies. I make trader Joe’s chicken poblano ravioli with marinara sauce, roasted vegetables and heirloom tomatoes for dinner.

7:45 pm – It is a hump day aka WINE WEDNESDAY. B. and I have a group of friends who do one wine evening every week and we route. We grab a bottle of red wine and TJ’s peppermint JoJo is in a bag and takes the bus to our friend’s apartment. We have to walk a bit after the stop and although I was fully aware that it was raining … did I wear my suede sneakers instead of one of my waterproof boots? Why am I like that? ($ 2.75 on an ORCA card paid for by work).

11:45 PM – OMG it’s late. Since this was the last wine evening before we all spread out for the holidays, it was extra fun but it also went extra late. I had a few glasses of red wine (I stopped drinking sugar or bubbles during wine evenings after a couple of traumatizing wine males at work lol) and I felt lucky. My friend, D., also provided a Colombian dish with chicken and rice that she made and a German fruit cake that her old host family in Germany sent to her for her birthday. Both were delicious. We spent the night talking about work, good resolutions for the new year (such as learning to crack an egg with one hand), the fun things we want to do in town when we all come back, and of course, how men waste. B. calls us our Lyft house. We usually switch off the journeys.

Daily total: $ 107.40

Day two

6.30 am – I wake up for my alarm and am tired. The wine put me to sleep like a baby, but it’s not the same if you sleep for six hours as a baby. Babies need about 18 hours of sleep and I am a baby. I splash my face with cold water and put on a moisturizer. I put on my glasses instead of contacts because my dark circles need coverage, lol. I remember opening my bedroom window so that today my plants get the potential five minutes of sunlight while I’m gone.

8:20 am – At my desk. The work is still busy but not as bad as yesterday. I follow what I missed yesterday, answer emails, solve problems and just try to finish things before leaving.

11.30 am – I eat a salad at my desk and take a break to look up nice Christmas items in the city before I leave.

12:15 PM – I am regularly looking for my ex-boyfriend who is at home in Boston this workday. We had an incredibly happy and healthy relationship at the university, but when I heard about my job in Seattle, I realized how much I loved him and our relationship, when I was 22 years old, was not ready to cross the country go with someone. We had both traveled long distances in the past and could not imagine that we would do it again. Although I miss him, I am really happy that I made this transition in my life independently and without the stress of an LDR. I am also so grateful that he understood why I was not ready to have the responsibility to be the only reason that someone traveled through the country. We’ll see each other when I’m home next week, so it’s going to be an emotional roller coaster.

3.30 pm – Work. Is. To drag. I realize that everything is going so slowly because a) half of the office is gone, so it’s super quiet, and b) I had to come in and work overtime on Sunday, so it’s actually a six-day week. I set off around 4 am.

4 p.m. – It’s the best day ever because my grandmother is calling me !!! She just went back to Nepal after visiting and staying with us in the US for six months and we played the phone tag all week (it’s not a nice time difference) so this is great. My grandmother and I are the same cheeky and sarcastic women, and catching up with my back always makes my heart. And I laugh a lot because she’s a funny lady. I was afraid she was lonely because she had only moved back to Nepal, but it appears that she has already attended two weddings and is LIVING.

5.30 p.m. – B. and I have dinner before I take her to the airport! We are actually an old couple and try to do a date night in a new restaurant most weeks. Today we try Rupee Bar, a new Indian and Sri Lankan-inspired small plate place that is really well reviewed. We walk inside and the whole aesthetic of the place is exactly what I love – bohemian with lots of plants and golden accents. We order Naan, Daal, Kerala Fried Chicken, Deviled Shrimp and Pumpkin Curry. The food is sensational. Let me tell you, as a South Asian girl whose mother makes kickass daal, I generally have very high standards for daal and wow this is one of the best I’ve had. We also split a really delicious mezcal saffron cocktail whose name I don’t remember. Generally also with my food purchases: I always tip 20% in restaurants and at coffee shops, bars, etc. I leave $ 1 for drinks. $ 33.25

8:30 in the evening. – I come home from my roommate at the airport and just relax and think about living on the couch for a long time. I drink a glass of wine, light a candle and listen to an interesting mix of some of my favorite artists: Fleetwood Mac, The XX, Daniel Ceasar and Kali Uchis. I have had many mixed and inexplicable fears and emotions over the past few weeks seeing my ex-boyfriend. I know it will be great to see each other, but can tell that it will open wounds that I have worked so hard to close. We will not make any major decisions about our future, but we will certainly talk about our emotions and how we feel and I certainly do not know if I am ready to be super vulnerable to him, because what if we stand on two totally different pages?

10:15 am – I get ready to go to bed and decide to return to the usual skin routine: Dr. Dennis Gross Cleansing Gel (great for combination skin such as mine), toner and Aveeno moisturizer. I fall asleep like a baby.

Daily total: $ 33.25

Day three

7.00 am – I get up for work and go absolutely slower than normal. I don’t want to go to work at all and am still very emotional about the situation with ex-boyfriends. I set up one of my favorite albums (Cupid Deluxe from Blood Orange – this is for my niche R&B friends), get ready and officially resume my skincare routine. I wear contacts today because I go to the gym after work.

8:15 am – At work a little later than I would like, but it’s good, I already know it will be a slow day at work and most people will leave early. I have many random transition issues to work on. Many people leave our team when we come back next year (going around, childcare, etc.), so we plan who will take over the work.

11.30 am – I am going to lunch with my friend, L. They and I are both new employees and have become such good friends! I am really lucky that our friendship went so well that she and her roommate are part of our Wine Wednesday group. Almost everyone on my team is very young and it is a really nice group, I am really sad that so many people are leaving. Then I go back to my desk and finish more work and let my supervisor know what my plans are for my open duties. I tidy up my desk a little and leave around 3:15 p.m.

4:30 in the afternoon. – It’s raining and getting dark and I’m lying on the floor without the motivation to train, but I’m going anyway. I walk to my gym and do a solid full-body workout filled with barbell squats, hip punches (the best workout for that booty), shoulder presses, inverted rows, step-ups and a few other things that I honestly don’t know the name of .

6.30 p.m. – I go home and take a shower and realize that if I wash my hair, I cannot reach my friend, D., on time. Our Wine Wednesday group plus a few others meet at D. and then go to a nice pop-up bar for Christmas in Belltown! I take a quick body shower, thank the gods for dry shampoo, eat Trader Joe’s chicken pot stickers for dinner, get ready in a very fast time, but still look presentable and run to the bus stop to get to D. .

7.15 pm – I come to her house and she has snacks and Gluhwein, which is German mulled wine. The wine is warm and tasty and I snack with it on Oreos. A few more friends come and we all have a great time chatting and hanging out and then D. calls us around 8:30 a Uber XL to go to the bar. We Venmo her for part of the ride. $ 5.60

8:45 pm – This bar is SO FESTIVE. The decorations and ambiance are really nice, we score a nice round table and my drink is in a T-Rex-shaped cup and the T-Rex is wearing a Christmas hat. It really is the best ever, so of course I get a nice picture of myself that sips from the cup and Instagram. I pay for drinks for D. and me and she says she will pay for the next round. We will probably stay here for an hour and a half before the next bar. There is a line out the door when we leave and we are very happy that we arrived early. $ 36

10:15 am – We go to a bar down the street called Lava Lounge. It is a gothic tiki dive bar, really one of the most Seattle places I have been to and I really love it. They are known for their rum drinks, so I get the house Mai Tai, which is delicious and strong. A few girls who know my friends, but I’ve never met before. I am happy to meet them because they are super nice and we are making provisional plans for a big wine evening after New Year.

12:30 pm – Half of us realize that we have flights the next day and have to pack and put our lives together as quickly as possible so that we can take a dip while others stay for more drinks. I say goodbye and happy holidays to everyone and Uber at home. I puff some water and do the normal night routine and sleep at 1:15 am. $ 6.62

Daily total: $ 48.22

Day four

9:15 am – Wake up to get my ~ flow ~ before you go home for the next 10+ days. I drink more water, get dressed and walk to a yoga class in my gym.

11 am – Saturday morning yoga class is always a good idea. Morning yoga is always a rewarding challenge for me because it always feels extra difficult to really concentrate on things like my breathing and balance. On the way home, I decide to stop at my favorite coffee bar in my neighborhood. I get a latte and decide to relax in the coffee shop and enjoy the atmosphere and people watch from a window seat. $ 6.12

12.30 pm – At home I shower and start to bring my life together for my flight. First I make food: scrambled eggs, peppers, tomatoes and salsa. Then I water all my plants, vacuum the apartment, clean the fridge, pick up a book I had in the library, and remove the waste and compost. I do things at an icy pace because my flight is only at midnight.

3 p.m. – Another great international telephone call! My best friend, F., from the university, calls me from Panama. He’s in the Peace Corps and will be there for the next two years, so we try to make a phone call whenever we can. He and I can talk for hours and that is exactly what we do. I’m going to try to visit him next winter break.

5 p.m. – As I wrap my suitcase with gifts, I realize that I want to buy something for my family that is related to Seattle. There is a local store that sells great cards that I can get for my friends when I see them in New York, so I go there to kill two birds with one stone. I get two cards for my friends ($ 13.21). I then go to another local store nearby that makes uniquely designed souvenirs from Seattle. I get my parents a roller coaster and my brother a magnet ($ 9.80). $ 23.01

7 pm – I am home and finished packing, but I realize that I am hungry at the airport. I really should have done this when I left to get the gifts, because I walk to the same area in my neighborhood for snacks. I go to PCC and get Justin’s pure chocolate peanut butter cups (my biggest weakness) and a Thai cashew snack mix. I then go home and eat all the peanut butter cups while I make a dinner consisting of the last pieces in my fridge – grilled chicken fillet strips, peppers, tomatoes, and pieces of mozzarella cheese sprinkled with balsamic vinaigrette. $ 7.18

8 p.m. – I do some last-minute groceries such as running the dishwasher and paying our energy bill ($ 162.28, mentioned above, for two months. The Seattle utilities have undergone a huge system change and we received our bill every two months). I add these costs to Splitwise. I leave around 8:15 pm with all my stuff and go to the airport.

9.30 pm – At the airport after a combination of taking a bus to the center and then transferring to the light rail system. ($ 5.75 on the pre-installed ORCA card in the bus? I honestly did not understand how much the ride cost).

10:15 am – Wayyyyy at my gate too early and my flight is delayed half an hour. I snack and read my book, The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri. I discovered her work last summer and fell in love with her stories and writing style, this is her last book that I have not read. She writes fiction beautifully and also records the South Asian immigrant experience so eloquently that it usually brings me to tears. 60 pages in the book and I definitely had to withhold something. I board the plane a little after midnight.

Daily total: $ 36.31

Day five

9 am – Arrival in Boston and woooof. I probably slept for an hour and a half on that flight and I feel like crap. It’s freezing in Boston, there is a huge line for Dunkin, everyone is more aggressive (in an engaging way) and it feels exactly like home. I take the Logan Express shuttle bus to a station near my house where my father picks me up. $ 12

10 am – I am home and reunited with my family (parents and older brother). I plop on the couch to catch up with my family and am in a haze falling and falling asleep. I get absolutely a lot of food transferred to me and switch off between eating and falling asleep. At a certain moment I save my bed.

3 pm – I am awake and I feel that I am in a fifth dimension, you know those feelings after sleeping. At least my splitting headache has disappeared. I wake up with homemade Nepalese food and it melts both my stomach and my heart. I eat rotis, chicken curry, spinach, channa masala and sweet yogurt. Dessert is kheer, which is Nepali Vermicelli rice pudding. Wow, I missed this. I watch some football with my father and then my brother and I catch up with some episodes of the Patriot Act of Hasan Minhaj. This show leaves me both satisfied that I am trained in controversial matters and restless about the state of affairs.

7 pm – Being at home means momos !! Momos are dumplings dipped in a spicy tomato sauce and are a staple in Nepal. They are absolutely delicious and a necessity every time we come home. We make two fillings: a vegetarian (with breadcrumb base) and a chicken. The fillings include masalas, salt, ginger, coriander, cabbage, onion and tomato. The sauce is a mixed mix of tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, green chili and a few other things that I forget. We help my parents to prepare them and then pack them as a family. We drink wine and eat blocks of cheese during the assembly and consumption process. We are very full and happy.

9 o’clock in the evening. – My family decides to watch a Bollywood movie on Netflix. I realize that it is a movie that I have already seen, but still entertaining. My brother and I like to laugh about how absurd the acting and dramatic scenes in Bollywood films are. Somewhere during this night my ex-boyfriend tells me that he has chosen a restaurant for us to eat the day after Christmas: Casa Romero. It is a chic Mexican restaurant in Boston’s Back Bay and he hints that he has a gift for me. I am both overwhelmed and relieved because I think we are on the same page 🙂 I decide that I will buy him a Gentleman for Hanukkah in Moscow.

12:00 – I have been awake too much for this day. Good night world.

Daily total: $ 12

Day six

9 am – I wake up for no reason with a headache and I definitely still have jet lag. I get up and eat a breakfast of champions: leftover momos. I log in to work remotely around 11.30 am. There is very little work to do and actually everyone is online so this is funny. I get a few things squared and set myself up not to be completely overwhelmed when I first open my laptop after New Year.

1:30 PM – I bask in my parents’ large room at the back of the house with large windows on every wall surface. The sunlight feels great and mama keeps bringing me food like the loving mother she is. I usually IM my colleagues about the acceptable time to go offline.

3 p.m. – My management indicates that our manager kicks everyone out of the building and wishes me happy holidays. Woohoo! I go offline and eat a small (late) lunch with falafel salad. I’m starting to get ready for tonight. My family goes to Boston tonight and my brother and I treat my parents to a nice dinner in Little Italy in Boston.

5:30 pm – Many selfies for the Christmas tree of our family in addition to a Buddhist mandala later we left. It is actually pretty hot for the Boston standards, which is really nice because my brother (who now lives in LA) and I have definitely become babies when it comes to the cold. We walk around the waterfront and then Faneuil Hall to admire the Christmas tree and all the decorations. My parents cover parking.

7:30 pm – We arrive for our dinner reservation at Arya’s Trattoria. The atmosphere is spectacular and the staff is incredibly friendly. We all split a bottle of Tuscan wine and get low fried eggplant with fresh mozzarella and San Marano tomatoes, truffle Caesar salad, limoncello marinated shrimp with pine nuts and capers, and the burrata special. The eggplant melts in our mouth and all sauces are full of flavor. We decide to stick to only two main courses because the portions are generous. We get a white fish special that comes with lentils and spinach and gnocchi thrown with truffle and Maine lobster. The sauce in the gnocchi dish is so good that I would eat it from a shoe, not a lie. We have been to many places in the North End over the years and we all agree that this is the best we’ve been to. My brother and I split the bill and we leave our tables for the next enthusiastic customers who can certainly smell what is happening in the kitchen. $ 141

9.30 pm – We go to Modern Pastry next door for dessert and get chocolate chip, pistachio and regular cannolis, limoncello cake and rum cake. We remain incredibly happy with our food decisions. My parents pay for this and we go home very busy and happy that we can eat together again as a family. We go home and I fall asleep around 11 am.

Daily total: $ 141

Day seven

8.30 am – I slept so well but still have a headache, why?! Eventually I drag myself out of bed (I’m not a morning regardless of the circumstances.) My 26-year-old brother who is a freakly annoying morning person, still threatens to wake me up by splashing water on me when I don’t get out of bed and doing fun things with him). I’m getting ready because he and I have to do a lot of shopping today. I get a homemade chai latte to go (the best) and we are at 9:15 to the mall. And yes, we are those people who go to the mall on Christmas Eve.

9.45 am – The shopping center is surprisingly quiet. I pick up a pair of Blondo boots that have been pre-ordered at Nordstrom for my mother and help my brother choose gifts for my parents because he hasn’t shop yet. He is busy applying for high school while working full time, so his free time was valuable. We choose a cheese board for my father and a festive scarf for my mother. I’m also going to Sephora to supplement some makeup. I buy the NARS Pure Radiant moisturizer (the Annapurna shade fits my skin perfectly, which I find wonderfully hilarious) ($ 45) and a Sephora eyebrow pencil ($ 12). I also pick up my birthday present three months late and use my insider points to get samples from the Drunk Elephant cleaner and humidifier, samples from Moroccan oil shampoo and conditioner, and a mini dry shampoo. All of these products are perfect for when I stay with my friend in New York for three days. I was planning to buy toiletries the size of a trip, but that is not necessary now, so yes! $ 62.19

12 noon – The next stop is my favorite eyebrow salon. I have to find a better place to raise my eyebrows and they give me a discount because it is a company owned by Nepalese women. I look in the mirror and as usual they never let me down. $ 8 + $ 2 tip. $ 10

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – My brother and I go to Target and I choose some more makeup to replace, some stuff for the house my parents asked for, and CeraVe moisturizing cream for my brother ($ 35.50). We then go to Whole Foods to buy food for Christmas Day. My parents have two families for the holidays and because Christmas is not so serious for us, they have trusted me and my brother to cook Christmas dinner in recent years. We would NEVER be trusted to cook for a Nepalese vacation. My brother makes Mediterranean chicken kebabs and a Greek flatbread pizza. I make a Mediterranean rice dish with tomatoes, lemon prawns, stuffed peppers and bruschetta. We buy ingredients for dinner plus some snacks such as hummus, chips, peppers, etc. The total is $ 130, but my dad gave us his card for this. $ 35.50

3 p.m. – We unpack groceries, eat lunch with leftovers, pack some presents and get ready to go to a Christmas Eve party at my parents’ house in a nearby suburb. We leave around 4.30 a.m.

5:30 pm – We are at the Christmas party and enjoy the company of everyone. It’s really nice to see my parents’ friends that I grew up almost every weekend. They are all such warm and supportive people and I always enjoy seeing them and catching up. Their younger children are also cute. We have a good time eating a mix of Nepali and American food and also do a Yankee Swap / White Elephant, play the nose on the reindeer, Bingo and some card games. We leave around 11 a.m. and I sleep at 12.30 a.m. Merry Christmas!

Daily total: $ 107.69

