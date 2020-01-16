A week in San Francisco, CA on a salary of $ 72,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask millennials how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a paralegal who earns $ 72,000 a year and this week spends part of her money on belly butter.

Occupancy: paralegal

Industry: Immigration

Age: 30

Place: San Francisco, CA.

Salary: $ 72,000

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 2,300 (from paralegal work and styling side hustle)

Gender identity: Cis wife

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 3,750 (shared with spouse)

Mobile phone: $ 104

Financial planner: $ 105

Marriage advice: $ 360

Tools: $ 50

WiFi: $ 60

Rent the Runway Update: $ 98

donations: $ 150 (Rescues from animals, ACLU, RAICES, and against Malaria)

Website costs / costs for small businesses: $ 175

Tenant / car / motorcycle insurance: $ 150

Secure parking: $ 350

ClassPass: $ 49

Netflix / Hulu / Disney + / HBO: $ 0 (my husband pays)

HelloFresh and Imperfect Produce: $ 250

saving: ~ $ 800 per month to the shared account

Prime: $ 119 / year

BART card: $ 0 (covered by work)

401 (k) and savings: My husband and I both have 401 (k) s and a savings account of about $ 135,000 due to the sale of our east coast home. We have zero credit card debt or student loans due to home sales.)

Day one

7:20 am – We wake up to a gradual wake-up of our Sonos and Philips tint that starts at 6:20 and culminates in the last wake-up push at 7:20. Let’s be real, I’m never awake for the last note. My husband, A., first jumps in the shower while I try to rest in bed and watch my socials, but my (big scary) pit bull cries all morning. Why can you ask? The nine-pound kitten (she is four years old) has tried to nestle him comfortably and sleep on top of him.

7:40 am – A. knocks on the wall and indicates my turn to shower. It’s not a hair day, so I soak up a bar of soap (I can’t keep buying plastic products with a good conscience) and wash my face with St. Ives cleaner. Yes, if you are in the shower, don’t judge me. I jump out and apply some Thayer’s toner, Caudalie serum, brush my teeth and feed the samples. A. takes the dog out while I prepare and make the bed. I choose a black and navy Elie Tahari dress with fishnet finish. I combine that with fishnet socks, black Mary Jane pumps and finish it off with a black beret. I go back to the bathroom to wipe a deodorant from my Schmidt and start on my face. I am actually quite simple despite that terminology; Origins moisturizing cream for white tea with SPF, Make Up Forever HD Foundation, Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow pencil, Cat Von D eyeliner, Benefit Rollerlash mascara and finish with a wipe of a matte lip gloss.

8:40 am – I’m going to work! During my commute I order Starbucks sous vide protein bites (on a pre-loaded card) to pick up. I see that my weekly allowance came in (something our financial planner set us up) and decides to pull the trigger on my Amazon shopping cart. I just found out that I was pregnant a week and a half ago, so I buy a few pregnancy books and some belly oil and butter. It is never too early to prepare that skin, right !? $ 84.31

9:30 am – I am sitting on the board of a cat rescue on the east coast. We are fairly new and donations have been slow, so I send our founder $ 100 for the castration / castration of three of our rescue cats. While I do that, A. tells me that he has been donated to an organization in Australia that is trying to help pets, livestock and wild animals amidst the fire. I just cry thinking about poor souls. $ 100

12 noon – I didn’t bring lunch to work today, so a colleague and I decide to order Sweetgreen. It is a total vice of an overpriced salad, but they are good! My colleague sends me a Venmo request for what I owe her in the coming days.

1:45 pm – Joke. UberEats says that our order has been delivered, but that it is NOT and that nobody has called or sent us a text message. We report this and are waiting for a refund. I have rice cakes and peanut butter in my desk. I snack that while working on some styling client during my break. I’m making a client’s Rent The Runway shortlist for her sister’s wedding this spring and then continuing to launch a follow-up email for yesterday’s wardrobe audit client. She was so sweet. She is a new mother who comes into balance and goes back to work and her new lifestyle. We have a shopping session on Sunday and I am really looking forward to working with her again and getting her great transition clothing for her post-partum body.

2.30 a.m. – Team meeting! I work in a few teams, but this one is the biggest and the best. Every Monday we meet, but it’s more like a hang sesh. Today there are treats from a colleague who has just returned from Japan and we are talking about lack of sleep and are running fast about our caseloads.

4:30 in the afternoon. – the Monday malaise is REAL. I take a break from drafting and watch toddler Harry Potter Vans on eBay and chat dinner with A. I don’t buy the shoes (yet), but they are so cute.

5:45 pm – Put on my commuter trainers (Adidas Superstars) and go home. A. and our dog meet me part of the way during my walk from BART and we have a nice little walk the rest of the way home. Dinner tonight is HelloFresh Penne Rustica. A. cooks Italian Mediterranean dishes, while Latin and Asian are my specialties. I change to “soft clothing” (alternative clothing and my JVN “Own it Gorg” sweater) and view our newly shared bebé Pinterest plates as he cooks. The cat (10-year-old CHONK) is sitting with me while the dog is cleaning farts and removing any toys from the toy bin.

8 p.m. – We fill the boob tube with the knowledge that I am going to sleep. We try to combat that with Fleabag. I wake up around 10 am, feed the cat wet food, take my Rainbow Light Prenatal One vitamin and try to scrub sleepily some makeup before crawling into bed. I used to have a great night routine full of retinoids and elixirs, but since I got pregnant, I don’t have to use harsh chemicals. WORTH THE EFFORT.

Daily total: $ 184.31

Day two

7:20 am – Wake up with the last alarm button. I browse the internet to try to find a pregnancy-safe nuclear training (bloat gave me a dirty feeling) but I don’t think that’s advised. I shower first. It is the day of hair washing – I use MOP shampoo (something I picked up at TJMaxx and that is not quite a favorite, but I am almost done with the package and will move to a shampoo bar) and Tresemme conditioner . I think of the Alexa Moxie shower head that has just been announced and I realize that I need it; “Hey Alexa, remind me to send B. an email about the photo shoot on the 8th.” I will definitely forget this until tomorrow’s shower, that’s why I need the Moxie. I do my morning routine and skip foundation because I have a dental appointment today and I don’t want to ruin it or something. I am wearing a Paloma wool sweater, Rebecca Minkoff black faux leather leggings (twisted), and some twisted faux suede knee-high boots. Finish it off with golden squiggle earrings and a golden ponytail wrap for my low bangs.

8:30 am – We’re out the door! We noticed this morning that we have almost no wet cat food and dog biscuits, so I make a Chewy order. $ 48.86 from the shared account. $ 48.86

9 am – At my desk with a decaffeinated coffee, Nature’s Bakery snack bar and catching up on work emails before I go into the morning news; I spend a few minutes all morning reading TheSkimm, TheHustle, Refinery29, Stella Spoils, and NYTimes California Today between documents.

10:45 am – Rate some houses with A. on Gchat. We have been thinking about buying the bay since we sold our east coast home. Now with a baby we are trying to relocate within the next six months, if only for a larger rent. We are currently in a two-bedroom apartment of 800 square meters. It may seem ‘big’, but it feels really cramped with all of our clothing / office supplies / pet supplies. I cannot imagine adding a sixth being to this. We look at some East Bay options, although I get nervous about traffic / the tunnel / earthquakes.

12:15 – Early lunch today. I brought kabocha squash curried tofu with stewed kale and wild rice. A. works for one of those technology companies that provides breakfast, lunch and dinner, so he brings me home a couple of times a week to take me to work the next day. It’s delicious and I can’t wait for the dentist to remove the kale from me haha. I keep working while I eat – the government won’t mind what curry smudges will I?

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Go to my dental cleaning. Along the way I text with A. about houses and with my brother for the first time in months (we didn’t really grow up together and have vastly different values ​​and views, so these kinds of things are rare and appreciated), and text my friend, F. , to make a double date for next Wednesday, where we will share our news with them!

2.30 a.m. – End up at the dentist (insured). It was my first time in about three years and I am happy to report that I still have cavity free with strong, healthy teeth! I know I have to go more, but with good teeth I honestly just don’t understand. Back at work, I prepare petitions and answer a few e-mails. We are preparing for our busy season and I do my best to enjoy this silence.

6 p.m. – Leave work and meet A. for dinner. He says he craves a classic Neapolitan pizza and as a former NYer who am I to say no!? We are lucky enough to live about a block from a great pizzeria. He puts our names down while he walks the dog and I meet him there. We split the kale pasotto, the bread and the margherita pizza. CARBSSS. I take two pieces of pizza without cheese and most pasta because it is vegan. We split the meal after a small disagreement about who should pay; that is why we have both a financial planner and a wedding consultant. $ 35

8:15 pm – At home and in soft clothing and playing with the cats and their laser indicators while the dog chews on a Nyla bone. We turn off Schitt’s Creek and zone. I wake up around 9:30 am, feed the cats, take my vitamin and fall asleep.

Daily total: $ 83.86

Day three

6.30 am – If I fall asleep around 9 am, I will be rested early. I enjoy the darkness and the gentle waking up and browse through social media and the internet. In my research, I find that Google and TheBump have different views on whether salicylic acid is safe for pregnant women. I follow TheBump and start omitting St. Ives, starting in today’s shower. Toner and light detergents will have to suffice for the following year, and the Starface stickers I received for Christmas must wait until next year.

8:05 am – after the shower and time to get dressed. I want to be funky, but it’s only Wednesday. On the other hand, all my favorite pieces are dirty because we haven’t done the laundry since. I settle on a vintage leopard mock turtleneck with short sleeves with a gold / yellow velvet slip dress on top and my boots from Church of London. I add some new gold and matte black earrings that my SIL gave me for Christmas, feed the cats again and set off to work at 8:30.

10.30 am – I have been in a hole all morning. Breakfast was a blueberry crisp cliff bar and avoiding the news sites. A colleague makes restaurant week reservations for our work family and I am so enthusiastic. I take a five-minute mental break and start reading an MD. Um. I should probably now start a 529 for my bebe, right !?

11:45 am – I have finished compiling a case and am talking to colleagues about lunch. DoorDash is the worst, we love UberEats and Postmates doesn’t work. We all decide to do our own thing today. It’s still early, so I snack on a few Hippeas and notice that my snack packaging bag is getting full and I have to hand it over to A. to recycle at his office.

1.15 p.m. – During my lunch break I go to Target. I have some supplies for the house at home – q-tips, beard oil for A. and CeraVe makeup remover wipes ($ 37.05). On my way back to the office, I grab a Mixt Be Well salad ($ 12.41) and then head to Marshall. I take two diaries; one for me (I feel that a new chapter in my life needs a new diary and my old one only had a few pages left), and one to follow up on my thoughts about the bebe. I remember my aunt doing this when she was pregnant with my cousins ​​and she gave it on their 18th birthday and I always thought it was so special. I get a neutral gray with a superrrr soft cover ($ 13). As I walk back to work, I change a few things in the Rent the Runway app. $ 62.46

5:35 pm – I leave work with my bag absolutely FULL of my Amazon delivery and today’s purchases. I have received a notification that our Imperfect Produce is being delivered and I really hope it will be delivered by the time A. arrives. There are slight BART delays and is it raining? Or I live in a Karl cloud. Anyway, it’s not my favorite and I try to go home to find my warm soft clothes and find dinner.

6 pm – At home and a neighbor brought in our Imperfect and Chewy! I come home just like A. and the dog comes home after a walk. We unload everything (there are many potatoes and onions, a romanesco, garlic, avocados, two crates of La Croix, a single-legged pasta, some Chao cheese and bread. I was very sad that they no longer had kale this week, a staple in my diet, but oh well.) and remove all trash, recycling and compost for tomorrow’s collection. Tonight’s dinner is grilled cheese. We recently viewed Epicurious’ Four levels of grilled cheese and normally I am at a level 1.5 / 2, but we don’t have much today, so I am a tasty level 1. S. gets cheddar and mozzarella and mine is Chao, both with Thrive special sauce and some chips for crunch.

8 p.m. – We tidy up, A. smokes half a J and we’re all on the couch to catch the seasonal premiere of Schitt’s Creek. I love David and Patrick, they are the cutest. I snack on a TCHO chocolate square.

9:20 pm – Night routine and in bed. I actually fall asleep right away while A. is reading. I promise I was young and fun one day.

Daily total: $ 62.46

Day four

7:40 am – I pitched and played most of the night. A. first starts to shower while I take the dog for a quick puddle in the rain. I shower, do my morning routine and just add a wipe of waterproof mascara and a soft matte lip stain because I go to the gym during the lunch break. I am wearing a leopard midi skirt (classic) with a cream-colored trimmed sweater from Revolve and black velvet pointed loafers. We arrive miraculously at half past eight.

9:05 am – At my desk with a decaffeinated coffee and Clif bar. I also snack on some Annies gummies.

12:45 pm – Turn into my black Alo Yoga pants and a racer back tank and go to yoga. I went to hot yoga twice a week, but that is clearly not possible now. I booked a basic vinyasa at Crunch Fitness on ClassPass that I didn’t even break into a sweat the last time I went. I think it’s a good place for my training until I find a prenatal.

1:50 pm – As expected, an easy lesson. I run back to the office and warm up my lunch. Today is a sofritas enchilada, beans and jalapeño-maize, thanks to the office of A .. YUM. I am. SO FULL.

4:30 in the afternoon. – I take a mental break from work and look at some of the houses that A. sent me. I am quite impressed, except for two who are ‘pending’ in Oakland. Of course they are. I taunt myself when with a gorgeoussss three-bed one-bath now about 1.5 miles from our place. It is $ 1.8 mil. I cry internally about how SF we are poor. Please note, I know we are NOT poor. It’s just daunting.

6 p.m. – I got a good work groove (and some good podcast flow on Dear Sugars) so I just leave the office. I come home and immediately open my laptop to start some styling work while A. cooks a dinner of some pasta with fresh herbs and spices. Light but filling.

8:15 pm – Boob tube time! I feel that my brain is always on and working, so I cherish this hour of general brainlessness every night. We are finishing season one of Fleabag! It is DRAMAA. I take my prenatal and go to bed around 9:30.

Daily total: $ 0

Day five

7:13 am – I wake up from a restless sleep. We let the dog sleep between us and he kicked me all night. The kitten likes to be my little spoon, but because we were lying on the edge of the bed, she kept clawing me to make sure she didn’t fall. Five creatures in one bed is too much, but we still do it and add a sixth. We are completely healthy.

7:40 am – Shower and the usual. I dress in my black Levi’s wedgie jeans, a puffed sleeve with a square neck of Anthropologie, and brown baby shoes with snake-print heels, as well as some gold earrings with fake pearls and droplets. A. works today from home to take care of life admin (take our motorcycle for maintenance, pick up our SUV for maintenance, do his hair and do the laundry – bless him and his flexible work) so that he and the dog take me to BART.

9:05 am – I am sitting at my desk with decaffeinated coffee and a snack at a coconut chocolate RX bar. The news is not as crazy as earlier this week, so I dive into work.

12 noon – I will have lunch with my colleagues (my Monday team and a few more) to a sushi place where I get miso soup and a vegetarian tempura bread. A lawyer pays and refuses to accept my money – I take the free lunch! It does not seem that much, but I am super full when I go back to work, where I continue with the drafting and paperwork.

3.15 p.m. – I take a break, it’s Friday afternoon, and I have to go for a walk. I take my returns to RTR (a block away) and as soon as I get back, I read through the internet and follow personal and business emails. I complete the style e-mail and send it to my client and confirm the location for tomorrow’s client. I have also set a number of budget goals for baby things on our shared bank account – must start saving for that Snoo and Uppa Baby! I feel pretty entangled in everything, which is a very rare feeling for someone with two busy jobs. I snack on some barbecue pop-chips and catch up with MD. I listen to the new Mac Miller (so good) and then throw up the Carly Rae Jepsen station. Friday FUN.

5:45 pm – I survived a five-day working week! I go home and MAN makes the street food in my neighborhood smell good. But unfortunately, I have a vegetarian jambalaya to cook from HelloFresh. I cook dinner while A. book us a campsite for the following weekend. We are going to bring the dog and nestle among the redwoods and it will be very beautiful.

7:30 PM – We snuggle up on the couch and catch up with The Good Place from last night. Exciting Friday night, all of you! I stay until about 10:45 am because I am a party animal.

Daily total: $ 0

Day six

7:35 am – My crying dog is waking me up – he can’t go to the kitchen to drink water himself. I take him, get him and the cats a snack and then nestle in bed again with A. because it’s Saturday!

9.30 am – I take the pooch for a walk while A. first jumps in the shower and when I come back I jump in. I dress in a Rolling Stones T-shirt, a black and white Dalmatian midi skirt and my beat white chucks. Comfort is central to styling days. It is an absolutely beautiful morning and my customer session only lasts before noon, so we decide to have breakfast at a dinner in our neighborhood. I get an egg, vegan banana bread, vegan sausage and orange juice. I pay for breakfast and A. gets dinner. $ 37.42

11 am – I have an hour for my client, so we walk to Valencia together. We have been coming into a baby shop since we have time. We don’t buy anything, but we make a few notes in our Amazon register with what we liked.

12 noon – I meet my client at Everlane. It is always my favorite first place because I love their basics and their jeans are magical. We are on our way to a few other mission stops and collect some trendy cute pieces.

2.30 a.m. – We stop for lunch because shopping makes you hungry. We get a few tacos and chips and guac, the customer gets a margarita and I get my virgin. I pay because I include a lunch stop in my service. ($ 34.44 charged)

4 p.m. – We officially shopped until we dropped out. She has some great new basics and stylish pieces that will be truly versatile with her wardrobe. I go home and save you the story of all the dogs I stroke. A. has finished the 49ers game while we think about dinner plans and I read some of my new pregnancy book.

6 pm – Dinner is decided – Japanese tapas in a place a few blocks away. I get a miso soup, vegetarian gyoza and a vegetarian croquette together with a yuzu-sparkling water. A. pays for dinner.

7:45 pm – At home we change into soft clothing and watch Togo. I scream my eyes out. I fold the wax through the film and put it away to avoid the crazy intense parts.

10.30 am – I have already wiped off my makeup, so a quick makeup remover, my prenatal, and it’s a bed for me.

Daily total: $ 37.42

Day seven

4.00 am – I wake up sobbing from a very vivid and terrible dream in which there is an earthquake and only me and the older cat survive, and A. and the other pets don’t. I cry to A. IRL before I fall asleep again for more crazy dreams. Pregnancy hormones? Who knows.

8.30 am – I wake up and am still crazy last night. A. goes for a walk with the dog and feeds everyone as he knows I didn’t sleep well. We take a shower and set off for breakfast for 10 hours. I buy because I also get a scone and tea for today’s customer. $ 34.98

11.00 am – I meet my client at Everlane because it works for everyone again! We work our way to a few more stores and find some great jeans and cozy versatile pieces for the hot mom.

1:30 pm – Again, shopping causes hunger. We split a pizza and a salad (she is also vegan, my ideal meal partner!). She also gets a glass of rosé and I pay. It’s a bit more than I normally spend, but we have fun. She offers me half back. ($ 48.98 in costs)

4 p.m. – We have found a few more stores and are officially DONE. I go home and do some research and read baby.

5 pm – I jump on a call for the cat rescue of which I am a board member. We chat about KPIs on social media, donor retention and the upcoming tax season. It is a quick phone call but I have some promotional items for the coming week.

7 p.m. – Football is over and we are talking about dinner. We cannot agree, so we order separate deliveries. I order vegetarian windows and we arrange a few episodes of Killing Eve before I sleep at half past eight before A. finally wakes me up for my vitamin and goes to bed. I’m exhausted and not ready for the weekend to be over. $ 24.35

Daily total: $ 59.33

