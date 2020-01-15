A week in Salt Lake City, UT, on a salary of $ 40,800

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a study coordinator who works at Academic Research and earns $ 40,800 a year and spends part of her money on Domino’s Pizza this week.

Occupancy: Study coordinator

Industry: Academic research

Age: 28

Place: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $ 40,800

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 1,700

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 620 (my half of a two-bedroom apartment shared with a roommate)

internet: $ 32 (my half)

Gas and electric: $ 25-50 (my half, varies by season)

Tithes and offerings: $ 380

Phone: $ 0 (my parents pay for our family plan – thanks mom and dad!

Car: $ 0 (paid off)

Student grants: $ 0 (school was paid by scholarships and my parents, eternally grateful that they wanted and could give me this boost in life!)

Netflix: $ 14

Hulu: $ 0 (I use a friend’s account)

Disney +: $ 0 (one year free with my family’s telephone subscription)

401 (k): $ 102 (deducted from salary, my employer also contributes 20% of my salary)

Health and dental insurance: $ 40 (deducted from salary)

Disability insurance: $ 12.50 (deducted from salary)

Yearly costs

Car registration: $ 150

Car insurance: $ 890

Amazon Prime: $ 130

Tenant insurance: $ 150

Day one

10.30 am – Waking up without an alarm after 10 hours of sleep is one of my favorite ways to start a morning. I stayed up late to read Northanger Abbey (a lot of build-up for a very quick end), so I’m grateful that my schedule today is: wake up when you want and do what you want. While still in bed, I browse social media before I grab my laptop to prepare a plan for a volunteer committee in the church that I recently co-chair.

12 noon – I get out of bed and do my morning skincare routine, which I want to be more diligent about: Derma-E Acne Deep Pore Cleansing Wash, a serum from The Ordinary, Neutrogena On-the-Spot Acne Treatment, IT Confidence in an eye cream and Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer with SPF. I also applied light make-up: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, Benefit Goof Proof Brow Pencil and Roller Lash Mascara, Clinique Chubby Stick. I have a decent face day, so I try not to feel uncomfortable about leaving the house without foundation. One of my New Year’s goals is to look together, wear less makeup and get my skin under control. I put dry shampoo in my hair (okay, it’s just cornflour – it’s cheap and makes sure my hair doesn’t feel dirty) and spritz perfume in my hair. I brush my hair and cut it half open and then get ready. I make my bed and pray before I leave at 12:35.

12:40 – My first stop of the day is Jiffy Lube for an oil change and tire rotation. It takes about an hour and a half to wait, but I prefer to get it done, so I drop my car off and go to Salt Lake Roasting Co. for a bagel and hot chocolate. I eat and drink while reading Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which I picked up from the library earlier this week. My girlfriend N. has (finally!) Decided to read the series for the first time, so I read them again with her. $ 7.29

1:30 pm – The air is clear, the temperature is above freezing and I feel uncomfortable sitting in the busy coffee shop (not because of the atmosphere of the coffee shop, but because of who I am as a person), so I walk to a small, quirky sculpture garden that is close by. There are more people than I expected, but I walk the tiled path around a part of the garden with my nose in my book.

2.15 p.m. – The timer that I have set goes off and I return to Jiffy Lube to see that my car is still being worked on. No one is in the waiting room, so I mute the game on TV and walk around while reading. I have never been anywhere near 10,000 steps a day, but I think there is no harm in increasing my number of steps today.

2.40 p.m. – My car is ready and I am free. I refuse the additional recommendations and pay (I am on their email list, so I have a $ 25 discount on discount coupons!). On my drive to the supermarket I call my father to discuss the recommendations. He suggests that I look to have the radiator checked, replace the spark plugs, replace the air filter in the cab, replace the rear rotors, and replace two broken tire studs. We agree that as a first step I will call the tire company to ask about the costs of replacing the studs, which I will not do. I am not sure how I will budget for all these car costs. Maybe I specifically need a savings account for car maintenance? $ 102.11

2.50 p.m. – After my phone call, I go to the Smith supermarket. They have pretty good sales and I immediately get oatmeal, bananas and yogurt for breakfast at work, bread, cream cheese, English cucumber, baby spinach and red onion for work lunch sandwiches and apples, a large bag of Mexican mix grated cheese, two boxes of Annie’s Mac and Cheese, two bars of dark chocolate with salted caramel, half moon rolls, filo pastry, two frozen cake bases, microwave popcorn and Cheerios for dinners and around the house. This, along with things I already have, should take a few weeks. $ 48.72

3.30 pm – I return home, drop my shopping bags on the counter, walk into my room to put my bag down and fall into my bed. I really want to take a nap (let alone that I slept this morning), but I have more on my Saturday-to-do list. After scrolling through social media for a while, I drag myself up, put my groceries aside and start washing. I put a load in the washing machine, get some nasty white clothes in a pre-treatment and wash some fine laundry by hand.

5 p.m. – I want to start making up for my New Year’s goal of exercising more and I assume I can do a quick workout before getting ready for tonight. I pull up Disney + on my laptop, turn on Frozen, put on leggings and a loose t-shirt and start with a barbell arm and thigh training with body weight in my room. I prefer to do this in the living room, where there is more space, but my roommate is at home and I feel very self-conscious about people who see me exercise, or even know that I am training.

5:45 pm – My fast workout takes a while because I’m out of shape. I change my laundry and decide that I should take a bath instead of showering, so that I can continue to watch Frozen and eat something for dinner while I get ready. I put a plate of leftover cheese and jam and honey crackers from a charcuterie plate I made for New Year’s Eve and put my laptop on the toilet seat and nibbled and watched while I was in the bathtub. After I finish all my crackers, I shave, wash and get out of the bath. I get ready and add a little foundation, blush and eye shadow (bareMinerals Original Foundation, The Balm Hot Mama Blush and ELF Eyeshadow Palette) to what I apply this morning. Fortunately my hair smell dries nicely, so I rarely blow dry. I quickly move forward a few minutes in the film so that I can see the end before I leave. After I have rinsed my plate, removed the extra cheese and removed my laundry, I left the door just ten minutes late.

7:10 pm – I pick up my friend, N., for a movie in the city. Finding a parking space is a problem, but we hardly miss any of the previews. We’re going to see Frozen 2 before it leaves the cinema, and it’s free because N. has won a gift voucher in her gym. The film is deeper than I expected, with as many wise one-liners as the original Frozen with hilarious one-liners. After the show we drive to Crumbl, my third favorite late-night cookie place in town (yes, there are so many), and pick up a few giant cookies that are also paid for by N.’s gift card price. We take them to my house, fill glasses with milk and eat cookies while chatting. We have three different cookie flavors, and I eat a quarter of them each, but I’m not impressed by this one. While we eat and chat, I put the whites who have soaked all day in the washing machine.

11 p.m. – I drive N. home and then return to do my night routine – brushing my teeth, washing my face and applying acne cream, eye cream and moisturizing cream (Differin Gel and Derma-E Hydrating Night Cream) before I read the scriptures , write a short entry in my thanks diary (another New Year’s goal) and pray. Before I fall into bed around 11:45, I wash our dishes tonight and put my load in the dryer.

Daily total: $ 158.12

Day two

7.00 am – My alarm clock is not before 9 am, but the neighbor’s music comes on at 7 am and wakes me up. I moved to this apartment six months ago after a home where I lived for four years was sold, and I don’t think I will extend my lease here – the walls are thin and it is much darker than I expected. As rents in the city rise, I am regularly concerned about finding a place that fits both my budget and my current standard of living. I’m awake with my awakening, because I was really hoping to get nine hours of sleep. I commit myself to stay in bed until I fall asleep again and my alarm goes off. If so, I still do not sleep fully and in my frustration I am half asleep until 11.30 am. Oops.

11.30 am – I get out of bed, prepare it and get ready, put on a dress and complete makeup and add eyeliner to my makeup look from last night (Benefit Roller Liner Eyeliner). I say a prayer and then set off. The church is just 1.5 km away, but it’s cold and I’m late (and I’m wearing stiletto slippers). I drive and take five minutes. I sit alone at the front, instead of with my roommate (who is more punctual than me), because I concentrate better when I don’t see other people in the couches.

12.30 – The church service starts. Today is the only Sunday per month in which members of the congregation are invited to share their testimony in an “open pulpit” format after we have taken the sacrament (the sacrament). Nothing shared today is particularly striking to me, but I appreciate that several speakers are talking about God using trials to teach us and help us grow, always offering us His Son, Jesus Christ, for comfort, comfort, and healing.

1.30 pm – After the service, it is time for my first meeting as co-chair of the new members’ committee. My Congregation is for 18-30 year olds who are unmarried – designed to maximize social opportunities, give younger adults more leadership opportunities, and enable us to learn from colleagues. Due to the youthfulness of the municipality, we have many people who regularly leave and become members, so the new members’ committee welcomes newcomers and helps them integrate into our municipality. A new college semester starts next week, so we have seven new members. My committee and I meet them and get to know each other briefly. They fill in information sheets before we all go to Sunday school a few minutes late. The teacher uses the first lesson of the new year to discuss effective study methods and we spend a large part of the class with annotations and cross-references to each one verse and share / discuss how we can make connections with other verses and with our lives.

2.30 a.m. – The church ends and I spend half an hour with a few people before I go home. I’ve only been in this congregation for a few months and recently moved from one in my old neighborhood, so I’m trying to make friends. It is a large municipality and I have not had much success in connecting shallow questions “where are you from?” And “what do you do for school or work?”, And today it is no different. I drive back home and abandon my hiking plan because it starts to snow. As I sit down on my bed, I am working on a number of new things for my committee – we are turning the information sheets into a Google form and I want to create a folder with important contacts and activity plans for our newcomers.

6:15 pm – I work on it longer than expected, and I forget to eat for my 6:15 FaceTime appointment with R., a college friend. I am thinking about eating only grains, but decide to be good and make food with nutrients. While we talk, I throw a quiche along with a pre-baked pie bottom, eggs, half and half, spinach, frozen broccoli, leftover white Stilton cheese from my NYE cheese board (why didn’t these people eat more cheese?!), A little bit cream cheese, and the rest of a package with Mexican cheese mixes and herbs. R. and I talk about her move, her new job and her wedding in October in the wine country of South Africa. I have put a lot of money into my travel fund to go and I am delighted when she asks me to be a bridesmaid! My turn to share brings a lot of discussion about how life is sometimes just right and how we can still be satisfied and grow in it. My quiche is done about an hour before we are done chatting. I’m waiting to eat until we’re done.

9 o’clock in the evening. – By the time R. and I get rid of our video chat, it’s 9. OOPS! I pray, drink a lot of water and then eat a few slices of quiche. R. suggested that I sprinkled it with balsamic vinegar (I have a great bottle that I got at a Napa winery when I was home for Christmas) and it changes my life. I eat a quarter of the balsamic drizzle quiche and realize how hungry I was. I was fasting today – a religious practice that I observe once a month by abstaining from eating and drinking for two meals, offering an offering to help the poor and praying. Fast today and I pray for some personal help and for Australia as it experiences devastating forest fires. I always give my offer (included in monthly expenses) on workdays, but I also plan to donate to the fire fighting efforts tomorrow. I try not to spend money on Sunday to escape consumerism for one day and week and help me keep the Sabbath holy. Although I have no real difficulty making an online donation today, it feels better to take care of it tomorrow.

9.30 p.m. – I respond to friends who have sent me a text message in the last three hours while they ate a few pieces of chocolate. I rinse the dishes from dinner and then do my nocturnal routine (which hopefully will linger this year) before I fall asleep around 11.

Daily total: $ 0

Day three

6:35 am – I switch off my alarm clock and get out of bed to use the bathroom and drink some water. I decide I will not wash my hair today and, still half asleep, will get back to bed. My next alarm is at 7 am and I get out of bed at 7:15 am. Waking up is always difficult for me. I check my e-mail and discover that my next package of Billie razor blades has been sent and charged. I get ready with a sponge bath and my light makeup routine – CC cream, eyebrows, mascara and tinted lip balm. I make in bed and pray before I make a sandwich with cream cheese, spinach, cucumbers, red onion. I pack yogurt, an apple and a banana before I leave the house at 8 am. $ 9.70

8:10 am – I arrive at the office at 8:10 am. The office is quiet and my teammates, with whom I share a separate row of cells that we call The Cave, are not there yet. I appreciate having time to warm up to a functional person before I have to communicate with someone. I am preparing a test folder for our part-time employee who is coming to do a participant visit today. Our agreements with participants consist of health questionnaires and tests of memory and other thinking skills, done by my team, and brain imaging done by our research partners.

8:40 am – I sit down at my desk, dive into my yogurt and get started with processing completed participant visiting paper, scoring tests and entering the data. I am behind this and I have to finish so that I can extract a completed dataset for a study that we have just completed. While the office starts to populate all morning, I hear (thin walls) three separate people passing by to talk to my boss, a Boston resident, about the NFL playoffs: “Is this how it feels for other people during the playoffs? , And the future of Tom Brady. I don’t care much about sports, but I hope the 49ers keep winning! Alternating with work, I do a few personal tasks such as putting together a habit-tracking spreadsheet for many of my New Year’s goals and making that donation for Australian fire-fighting efforts that I had planned yesterday. $ 20

14:00 – I take my sandwich from the office refrigerator and eat lunch at my desk. This year I want to have better lunch at my desk, but my boss let us use flexures and I will arrive late tomorrow so I want the extra time. The taste of red onion from my sandwich lingers, so I eat a square from my chocolate bar – and worry that I will sound like the “one square of dark chocolate” money journalist from Minneapolis. I continue to work on paperwork processing, occasionally handling emails, planning participants with my teammate, calling on a few research participants and helping our part-time colleague score. I leave the office at 5.10 am and drive home.

5.25 pm – I am coming home, washing up this weekend and then heating a few leftovers quiche. I drizzled them with balsamic vinegar and eat while watching an episode of The 100 on Netflix. I argue with myself about whether or not I go to our Monday evening church activity. They play broom hockey and I don’t feel like socializing, but I know I have to try to make friends. Eventually I decide to stay at home. I’m tired and I don’t know I can put myself there to try and meet people tonight. I wash my plate and fork and then go to my happy place.

6.30 pm – Which means I’m taking a bath! I throw in a bath bomb that was given to me as a Christmas gift and read Harry Potter in the bath while enjoying a few pieces of chocolate.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I wash my face before stepping out of the bath and then quickly do the rest of my nightly routine. I text with a few friends before I go to bed and read more thoroughly and study the Scriptures before closing my eyes around 10:45.

Daily total: $ 29.70

Day four

6:45 am – Waking up is a struggle and I switch off my 6:45 alarm. I snooze my next alarm, but get out of bed at 7:15, which is okay. I plan to take a shower, but I’m still half asleep and don’t feel like getting up, so I’m taking a bath. Before I wash the dishes, I use my phone to delete promotional emails and look up the menu for a cafe that I go to this morning. After bathing and getting ready, I make my bed, pray, make my same Greek-inspired sandwich and get out of the house at 8:25.

8:45 am – I meet my college friend and former colleague C. for breakfast in a cafe opposite our office. She is now working on the clinical side of our department and we love to catch up on a monthly basis. C. and I both order the same breakfast panini, hers without green onion and mine without bacon, and they fake me for half. $ 6.59

9.45 am – After I drop C. off, I go to my office and get started. Today is the payday, so I take the time to transfer money to savings and pay bills. With every salary, I put $ 100 in my travel fund, $ 60 in my emergency fund, $ 60 in long-term savings, $ 60 in medium-term savings, $ 60 in my annual bill fund and $ 40 in my upcoming spending fund. Having multiple accounts works much better for me than having an account and doing my own tracking of what money is for what purpose. I pay my rent, utilities and internet via my salary at the end of the month and this salary goes mainly to my credit card. I pay everything with my card to save miles and then pay the entire bill every month. I have been exaggerating with the holidays over the past month, so I’m taking a few hundred dollars off my upcoming expense account to get a zero balance. I also give tithes and offerings to my church with every salary, so I get the money out of it.

10:15 am – I’m going to work – phone calls from participants followed by retrieving a new dataset and then cleaning it up for analysis. I pull up Chopped on Hulu while doing this to break the monotony. I also remember that C. convinced me during breakfast to register with her for a series of fitness classes for employees, and I do too. We’ve done them in the past and I’ve never loved them, but it’s a good deal ($ 2 per class) and it will help me practice more regularly and effectively. The classes are usually populated by middle-aged adults and I don’t feel so uncomfortable training with them. Around noon I snack on an apple. $ 50

1:45 pm – I eat my sandwich at my desk while I prepare a test folder for my participant visit tomorrow. We have our team meeting this afternoon and I am preparing myself in advance. I ask my boss to let me play a greater role in writing the study we have just completed and he agrees.

4.45 pm – I leave work and travel in commuter traffic to a nearby suburb, although I call my mother and chat with her, so it’s not so bad. Tonight I am going to the temple and the one closest to me is closed for a renovation. In my church, temples are modernized versions of biblical temples where church members participate in religious worship in addition to our regular Sunday services. Church members are encouraged to attend as often as they can, which often depends on how far a temple is from them. I have a goal to go to the temple every week for a year and I am almost there! I love the temple very much, so I will probably continue my weekly travels after the year.

5:45 pm – I arrive at the temple and enter. In the temple, church members worship God and Jesus Christ by participating in ordinances (religious ceremonies) where we learn more about God’s plan for us and make covenants (holy promises) with God. We are also able to bless our deceased loved ones who have not had the opportunity to attend the temple by completing these ordinances for them, by proxy, with the understanding that they can accept or reject these actions in the afterlife. In addition to these lofty goals, I enjoy going to the temple because I feel God’s spirit, peace, and love there stronger than anywhere else.

8:00 pm. – I’m done at the temple and drive home with a more peaceful feeling than the entire week. My first task when I get home at 8:30 is EATING! I’m a little bit about quiche, but I still have half of it and the only thing I really want to eat is chocolate and / or a handful of grated cheese. I resist these urges and heat a few slices of quiche, sprinkle them with balsamic vinegar and eat while watching an episode of Chopped and browse through social media. I am considering downloading a dating app and decide to re-evaluate next month. The most serious relationship I have ever had a relationship with, ended a year ago and since then I have only one date. The idea of ​​dating again is daunting, but I really miss having a partnership. I stay on the couch too long to finally drag myself to bed. I managed to complete my nightly routine before I crash hard at 10.30 am.

Daily total: $ 56.59

Day five

6.30 am – My first alarm sounds at 6.30 am, but I snooze until 7.30 am. I stumble out of bed and into the bathroom, but then I go back to bed, knowing that I will regret it. My next alarm sounds at 8 am and I get out of bed for 8:15 am. I do regret it. My nails urgently need a haircut, so I do that before I get ready and regularly put on makeup. I make my bed and pray, but there is no time to make a sandwich, so I grab an apple, a frozen Trader Joe meal I picked up last week, and yogurt.

8:55 am – I am out the door and at the office at 9:05 am. I quickly eat my yogurt, scan my e-mail and e-mail my boss about an update of a problem we discussed yesterday. Then I go to the building across the street where we see research participants for my appointment at 9:30.

1.05 pm – The appointment has ended and the outside is covered with a layer of snow, with a slight flurry coming down. I walk back slush to the office and browse social media on the way. A giraffe in the local zoo died unexpectedly and I’m sorry, I love our little zoo. I see an advertisement for some pretty pimples that are designed for acne below the surface and with the seat that grew under my skin yesterday, I am considering buying them. I have spent a lot of money lately, so I keep the link for reviewing later. Back at the office I do some time-sensitive post-visit paperwork, make a few phone calls and send information about next week’s brain imaging to my colleagues.

3.15 p.m. – I realize I’m hungry, so I heat up my Trader Joe’s Spinach and Cheese-Filled Shells and eat at my desk while I’m working. My boss has reviewed a number of references to our research project and now I’m working on the follow-up – registering decisions about whether they are good candidates for the research and the reason in our database, and informing those who made the references about the outcome and ensuring that my team contacts eligible people. I also send a birthday text to R. and my cousin.

4:30 in the afternoon. – There is an unexpected construction in our part of the building, so my boss says we have to leave early. I obliged. C. and I meet each other, switch for our circuit training and drive to it. We park at a nearby church and walk to the classroom. B. mentions that I have to meet her new colleague, who is attractive and a little nerdy, so only my type. We are early, so we talk for a while before class starts. The instructor is new and has planned an ambitious circuit for us. We only have time to do two of the three planned sets, but I still hate being unable to manage all the repetitions. The class consists mainly of people my age, so I feel a bit uncomfortable. Especially since two of my former colleagues (former colleagues? I don’t know at the moment) are in class and I hope they don’t recognize me. I keep my head down.

6:15 pm – After 50 minutes we are free! C. sets off and I hang around to let the instructor know that I have problems. She tells me that I can adjust everything I need and that she plans to do so. In the bathroom I wipe, change my work clothes, refresh my makeup and brush my hair. I still feel dirty, but this is as good as it gets. I walk to the church where my car is parked while chatting with N. on the phone – she has some juicy drama about her ex trying to reconnect with her. When I go to church, I sit in the lobby to end my conversation with N. I enrolled in a scripture study lesson for 18-30 year olds on Wednesday evening this year with a really great teacher. I sit down early and a girl from my new congregation sees me and sits next to me. She is very nice.

8:30 in the evening. – Class is great and ends at 8:30 a.m. I go home with lots of ideas to think about and a rumbling tummy. I can’t keep doing this to my stomach! With this new schedule I have to bring a dinner or snack for the temple and in between circuit courses and scripture lessons on Wednesday! I finally finish my last piece of quiche with balsamic vinegar and also finish an episode of Chopped. I am exhausted, but I still manage to complete my nocturnal skin routine. While I’m working on it, my friend, E., from my previous church, sends me a text message to catch up, so I keep talking to her for a while, but I still go to bed at about ten o’clock.

Daily total: $ 0

Day six

6:15 am – My first alarm goes off and I’m actually out of bed, but my roommate is in the bathroom, so I go back to bed and set an alarm at 6:45. I get out of bed at 7 and then take a shower. I spend too long there and after getting ready (normal makeup), making my bed, praying and making a sandwich, I set off at 8:25 am.

8:40 am – I arrive at work and realize that I have forgotten to bring a yogurt. I make oatmeal in the microwave and eat it, along with a banana, before I go to work. This morning I am working on more paperwork and a few phone calls to participants. I also start by trying to place an order with a supplier that is notoriously difficult to work with … and that still is. At 12:15 pm I eat lunch and prepare for my afternoon appointment.

12:45 – I walk to my participant appointment.

3.50 p.m. – The appointment took longer than expected, but it’s over and I’m going back to the office. I score some tests very quickly and then chat with my boss – the pattern is a little weird and I want to make sure that the participant is still a good candidate for the study. We besluiten dat ze aan al onze criteria voldoet, dus ik e-mail ons imaging-team om hen op de hoogte te stellen voordat ze om 4:40 het kantoor verlaten.

17.00 uur – Op weg naar huis stop ik in een boetiek genaamd The Children’s Hour om een ​​babycadeau op te halen. Mijn pseudo-kleine zusje had net haar eerste kind en verhuisde een uur ten zuiden van mij, en ik ben dit weekend op bezoek. Ze heeft zich niet geregistreerd of gedoucht, en omdat ik niet weet wat ze nodig heeft, besluit ik iets leuks te kopen. Ik kijk naar babykleding en stop dan wanneer het eerste dat opvalt een katoenen jurk van $ 93 voor een kind van 9 maanden oud is. Ik kies een vrij zachte bloemen inbakerdeken en blader door de rest van de winkel. Het is duur, dus ik kijk niet te goed, maar ik haal mijn telefoon tevoorschijn en volg de winkel op Instagram – misschien stop ik de volgende keer dat ze een uitverkoop hebben. Ik check uit en ze bieden gratis cadeauverpakking, wat ik erg op prijs stel! $ 20.47

17:30 uur – Ik verlaat de winkel en steek de straat over naar mijn favoriete ijswinkel in de stad. Het is een tijdje geleden dat ik hier ben geweest en ze zijn opnieuw ingericht, dus het is funkier en eclectischer dan ooit. Na het proeven van enkele smaken, krijg ik een kopje Blood Orange en Madagascar Vanilla. Ik heb nog steeds een cadeaubon van mijn verjaardag, dus deze is gratis! In plaats van terug te keren naar mijn auto om te eten terwijl ik rijd, zit ik gezellig in een rode lederen fauteuil en geniet ik van ontspannen, eten en kijken naar het decor. Ik wou dat ik een boek bij me had, maar dat doe ik niet dus ik vertrek kort nadat ik klaar ben met genieten van mijn gelato.

18:15 uur – Ik kom thuis en bel mijn vader. We kletsen een paar minuten en dan ga ik naar de keuken om iets anders dan suiker in mijn maag te krijgen. Ik kom een ​​nieuwe piloot tegen, Zoey’s buitengewone afspeellijst, op Hulu en zet die aan terwijl ik een pakket Spaanse rijst bereid, een halve paprika sauteer en deze samen met een blikje zwarte bonen gooi. Ik doe een deel van dit mengsel op een tortilla met een bos Mexicaanse kaasmix en eet mijn soort burrito. Terwijl ik van mijn laptop naar de tv schakel, zie ik dat een van de afleveringen van Jeopardy Greatest aller tijden aan staat, dus ik kijk dat tijdens het eten.

19:30 uur – Nadat ik gegeten heb, heb ik een paar vrienden een sms gestuurd om in te checken – N. heeft het recent moeilijk gehad op het werk en D., een vriend van de middelbare school, is vandaag geopereerd en ik wil haar laten weten dat ik denk aan haar en kijk hoe het met haar gaat. Ik haal ook mijn kerstboom neer en breng hem naar de stoep. Dit was de eerste week dat het afvalbedrijf bomen verzamelde voor compost en mijn afvaldag is morgen, dus ik heb de boom langer aangehouden dan normaal. Terwijl ik dingen door de woonkamer verplaats naar hun pre-kerstconfiguratie, komt een vriend langs om mijn huisgenoot te zien. I chat with them for a while, but I know they want to spend time together so I head to my room. I should pick things up and fold the clean laundry that’s been on my chair for almost a week, but I curl up with Harry Potter instead.

9:30 p.m. — I’m getting tired, so I close the book and get ready for bed. I am asleep by 10.

Daily Total: $20.47

Day seven

6:30 a.m. — My first alarm goes off at 6:30, but between snoozing and falling back asleep, I’m not out of bed until 8:10. I get ready (regular makeup) then make my bed, pray, and make a sandwich. I realize I can use half cream cheese and half goat cheese leftover from my NYE cheeseboard, and I also add bell pepper. At 8:55 a.m., I head out. A lot of snow has fallen overnight, and I am grateful that this is my month to use the one covered parking spot that comes with our apartment.

9:15 a.m. — I arrive at work and eat my yogurt while fielding texts from my little brother, who is trying to do a no-fee transfer from Venmo. He only has his debit card connected, and I tell him that no-fee transfers only work for bank accounts, so he’ll have to connect his. He declines to do so, and I feel like he’s wasting money. I get started on the many phone calls I need to make this morning, mostly inviting people to participate in the study. I also have to prepare some information about study recruitment for a collaborator. Around 11, I snack on a banana, and I prepare for my afternoon appointment.

1 p.m. — I eat lunch at my desk, so I can get my hours in without staying later. I’m expected to work 40 hours per week and my boss discourages us from working any more (and I’m exempt, so no overtime pay), but I’m the only one who keeps track of my hours. My boss also allows us to flex time to some extent, so I carefully log my hours to make sure I’m not taking advantage of this freedom.

1:45 p.m. — My teammate and I both have participant appointments at 2, so we walk over together.

3:40 p.m. — We finish our appointments and arrive back at the office earlier than expected. I spend the afternoon working on paperwork from my appointments this week. Before I leave I prepare testing materials for my part-time co-worker to use on Monday morning. I leave the office at 5:45.

18.00 uur — I’m home at 6, and I take some time to reflect on this week and plan for the next. I’ve done a pretty good job with my New Year’s goals, but I want to exercise more and be more intentional/meaningful with my prayers and scripture reading. I need to get gas soon, put laundry away, clean the bathroom, and I want to go ice skating and see the special exhibit at The Leonardo, the science museum in town. I snack on trail mix and order pizza from Dominos with an online coupon. I’m not very impressed with Salt Lake’s local pizza places, so Dominos suffices, but it always makes me miss Mountain Mike’s and Round Table — regional chains in my home state. I read until my friend, V., arrives to pick me up. We pick up the two medium pizzas and garlic bread bites I ordered, then head to N.’s apartment. $18.47

7:10 p.m. — We arrive at N.’s apartment, eat pizza, and watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on V.’s Plex account. The three of us have been getting together for a movie night every week or two for the past few months. We alternate who gets the pizzas and tonight was my turn. We talk for a while after the movie. During our conversation, another friend messages me with the Instagram profile of a guy she wants me to meet.

23.00 uur — Our conversation winds down around 11, and V. and I leave. He drops me off, then I get ready and do my night routines as fast as I can. I drop into bed at 11:30.

Daily Total: $18.47

