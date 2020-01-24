A week in Pittsburgh, PA, on a salary of $ 42,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask millennials how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: an Assistant Managing Editor who works in Academic Publishing and earns $ 42,000 a year and this week spends part of her money on running socks.

Occupancy: Assistant Managing Editor

Industry: Academic publishing

Age: 28

Place: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: $ 42,000

Paycheck amount (1x / month): $ 3,485 (before taxes) + $ 100-200 / month of massage and freelance writing side hustles

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 470 ($ 940 total, split equally with my wife)

Loans: $ 0 (significant faculty family member tuition discount)

Mobile phone: $ 0 (according to that family plan)

Health insurance: $ 0 (health / vision / dentistry covered by employer)

internet: $ 73 (I pay for internet; my wife pays ~ $ 50 for utilities)

Fitness center: $ 10 (+ $ 39 annual fee)

Spotify + Hulu: $ 5 (bundled via the woman’s student account)

Netflix: $ 0 (woman pays for it)

Amazon Prime: $ 0 (woman pays $ 6 / month via student account)

HBONow: $ 16

Roth IRA: $ 100

403 (b): $ 174 (I currently contribute 5% of my salary; next year my employer will match 10% if I increase my contribution to 7.5%. I intend to do that!)

saving: $ 50 in shared savings / $ 200 or so in personal savings (my wife and I each have our own personal accounts and a shared savings account)

Day one

5.30 am – I wake up with a wet nose that stings my face. My dog, V., has to go outside. I am drowsy and feel a bit wobbly about having too many drinks the night before. V. does her business, I drink a full glass of water and we are both in bed again.

9 a.m. – Again, the dog is my alarm clock. She has been patient to let us sleep (the weekends are great), but she is eager to take a walk. My wife, L., is a saint and volunteers to take V.. I wake up slowly, make coffee, clean up our apartment and sit down with a book. I read Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

10 am – L. and V. are back from the squirrel hunt. I make cheesy scrambled eggs and toast. We watch an episode of Cheer on Netflix while we eat. We are a bit addicted. Cheerleading is by no means a go-to interest, but these docuseries are surprisingly fascinating and strange.

12 o’clock – L. and I start running. I am going five miles and she plans to go through another four. L. is a runner and trains for a marathon. I run for the endorphins. It is unusually hot in Pittsburgh – 70 degrees in January. Nice, but ugh, climate change.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Or. That run beat me. Maybe I’m still a hangover. But I’m glad I came out and moved for an hour. Leftover pizza and a large glass of water for lunch. It tastes great. Under the high delusions of my runner, I buy a three-pack of running socks when I release Running Warehouse. $ 14.71

14:00 – L. goes back and we jump in the shower. L.’s birthday was on Tuesday, but it also coincided with the start of spring (she is a PhD student) so we haven’t had a chance to celebrate with friends. It was a kind of lesser week for her, so we are going to a gay bar tonight to celebrate the birthday. We separate roads for the afternoon – L. to a coffee shop to work and I to the couch with another cup of coffee and my book.

4 pm – I take V. to the dog park. She has been desperate to play with other dogs and we finally have the weather for it. Thank goodness, three other dogs are playing when we arrive. V. jumps into madness. Few things make me happier than seeing my dog ​​happy. Then I stop at Aldi for groceries (I love Aldi). I draw for a week – eggs, milk, bread, tortillas, coffee, butter, vegetables, spinach, apples, blueberries, avocados, cheese, snacks, the works. (The total comes to $ 56.36, but L. sends me $ 28 to split it.) V. Sweetly slumbers all the way home. $ 28.36

6 p.m. – I crack a beer and prepare dinner – pumpkin and black beans and chilada skillet. I’m trying to get better at cooking. We save a lot of money if we limit the expenditure of our restaurant, but my motivation to cook seems to be faltering in the middle of the week.

8:30 in the evening. – Time for a party! When we get to the bar, it is still pretty dead. We are cornered by a stranger who tells us a detailed account of his recent dreams about his ex-boyfriend. Yikes. But then it goes better, our friends arrive and we have a great time. We stay late enough for the drag show. L. is tipsy cute and radiant. I’m glad she gets the nice birthday she deserves. I pay for our drinks (two PBRs for me and two G & Ts for L.), which are much cheaper than I expected. We fall into bed at 1:30 am, exhausted and happy. $ 18

Daily total: $ 61.07

Day two

9 am – Another slow morning. I go for a walk with V. and let L. sleep late. We have bagels and coffee for breakfast and watch another episode of Cheer. This show is so good. V. is between us. I never want the weekend to end.

12 noon – I am starting to get antsy about the start of the day. I’m still in my training pants. I love weekends and the luxury of laziness, but I am also built for productivity. If I don’t have a task, I start to become existential about my day. I eat enchilada leftovers for lunch and then start preparing meals for the week. I make rice, curried red lentils and cookies. That should take a few lunches. Still wear those sweatpants …

4:30 in the afternoon. – I have tape training today. We don’t usually practice on the weekend, but we have a performance next week. I play rhythm guitar, but I also learn bass for about half of our songs. Practice today is a bit high-flying; everyone seems tired. The lead guitarist brings Yuengling to share, I drink one.

7 pm – I make a quick dinner of pesto pasta, green beans and some “take & bake” French bread (Aldi for the win). I have a Rhinegeist Pale Ale for dinner. With L. who makes more and more kilometers for her training, we eat more pasta and bread. I don’t train for anything, but I love the carb-country menu.

9 o’clock in the evening. – L. and I settle down in bed and watch the newest episode of The L Word: Generation Q. It is soap-opera-bad but has such a nostalgic place for us because we both viewed the original when we were in the cupboard were sitting and baby heads. I’ll show up for every queer show, even if it’s a bit forced. We fall asleep around 11. RIP weekend.

Daily total: $ 0

Day three

5.30 am – Back to the working day routine. V. and I are confronted with the cold morning long enough for her to pee and then go back to bed for a few minutes.

7.00 am – I force myself to wake up after a few failed attempts. I eat a bagel and some blueberries for breakfast and start an article in New Yorker about the increasing need for native translators in the immigration court. V. and I join and walk to an abandoned baseball diamond. I can let her go here what she likes. There is a doggo friend from next door (yes!), So they run around for a good 20 minutes.

8.00 am – L. is up when we get back. We feel sorry for the start of the week together. We regularly joke about quitting work / school and going back to the Pacific Northwest. One can dream. Kiss goodbye and I’m out the door. The traffic is terrible on Monday morning. I practice breathing deeply and listen to an episode of Reply All podcast about robocalls.

12 noon – My morning passes quickly. I close a few manuscripts, send questions from authors, chat with my editor about corrections, and follow a few Google rabbit paths on L Word listings, NYTimes existential despair, and Reddit. Lentils and rice for lunch!

5 pm – At home. I struggle with the dog while L. is still writing. She and I go for a walk and talk about our days. We don’t want to make a big dinner, so we eat fried eggs and kale. Breakfast for dinner is the best. L. does the dishes and I start the first chapter of Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino.

8 p.m. – L. and I go to a friend’s house to see The Bachelor (I have crowds, okay?). My gas light went on when I got home from work, so we stop at a gas station en route. I fill the tank and L. runs inside to buy a bottle of wine. Gas comes to $ 37.15. At our friend’s house I chew a pirate from a pirate and drink two glasses of wine. The bachelor does not disappoint. #Champagnegate. L. and I go back home around 10 am and sleep at 11 am. $ 37.15

Daily total: $ 37.15

Day four

5.30 am – You know it. Sleepy V. has to pee. We are both relieved to be in bed again.

7.30 am – I wake up very late and feel very slow and drowsy. I take a three-minute shower, press V. through a walk through the neighborhood and throw some blueberries, Greek yogurt and muesli in a container for breakfast. Fortunately, my morning routine can be streamlined – deodorant and hair product are really my only two cosmetics. But I still hate to feel rushed.

9 am – At the office I finally get a blessed cup of coffee and eat my breakfast. I start with a new manuscript. L. knows that I left the house a bit grumpy and confused. She sends me a sweet e-mail.

1:30 PM – I’m in the slump after lunch. I can’t wake up today. I eat an apple and start with a second (third?) Cup of coffee.

5 p.m. The rest of the working day was a slog, but I made it! L. and V. are walking when I get home. I clean up and start the dinner – a big salad, roasted cauliflower and the rest of that take & bake bread. I feel like a beer, but we don’t have it in the fridge. It is probably the best. I don’t try to drink that much on weekdays. For me it is less a matter of volume and more a matter of habit. I’m working on it!

5.30 pm – We have almost no dog food, so I am placing a large Chewy order. V. is a picky eater (one of her many neuroses), so we started blending fancy wet food from Rachael Ray with her dry food. I also order a lot of different dog snacks and chewies for our older cat’s joint pain (oh yes, we have a cat!). The Chewy order comes to $ 46.68, but L. sends me $ 20 to split it. $ 26.68

7 p.m. – After dinner, L. and I go to the gym for a quick workout. My brain needs it after a kind of stagnant working day.

8 p.m. – I FaceTime with my sisters. None of us live in the same state, so we check in every week. I miss them.

9 o’clock in the evening. – L. and I watch the latest episode of Cheer (* sob *) and eat popcorn in bed. We both feel a bit anxious / tired and we have a ping-pong conversation about the logistics of the bedtime schedule. L.’s graduate program is demanding. So far we have worked it out so that V. can take two walks a day and not be home alone for too long, but it requires some flexibility and negotiation on our part. We sort it out and beat the hay around 10.30 am.

Daily total: $ 26.68

Day five

7:00 AM – I think V. decided to sleep this morning! I am grateful for the extra hour of uninterrupted sleep. Blueberries, yogurt and muesli for breakfast. I am starting a new article in New Yorker (destined to be unfinished … there are not enough hours in the day to keep up with the New Yorker!) And drink some coffee before I go on V.’s walk.

8.30 am – The office is quiet when I arrive. I am fairly new to this position (I started in December), so I am still getting to know colleagues and looking for the atmosphere in the office. I pour myself a cup of coffee, turn on an inconspicuous electronic tune (unfortunately my brain doesn’t let me listen to music with words while I’m editing) and work!

12 noon – Our office manager emails everyone that a pizza food truck is parked outside. Best news all week! I brought a packed lunch with lentils and rice, but luckily chose a wood-fired pizza instead. My 10-inch Margherita pizza is something nice. I eat the whole thing. $ 11

2.30 a.m. – Work is going a lot better today. I have a good conversation with my editor-in-chief about our upcoming deadline, delete a few things on my list and (unfortunately) close off the coffee train. I take a break to watch the wedding video of Ali Krieger / Ashlyn Harris. Oh shoot, I cry. Is Megan Rapinoe possibly also drunk during her toast? I love everything. Back to work.

4:30 in the afternoon. – I take a walk when I get home. She is quite everywhere and cries for a child on a bike (sorry, child), and I get frustrated. High and low with this puppy. I have to dissociate by listening to the podcast, My year in Mensa. It helps.

6 p.m. – L. and I will run four miles to shake the day. I only agree with this on the premise that we end the run at a (* drumroll, please *) pizza food truck down the street. Why not continue the party after eating pizza for lunch? It is dark and starts raining when we have finished running. We order a cheese pizza with green peppers and onions, and some garlic knots. It comes to $ 17, but L. insists on paying.

7:30 PM – The rest of the night is quiet. L. does some lesson planning and FaceTimes with my brother-in-law, who also teaches students this semester. They feel sorry for each other. I scroll on Instagram until my eyes get bloody.

9 o’clock in the evening. – We are getting ready to go to bed. L. and I talk and laugh in bed, which leads to other good things. 🙂 We finally fall asleep at 11.30 am.

Daily total: $ 11

Day six

6.00 am – I am awake with V. She is so sweet and drowsy in the morning. I start with coffee and then go to bed for a few minutes. The stimulus of coffee awakens me again around 7 and I start the day. Bagel and blueberries for breakfast, 20 minutes to read Trick Mirror (good stuff!), And a full cup of coffee. I wake up V. to walk. No crying this time, thank goodness.

9 am – I am listening to another episode of My year in Mensa on my way to work. That shit is crazy. This morning I feel energetic and get a good flow of work. I close my manuscript, work on some reference pages and start a new project.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – I eat a late lunch of lentils and rice (and some of that roasted cauliflower from Tuesday). I am really getting bored with this lunch, but it is free and still edible. I also eat sea salt dark chocolate after I have muscled through those lentils.

3.30 pm – Slightly impulsively, I buy two books: In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado and We Both Laughed in Pleasure: Selected Diaries or Lou Sullivan. I have been watching both of them for a while and I was tired of waiting for the huge queue in the library for the Machado book. I buy them at big-bad-wolf Amazon, which I feel bad about afterwards. It is really hard to escape the convenience of Amazon. Okay, another hour left on my workday. I close my office door, turn on some Tycho and continue to flow! $ 37.43

5 p.m. – When I get home, all the animals and L. are comfortably in bed. My pack I jump in and we cuddle a bit. L. takes the dog out for a walk. I read a few pages of Trick Mirror, but my eyes get heavy quickly and I sleep for a few minutes.

6 p.m. – L. and I go to the gym for an hour to exercise. I use the elliptical trainer and connect my headphones to synchronize with the huge TV screens in advance. I watch Two and a Half Men long enough to remember how bad it is and switch to a podcast.

7 p.m. – On the way, I grab six-pack IPAs and a large can of Ruby Grapefruit White Claw ($ 14.47). We summon an order to the burrito place in our neighborhood. L. gets a rice, beans and cheese burrito. I get a chicken burrito with rice, beans, cheese, tomatoes and lettuce. Our total comes to $ 20.59 with tip. $ 35.06

8:30 in the evening. – L. and I go through the mandatory scroll of all our streaming options to find a movie. We assume an indie film called Little Men (no relationship with Little Women. But shout out to Little Women!). After the workout, a white claw and an IPA, my legs feel great, as they don’t exist. When the film is over, L. and I talk sleepily about the best parts of the day, and I float away.

Daily total: $ 72.49

Day seven

7 a.m. – it’s Friday! L. handles morning pet tasks on Friday so that I can go to work early (and come home early). I eat a fried egg and a cookie for breakfast. The cookie is a bit dry, meh. No shower for me today, only deodorant. I am a minimalist, what can I say? I kiss L. goodbye. She and the dog are spooning in bed. The sweetest.

7.30 am – I am one of the first to arrive at the office. I chat with a colleague in the break room. She tells me about the video game she designs as a side project and shows me mock-ups on her phone. So cool! I am grateful for her frankness; it is a fairly quiet office by the way.

8.00 am – This morning I’m working on a huge bibliography, so I can expand my Spotify music selection a bit. I listen to the soundtrack from Call Me by Your Name. Those songs by Sufjan Stevens beat me. L. and I send each other a message on Google Chat and we plan our evening.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Lentils for lunch again. God, give me strength.

2.30 a.m. – Another hour! I turn on the new (posthumous) Mac Miller album and browse through some more pages. The weekend is close.

4.00 pm – At home, I nestle / struggle with the dog. L. comes home shortly thereafter and is getting ready to run. I briefly consider joining her, but no, I am in weekend mode. Instead, I take V. a long walk and listen to the newest episode of Allen Answer. When I come back, I make some pizza dough for dinner … pizza meal # 3. Can’t stop, won’t stop.

6.30 p.m. – We agree that after a busy week we look forward to a quiet, home-bound Friday evening. L. and I nestle on the couch. We drink IPAs, chat and listen to the Mac Miller album again. Eventually we get hungry enough to make pizza. I also throw a big salad together.

7:30 PM – Both L. and I have been extra homesick for our old life in Oregon. Maybe it’s rough weather in Pittsburgh or the start of the new semester. Although it doesn’t replace real hiking, L. puts together a series of outdoor movies for us to watch – a woman who walks through the Sierra Nevada Mountains for 18 days, an ultra-runner who completes the King’s Trail in four days, a mother -daughter duo that walks for six months from British Columbia to Alaska. The films are super inspiring and the visuals are beautiful. We will be back sometime!

10.30 am – We end the evening with a nightcap bourbon. A long weekend is waiting!

Daily total: $ 0

