A week in North Indiana on a salary of $ 53,747

Occupancy: Marketing communications

Industry: Higher education

Age: 39

Place: North Indiana

Salary: $ 53,747

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 1,589.57

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: $ 0 (my husband pays the mortgage on our house, that’s $ 825 / month)

Loans: $ 0 (I paid over $ 50,000 in student loans for my undergraduate degree in October 2018. My husband paid for his car and I don’t have one.)

Health insurance / Dentistry / Vision / Life / Disability (deducted from spouse’s wage): $ 405

Hulu: $ 11.99

Amazon Prime: $ 119 a year

medication: $ 35

Gym membership: $ 48

Netflix: $ 12.99

Audible: $ 14.95

ipsy: $ 12

spotify: $ 14.99

internet: $ 67

Phones: $ 115

Power: $ 80-130 (depending on the season)

Gas (for the home): man pays

Water / Sewer / Trash: man pays

529 Plan: $ 550 (we both pay the same amount)

Christmas club (savings): $ 102

New car savings: $ 200

General savings: $ 250

Savings for home repair: $ 200

Day one

6:15 am – The alarm goes off and I wake up and think ‘hahaha, no’. Save on snooze.

6:25 am – Take two. On and with them! I shower and get dressed for work, take the dog for her short morning walk, bring her back inside and feed her. Then I put enough diet coke in my backpack to work through the day. I am an addict to diet coke and it is a problem. Someone convinces me to give up, please! After I got ready for his job, my husband comes down and we both join together. The winter in North Indiana is really cruel, but it has not yet become miserably cold, so we have been spared the worst so far … which means there is hell to pay at the end of January / February. 🙂 We jump in my husband’s car and he drives me to work and drops me off. Kiss you goodbye and I left.

7:25 am – I sit down at my desk, start my computer, open a morning diet coke and take my medication. I work at a university and, in addition to a generous vacation, I have tackled a number of vacation days to give myself a full two weeks off during the vacation, so it’s my first day back in two weeks. I open my e-mail and create a handwritten task list for that day. Since I started my career in my 20s, it has been my custom to create task lists for the week, with a section for each day, on a legal path. I recently switched to graphic paper notebooks and I find it weird and nasty to make small boxes for each item and then check them off. Where are my list lovers?

8.30 am – My colleagues come in and we catch up on the details of each other’s vacation breaks. I was sick the whole break and none of my big plans (bringing down wallpaper in the guest room! Making lots of collage art! Achieving my step goal every day!) Was realized. It’s nice to catch up with everyone. Then I keep on plowing through e-mail and e-mailing my husband. We email at work all day. I joke that half of our relationship is via e-mail. However, it is a nice way to keep in touch throughout the day and I smile every time a message from him pops up.

11:45 am – I am considering ordering Jimmy John’s for lunch, but not. I am a seasoned intermittent faster and I love OMADEN: eat one meal a day. I eat all my calories in one meal and I love it. Sometimes I like to order lunch when I’m hungry and I remain flexible about my sober window. Today I am not hungry at all at lunch, so I decide to eat at dinner. That decision, I burst open a book on my Kindle for PC app (James Fell’s The Holy Sh! T Moment) and read through the afternoon.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – My colleague returns from lunch and brings a round of McDonald’s diet coke to the office. Huzzah! (Please tell me now about the evil of aspartame. I need it!)

13:30 – Weekly team meeting. It helps me to get a grip on the current projects that were interrupted for our vacation. Then go back to my desk and work. I also make arrangements for my mother to pick me up from work and take me to the pharmacy for a prescription decongestant that my doctor (finally) called in. Then we come to Hobby Lobby because she wants to pick up a cake plate for her dining room table. (We are both somewhat obsessed with these and I collect them.) I work at my desk all afternoon.

5 pm – I walk to a place on campus where my mother comes to pick me up. I usually walk home because I live not far from campus and I like to use that time to decompress after work, get some exercise and listen to audio books. Mama picks me up. We are going to Walgreens to get my recipe, which costs $ 10.48. Then we came across Hob Lob and HomeGoods. Miraculously, I don’t buy anything. I think I’m busy overloading all the shopping during the holidays. $ 10.48

6.40 pm – I walk the dog, eat my OMAD and hang out with my husband and son. My son, who is 18 and takes a gap year, sits in the living room for a few friends from the neighborhood, but shows up once a day to hang out, get more clothes from home, check his pet hose, etc.

8 p.m. – Walk the dog out again, read in bed with my husband (this time it is The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste) and sink around 10.30 am in a blissful sleep.

Daily total: $ 10.48

Day two

6:25 am – Usual morning routine. I get up, walk the dog, pack my backpack for work and my husband drops me off.

7:25 am – Sit down at my desk and open a you-know-what to get me started. Check my email and get some work done before my colleagues start coming in. I have three meetings today, but they should all be fairly painless (I hate meetings pretty much in general).

8.30 am – check Facebook. I am reminded that my brother’s fiance’s birthday is coming this weekend. I send her the cutest air plant in an amethyst holder of Plants and Beautiful Things ($ 32). She doesn’t like many things and I also see that she has asked for donations to The TLC Foundation for Body Repetitive Behaviors (she suffered from trichotillomania) and I donate $ 10 in her name. Online shopping reminds me that I have to add garbage bags to my online shopping cart. I order my groceries online from a local chain and always have a running cart for the next supermarket run. Garbage bags added. Also a bouquet of flowers in the name of #selfcare. 🙂 Time to email my husband. $ 42

10.00 am – Meeting with supervisor and colleague to sketch an editorial calendar for some video content. Relatively painless. At 11 am I attend a team meeting. Yes, I still hate meetings.

12 o’clock – No hunger, so I WILL OMAD later (apparently that acronym is a verb, a noun and an adjective for me). I finish The Shadow King at my desk. Then I write a blog post that reviews it (highly recommended!) For my book blog.

4:30 in the afternoon. – God, I’m working today. I pack my things, put on my tennis shoes and head home. I love my walks home because they are special to me. They are also a money-saving experiment. When my car had a major repair in November, I decided I was tired of pumping money into an older car to make it run. We sold it on Craigslist to someone who wanted to fix it. After I calculated that it would probably be cheaper for me to not have a car for a while than to buy a new one, for which I needed a loan, plus all related costs (insurance, maintenance, gas), I started a one-month car-free experiment. Turns out that I can usually use my husband’s car or take a Lyft. My Lyft totals for the month were negligible compared to the cost of owning a car.

8 p.m. – My husband and I walk around the block with the dog. Then I check my son’s corn hose. She sticks her head out of her hiding place to say hello as I pour water into her bowl. Her little head is so strange and cute. I look at her once a day while my son is at home because I am worried that she will be lonely, lol. I feel that her tank is not that hot, but the thermometer reads 80 degrees. She looks good and her eyes are not cloudy (which could be a sign that something is wrong). My son said he might need a new thermometer at some point, so I guess why not now? I order one for him on Amazon. I don’t mind paying – he is trying to save money for the university next year. Because we no longer have bodywash, I order that too (Jason Relaxing Chamomile, my favorite). $ 17.11

9.30 p.m. – I stay up late at Stillwater by Nicole Helget. It’s delicious. I know that for many people 11 will not sound late, but I feel terrible if I don’t get at least eight hours of sleep.

Daily total: $ 59.11

Day three

625 am – Waking up, showering, dog walking. It is windy AF today! And cold. I put on one of my favorite dresses, a navy blue A-line with a print of constellations and stars. It sounds two, but it’s pretty subtle and beautiful. Gray tights and Chelsea boots complete the Lewk. My husband normally takes me to work. I sit down at my desk, diet coke, morning medication, open e-mail, e-mail husband. As I suspected, I feel my ‘late’ night and my eyes are tired this morning. I have two stories to write and two versions of an email newsletter to convert. Let’s do this.

10.30 am – Meeting with one of my least favorite colleagues and the director of our department who is very nice as a person but a somewhat incompetent leader. She is also one of those people who expects to do work in meetings instead of discussing what we should discuss, and then do work themselves. She makes me tired. Anyway, the meeting is going as expected and I am going back to my desk.

12 noon – I’m actually hungry for lunch today, so my colleague and I order Jimmy John’s. I have a turkey tom, chips and an oatmeal raisin cookie (insert drooling emoji). It costs me nothing thanks to the gift voucher my husband put in my Christmas stocking. Yay! I wanted to make it a day without spending, but we need groceries. We lived from a random assortment of what was in the fridge after our New Year’s Eve party, plus a few other basics. I order groceries online and set a time to pick them up later when my husband comes home from work by car. Total is $ 137.92. My husband and I usually divide bills and expenses between us in proportion to our salaries and I pay for groceries. $ 137.92

4:30 in the afternoon. – My colleague offers to give me a ride home (so sweet!) And I’m going to get started because some of the items I ordered during the break have been delivered and are just on the porch for the taking. I usually had things delivered to my office, but I thought they would arrive while I was home to receive them. Anyway, I come home and find two of the three packages. The person who held the thermometer and body wash was stolen by porch pirates. I walk the dog and then let Amazon send the missing items to my office for free. I send a message to the neighborhood listserv. People always share when they have stolen a package, I think to remind others to be wary. And sometimes people find the stolen items torn open and thrown in one of the alleys.

6 pm – My husband waves home and picks me up and we go to collect our groceries. Go home, put them away and he sets off to meet friends at the local watering hole. I don’t want to go because I’m just too tired. The work is super busy this week and I’m already deep fried. Absolutely no energy for extraversing. I have some pretzel chips, carrots and low-calorie Swiss Miss. Eat yum. I read Stillwater while I eat.

8 p.m. – I walk the dog, prepare for bed and crawl into bed with Stillwater. My lights are out at 9.30 am.

Daily total: $ 137.92

Day four

6:25 am – Dear God, I’m exhausted. I move like molasses this morning. But still the usual routine: showering, walking, packing backpack, on the way to work. I tell my dog ​​to earn money for her snacks. I sit down at my desk, open a diet coke, take my morning medication, check e-mail, e-mail my husband. I have a stomachache and my life feels extra heavy today. Usually a combination of my depression, plus dehydration. I decide to drink more water and hope that helps.

9 am – One-to-one meeting with my supervisor. These are weekly. I have a super supportive boss. He is friendly and cares about me and his other direct reports. After years of working in environments that varied from stilts to toxic, he is a relief. He’s the kind of boss who, when you say you’re not feeling well, says, “Just go home and rest.” What more can you ask a warrior in the closet, you know? I stray. The meeting is going well and I am back at my desk for the long term.

12 noon – Today again hungry. Also lazy and put under pressure, so you guessed it, I order Jimmy John’s. They deliver directly to my desk. While I eat, I jump on Reddit for a while and then post a Facebook message with a nice question and it gets a lot of attention. I enjoy answering the comments and chatting with the friends who respond. I think it’s great if FB isn’t a total dumpster fire from political shit-talk. $ 15.06

4.20 pm – Work sick, so I pack and walk home. Today is a bit hot for January, although the light is drizzling. I walk home and listen to the audio book version of Sorry, I’m late, I didn’t want to come from Jessica Pan and enjoy it very much. I’m coming home and my son is there! He’s done sitting, so he’s home forever. It’s good to have him back. The dog is delighted. He is her person. She follows him around all evening while she adores him. I sit on the couch and we talk and watch some episodes of Shameless until my husband comes home.

6.30 pm – Tonight, with my son handling the dog walk late in the evening, I intend to be introverted. I make myself something to eat (peanut butter, pretzel chips, window noodles, vegetables and some peanut butter cups) and retreat to my room to eat and finish Stillwater. It is such a good book.

8:30 in the evening. – Reading time (lovingly called by my husband and me “RIB time” and, sorry no, it is not euphemism. We just read next to each other). After Stillwater I go to another book and then faint around 9:30 am.

Daily total: $ 15.06

Day five

6:35 am – This morning is a little behind. I take a shower and get dressed. I am wearing a cute mauve snake skin print top that I just bought when approved at Maurices and I just love the soft colors. I always feel better when I like my outfit. Then I rush the dog outside. Pack my backpack with diet coke and mixed nuts in case of hunger at lunch, and we’re out the door.

7:20 am – Sit down at my desk, diet coke, morning medication, check e-mail, e-mail man. I’m really a creature of habit. My Facebook message has seen some more love at night, so I jump in and respond.

10.30 am – I set up a freelance designer to work on a project remotely via a computer in our office. It is a confused web, but it has to be done this way because we need someone who can code to work on the website, but she lives in Florida. I go back to my own desk and follow a number of stories. I also edit some images and view our editorial calendar to ensure that we are good for weekend content.

12 noon – I OMADING today, so I spend my lunch writing a blog post on Stillwater. (I hope you don’t get annoyed by my book talk, I just love books.)

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Back to work, honey. No meetings this afternoon, what a luxury!

2.45 pm – Why is this the longest afternoon of my life? Perhaps some meetings would have aborted the afternoon.

4.20 pm – Annnd, I’m gone! I walk home with unusually warm weather for January in Indiana. It is almost 50 degrees out. Weird.

5:20 pm – Go home, greet my son, walk the dog for a good measure, and fix my OMAD. Tonight it is a tasty plate of salami, a bagel with butter, carrots and a vegetarian dip, pretzel chips and apple sauce. My son and I eat and look shamelessly until my husband comes home and then talk to him for a while.

7 p.m. – I go upstairs and put on my make-up, change my clothes and take an evening reading and sleep early. My husband reads with me and then finds something else to do at home when I am ready to turn off the light around 10 am. Woo Friday!

Daily total: $ 0

Day six

8:45 am – Oh Saturday, I missed you! I can’t sleep anymore, but my husband goes back to sleep. He has to stay up late. I get dressed and walk the dog. Rain falls regularly and it is still unusually warm. I slept well last night, but I just sleep today. Move like molasses. Before I fell ill during the break, I went straight to my desk on my days off and started making collages. These days my brain is silt and I have no energy for art. I take a drink, take my medicine and crawl on the couch with my Chromebook and read some blogs. I am waiting to see if my medication intervenes and give me a boost of energy for the day.

11:11 am – I finally read a message from the Literary Ladies Guide on Facebook and recommend everyone to read Frankenstein before they die. It makes me think if there is one book that I want everyone to read before they die. These thoughts change into a blog post. I also decide to see if food helps my slowness and eventually eat pretzel chips and a bagel with butter. I also puff some water. It helps enormously.

12 o’clock – My husband has a shower and comes down. It turns out that he went to two different bars after I went to sleep and saw a band play. We chat and decide that, although it is not raining hard, we are going to take a walk to get some exercise. We bundle and leave. It’s raining and the wind is increasing, so we stop at the neighborhood bar for a warm-up. I have two delicious white Russians and my husband has a mixed drink and a beer. We talk to the ordinary person sitting next to us who manages to say ten sexist things within an hour. He reveals that he has a wife and a secret girlfriend and I think, “TWO women are in love with this joker?” There is no explanation for taste. We also talk to the newer bartender who organizes music shows in the city. Then we go home. My husband pays.

3 p.m. – I shower and then head off to pick up a recipe ($ 10). $ 10

3 p.m. – I also pick up a few curtains that I have chemically cleaned. I bought them at Goodwill a few months ago for $ 6 and thought I could just wash them myself, but I couldn’t smell that stale Goodwill. When I get them from the cleaners, I am surprised at the bill, which comes to $ 77.70. So far my cheap curtains. $ 77.70

3 p.m. – I go to Meijer and pick up two curtain rods, plus some lemon wax, and a pair of earrings that were free (I always lose earrings, so I love to turn off when I can). $ 27.26

6 p.m. – I hang the curtains in the guest room and tidy it up. My son comes home from work and makes food himself. My husband helps me move the treadmill that I never use to the porch. I send an email to the neighborhood listserv and offer the treadmill for free to anyone who wants to take it home. It disappeared in ten minutes. Wow. I keep cleaning and lie on my bed and browse through Instagram and Facebook.

7:30 PM – My husband and I take a Lyft to a local restaurant / bar that will close next week. He pays for the Lyft. My husband enjoyed going to this restaurant because of the bartender, who is the kind of bartender you want to make the cocktail he thinks you need, instead of the cocktail you order. We meet three friends there, a couple and a friend whose wife can’t make it. They eat tapas and we all have different drinks. The service is slow and they have almost no more items because they will be closed soon. A friend of ours, who is a chef in the city, almost comes closer and drinks a drink with us. He drops a few hints about what the next step is for the location after the restaurant is closed. We leave at the close and my husband pays.

10 pm – My husband and our only friend whose wife could not come decide to find another location. We walk down the street to a dive bar. We visited this bar at the university and the owners live two doors away. Their son is bartending. Our city sometimes feels like an interconnected small world of people who usually know each other. We have different drinks and play songs on the TouchTunes jukebox. My husband pays. (Note: my husband pays a lot of our entertainment because he earns more money than me. I let me know where / when I can.)

Daily total: $ 114.96

Day seven

12:00 – We make a final stop at the neighborhood bar (the same one we went to earlier in the day). We take a Lyft and I pay ($ 9.81 with tip). We have a drink and hang around, then walk home around 1:30 am and go to bed. $ 9.81

9:45 am – Hangover day! I get dressed and walk the dog. I have a hangover thanks to our busy night and I need a greasy breakfast. I bring my husband’s car to McDonald’s and Dunkin Donuts and bring breakfast ammies (even $ 8) and donuts ($ 10.69) for us. My son is awake when I come home and we eat together. My husband comes to us. We greet together on the couch while my son plays Grand Theft Auto and I read some funny memes aloud to make us laugh. $ 18.69

12.30 pm – I’ve had enough of this hangover and I take some Ibuprofen and a very, very long nap.

6 pm – I told you it was a long nap. I feel much better and get up to take out the dog. Sunday evening is “movie evening” at our home. It’s been since my husband and I were dating and he would come to visit me when I lived with my father. The formula is to order food / pick something up + view something. It doesn’t always have to be a movie. We both feel lazy tonight, so my husband makes a frozen pizza for us and we eat it on the couch and watch House Hunters International. Our son goes to work with a friend of his and only comes home around 9:30 am.

8 p.m. – We go up for RIB time. I’m starting The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott and it’s … okay. I’m not sure I will stick to it. I really want to read more historical fiction this year, but I find some of them so boring.

Daily total: $ 28.50

