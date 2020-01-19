A week in New York, NY, with an income of $ 180,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: an insurer that earns $ 180,000 a year and this week spends part of its money on a bottle of Fiji water.

Occupancy: insurer

Industry: Real Estate Finance

Age: 26

Place: New York, NY

Salary: $ 150,000 (basic salary) + ~ $ 30,000 (annual bonus)

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 3,500 (this is after my 401 (k), insurance and transit costs that total $ 1,030.15)

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 1,150 (I was lucky enough to find my rent-stabilized apartment in downtown Manhattan in a living area on Facebook, so the rent (including utilities and wifi) is much lower than the market rent. I have two roommates.)

Loans: $ 0

saving: $ 1,000

Investments: $ 1,000

Roth IRA: $ 500

Traditional IRA: $ 500

Mother’s mortgage: $ 250 (I send this to my mother every month to help her with the mortgage on her house so she can pay it off faster!)

Cleaning person: $ 40 (2x / month, divided in three ways)

Fitness center: $ 85

ClasPass: $ 52.25

Sugaring: $ 51.21 (billed monthly)

Mobile phone: $ 50 (I still use my family plan, but I usually just send my mother $ 600 in one go for the year, but now for a monthly fee)

iCloud: $ 2.99

Wall Street Journal: $ 4

Day one

11.00 am – I set my alarm clock at 10.30 am, but ended at 11 am out of bed. We had our holiday party last night and there were employees there as well as customers and business partners. Many of us ended up receiving customers and spending time with colleagues up to 5 hours. Fortunately, the office is quite dead the day after our work parties, so coming in by noon isn’t really that bad. I quickly change into jeans and a top and go to the office.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Every Friday our office receives bagels. I arrive at the office around noon and probably only 40 percent of the office is really there. Thank God! I sit at my desk and start chewing on my bagel. I absolutely need some food / carbohydrates in my system while I go through a few e-mails.

4:30 in the afternoon. – Friday at work is generally more relaxed, but because of the party, most people didn’t come in completely or left early. I leave at 4 am and go to the gym to detox a little. I buy a small Fiji water because I have forgotten my water bottle at home. $ 2

6 pm – After the gym, I go to BHLDN to see bridesmaid dresses with my friend, O., who is also a bridesmaid. Our best friend is getting married in May and we are looking for different dresses for her wedding (she goes more for a boho-style wedding). It is our first session and there are so many options! I liked two, but in the end don’t buy dresses. Not my friend either.

8:30 in the evening. – After BHLDN, ​​O. and I grab sushi together. We haven’t seen each other since the beginning of December, so we have a lot to catch up with! The restaurant basically kicks us when they prepare to close. By the time the food is over, I am exhausted. I take the metro home and fall asleep at 10.30 am. $ 33.54

Daily total: $ 35.54

Day two

9.30 am – I wake up early (early for me on a Saturday) and roll around in bed for a while. Because I have time for my next bridesmaid dress, I decide to go to the gym. The gym is near my office, about 30 minutes by bike. The weather is fantastic for January, so I cycle to Midtown.

10.30 am – I end up in the gym and realize that I have forgotten my water. Again. I buy another Fiji water and train a little. After running and some floor work, I go to the dressing room to shower. I realize that I am late because I have to go back to the center of Kleinfeld! $ 2

12 o’clock – I’m only 10 minutes late for Kleinfeld. Phewf! O. is already there and we are going to the bridesmaids section. To note, the bride lives in Europe, so we essentially take pictures of the dresses that we are trying to send her for approval. Apparently you have to make an appointment to fit dresses, so luckily they have an availability later in the afternoon, so we plan our appointment for 2:30. Because neither of us had food, O. and I go around the corner to get brunch. I order a Bloody Mary to start my meal, and O. is much healthier, so she gets a coffee. While we are eating, we talk about some personal problems that have arisen since we last saw each other (last night). We almost lose sight of the time and run back to Kleinfeld. $ 30

2.30 a.m. – I feel even more overwhelmed at Kleinfeld than at BHLDN. They have so many styles and even more colors to the point where I lose sight of the bride. Both O. and I apply multiple styles and colors. I’m definitely thinking of going back to BHLDN to fit some more dresses and hopefully buy one! However, O. falls in love with a dress, so we send a few photos to the bride and set off.

4:30 in the afternoon. – I go to FiDi via the metro using my monthly card ($ 70 is reimbursed by the company and I deduct $ 70 from my salary) where my friend organizes a meeting with some other people from the university. I arrived late because of the bridesmaid dress appointment and everyone is already playing charades. I watch a bit, but wait until they have finished their round.

6.30 pm – After a few rounds we are all hungry. We decide to walk from FiDi to Chinatown to eat at a Malaysian restaurant. With ten of us we order so many dishes. With full bellies we chat and joke around. Surprisingly, the price is just over $ 20 per person, which is insane for the amount of food we ordered. I realize that my friend, J., is almost done watching the 49ers, so I hurry from Chinatown to my apartment via Citibike to meet him in my apartment. $ 22.52

8:30 in the evening. – I meet J. in my apartment where he is waiting. He comes to my apartment, we chat. I haven’t seen him since New Year since he visited his family, so it’s great to finally see him. We have been together for more than two years now, but we will certainly go for a week or two without seeing each other fairly regularly.

11:15 p.m. – We go to a restaurant with live jazz and fantastic cocktails. J. hates to take the metro, so I call an Uber to take us to our 11.30 reservation. We usually always eat around 10 p.m. on the weekend, so this is even late for us! $ 16.42

2Daily Total: $ 70.94

Day three

1:30 am – J. and I really enjoy dinner and drinks with live music that faintly plays in the background. Drinks at this place are $ 18- $ 20 each and we end up with $ 114 each for dinner and drinks here. I fall asleep at the table, so J. calls a taxi and we go back to the apartment to sleep. $ 114

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – I watch videos on my phone until J. wakes up. As soon as he wakes up, he says he is hungry, but wants to watch the game Chiefs / Texans somewhere. We prepare ourselves and look for a good sports bar / restaurant to get brunch.

14:00 – We end up in a bar a few blocks from my apartment where they have upstairs seats with open windows. The weather is insanely warm for January, so we sit by the window and order a classic brunch meal. I get another Bloody Mary and he gets a mimosa. The game starts at 3 o’clock, so we keep watching. After some ridiculous games and an intense first half, it gets a bit crazy for J., so we go back to the apartment. $ 37

5 p.m. – J. wants to return to his apartment in NJ to unpack and prepare the Seahawks / Packers game, because he has not been home for more than four weeks, so we say goodbye. I don’t see him until Friday night, so it’s always sad to see him leave. While he is packing his weekend bag in my apartment, I realize that my parents are in town, so I decide to meet them for dinner in town.

5:30 pm – I cycle down to meet my parents. We eat takeaway meals and hang around for a while. My father drove into town, so he takes me back to my apartment. We stop at a Taiwanese dessert shop where we order and eat desserts. We catch up with each other and they leave. They pay.

7:30 pm – I relax in the evening in my apartment. I want to find out how to allocate my shares, but I realize that I have a job that I need to prepare before I go to the office. Eventually I will work three hours. Fortunately I have a white claw in your hand and you in the background. Not so poor because I usually have to work on Sunday afternoon. Fairly simple night, but badly needed after running all weekend!

Daily total: $ 151

Day four

8:15 am – I wake up at 8:15 am and then roll around in bed for a while. I can’t believe it’s already Monday! I get up and get ready for work. I start working around half past eight, which is quite typical for our team. It’s been a busy day with calling all morning. For lunch I make a sandwich with the groceries that our office orders. The day flies by with various transactions that I have to assess.

7:45 pm – I leave work for the day and run to the studio where I take this HIIT class to the center. I love the class and the instructor, so I always try to arrive at 8.15 p.m. class every Monday. It takes about 45 minutes, but I wish it was even longer.

9.30 pm – I stop at Target near the studio and buy toilet paper. Although only three of us live in the apartment, we go through toilet paper quite quickly. I am responsible for buying household items and then splitting the costs each month. I grab a six-pack of toilet paper and then walk home. I’ll be back around 10, say hello to housemates, and go to bed. $ 6.52

Daily total: $ 6.52

Day five

7:15 am – I try to go to the gym in the morning when I know I have something planned for after work. I wake up an hour earlier to go to the gym near my office for a quick workout and shower. It’s always hard to get out of bed earlier, because I’m such a night owl, but once I’m there, it’s worth it and totally fine.

9.30 am – I will be back in the office around 9.30 am. The morning starts with a one-hour conference call. Blah! They always last so long. On Tuesdays, the office offers sandwiches for everyone, so I grab a sandwich and eat at my desk. I receive a lot of packages at the office, because I try to deliver packages at the office instead of in my apartment (I don’t have a porter!). Eventually I get the late Christmas gift from J., my Everlane boots and some household necessities. J.’s gift is a tailor-made cutting board.

7 p.m. – I have a dinner reservation with some of my university student club sisters. We have dinner together on the second Tuesday of every month. This month we eat in an Italian restaurant in West Village. I want to bring all my packages home, especially since I have taken a Fresh Direct bag from the office to put in most packages, so I call a Via to the office and bring it to West Village. $ 14.52

7:30 PM – I’ll get the food. The food in this restaurant was great and tasty. We ordered a few appetizers to start, some wine and then a lot of pasta, with some chocolate cake to finish. Certainly full belly and full hearts. Because only L. and I had wine, I put the whole bill on my credit card to split it later based on the items we ordered. It becomes $ 80 for L. and I and then $ 65 for F. $ 80

10 pm – With all my packages I decide to take a taxi home. I carry my packages up the stairs and start opening them. It feels like Christmas again! J.’s gift actually came with two cutting boards, which was very nice for the Etsy store. I pack J.’s gifts and then go to bed. $ 12.25

Daily total: $ 106.77

Day six

7:15 am – I drag myself out of bed and go back to the gym for work. I walk less than a mile on the treadmill and change the incline to 5.0. I feel that that is probably a solid workout on the treadmill to make me feel so tired. I shower and go to the office.

9.30 am – I come to the office and have a full morning with phone calls. Super boring. I don’t usually eat breakfast, but today I grab a banana from the office kitchen to snack on. In the afternoon I receive an email from the GM from a boxing studio. The COO of the company and I like to work together, and we have tried to plan a private session with a specific trainer in this boxing studio. After waiting a month, he is actually available to teach this coming Saturday! I book the private session for both of us and put the bill on my card. For lunch I pack yogurt and fruit and eat it with chocolate covered pretzels. It’s a busy day! $ 130.25

6.25 pm – I go to the office early to go to my tutoring appointment. I have accompanied this girl for the past three years and meet her once a week.

8:30 in the evening. – In my student’s house I read her scientific essay on sedimentary rocks and then eat with her. When we’re done, I walk home. I have more work to do, but I don’t want to go home and spend time with the possible cold of my roommate. I stop at the coffee bar around the corner of my apartment, order a hot chocolate and splash myself down with my laptop and finish the work that I have to do. $ 3.50

10 p.m. – The coffee bar is about to close, so I pack my things and walk back to the apartment. I couldn’t finish what I was doing, so I spend some time in the living room finishing my work while my other roommate finishes a documentary. I call it a night around 11:30 am and go to bed!

Daily total: $ 133.75

Day seven

6:55 am – I sleep way too much. Once a week I report to the public school near my apartment in the morning. I’m definitely late and I have to walk down the street to go to the school. We spend about 45 minutes with primary school students and help them with math. I eventually play multiplication bingo with a few children and then go to work.

12 noon – It’s pizza day at the office! The office offers pizza once a week. Probably not the healthiest option, but it’s hard to say no when you smell it from your desk (and when lunch is free). My friend, T., textes me and asks if I want to go to Rumble later tonight. I no longer had credits on Classpass, so I buy a one-time lesson on their app. $ 37.62

7:30 PM – I go to Rumble and buy their gloves. Fortunately, I brought my own wraps AND I remembered my water, so I don’t have to worry about those things. It is too much of a hassle to bring my own gloves, so I usually only borrow them in the studio. It is always a great workout, although the boxing steps are pretty inaccurate. $ 3.26

9 o’clock in the evening. – My friend, T., and I have dinner after exercise. We gossip and talk about planning the wedding because she is MOH for her sister’s wedding and I am currently doing other bridesmaid activities for my boyfriend. We break up after about an hour and a half and I cycle back home to shower and get ready for bed. $ 25

Daily total: $ 65.88

