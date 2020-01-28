A week in Kansas City, KS, on a $ 40,000 salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask millennials how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

today: an account manager who works in logistics and earns $ 40,000 and is spending part of her money on a milkshake this week.

Occupancy: Account manager

Industry: Logistics

Age: 25

Place: Kansas City, KS

Salary: $ 40,000

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 1,075 plus commission if we sell more freight

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 750 (I live with my sister, R. She owns the house and we live alone together. This covers the cost of utilities.)

Loans: $ 0 (I know I am very lucky with parents who have been able to pay for my school)

Private doctor: $ 54 (he does not take insurance, but I have been going to him for years and am willing to pay the price)

Health insurance: $ 273.92

401 (k): $ 76 (my company does not have a good matching but I do the maximum amount I can do)

AMC A-List Movie Pass: $ 21.87

Netflix: $ 12.99

Apple Music: $ 9.99

Adobe / Lightroom: $ 10.89 (I am a portrait photographer on the side and I have discovered that the best editing is done in Lightroom)

Fitness center: $ 0 (my dad who doesn’t know is still paying for my gym membership and I never told him otherwise)

HBO: $ 0 (use my brother’s account)

Amazon Prime: $ 0 (use my sister’s account)

Mobile phone: $ 0 (R. and I have the same plan and she will include the mobile bill in my rent)

Day one

5 AM – SNOOZE I CAN’T BELIEVE IT IS MONDAY !!

6.00 am – Okay, time to really get up, I can’t sleep today. I have to be in the office early every day this week to help my colleague who’s out of town for a week. I left my dog, N., out and fed her breakfast as I walked around to brush my teeth and get dressed. Throw up some foundation, blush and mascara quickly. Grab an orange and a protein bar and go out the door.

7:15 am – Enter the office and cross my fingers – it will be a quiet day. My colleague I work for is a bit disorganized and has some really demanding customers who can lead to a big mess.

8:30 am – I am going to catch up with my colleague with whom I am closest. Oh, she’s in her thirties and has kids, but she’s so funny and I’m so glad I got her here. The Chiefs won the play-off game, WHOOP WHOOP, so everyone is talking about the game.

12.30 pm – Whoa how are things around lunchtime? I love it when I feel like the day is flying by and I haven’t even noticed. I live less than 10 minutes from the office, so I go home every day for lunch and to leave N. outside. I am so grateful that I can go home for lunch because I am saving so much money and I usually try to make some things on my to-do list right during my time at home. Shoot a few e-mails to a colleague and head home. Grab a Trader Joe’s salad mix and eat half of it and string cheese. I tidy up my room a little before I go to one of my favorite local coffee shops. I run inside, say hello to the owner and grab a mocha. $ 4.89

3.30 pm – It is getting better and I decide to make a list for my colleague of things that would be easier to handle if they were done in advance, passive-aggressively I know, but I’ve tried so many times to talk to him and I have trouble communicating my point.

5 pm – Surprising to get out of here on time. Go home and feed N. dinner. I live with my older sister, R. She works tonight so I let her know that I have fed N. and that I may not see her because I am going to yoga tonight. My back needs serious help. I put on my sportswear and go to the gym.

6 p.m. – I don’t know what I thought to leave so early because yoga only starts at 7 p.m. On Monday, the brain has the best of me. Well I’m here so can run just as well. I always ran and I haven’t done that for months, so I try to come back to it slowly. Run a mile and walk until it’s time for the class to start.

8:30 in the evening. – Home of yoga and so happy I went! I am exhausted, so I talk to R. for a moment, then jump in the shower, wash my body, wash my face, brush my teeth, put on my night cream and go out like a light.

Daily total: $ 4.89

Day two

4:45 am – I am determined to go to the gym. I quickly change into training clothes and go to the gym. My gym is about 20 minutes away, so driving back and forth adds so much time. Every time I think about it, I remind myself that I don’t pay for my gym membership, so I shouldn’t complain.

6:15 am – Wow, I am so proud of myself to get up, that was a great workout! I really like sports, but it’s always the hardest part to get there. Jump in the shower for a quick rinse, recharge the dry shampoo and do my usual skincare routine. Feed N., leave her outside, grab an acai bowl and go to work.

7.30 am – I can already say that it will be difficult today. I take a deep breath, plug my headphones in to listen to Billie Eilish and go to work. I enjoy background music while working, something I don’t have to pay attention to.

12.30 pm – Lunch could not come fast enough. My stomach growls and my eyes urgently need a break from my computer. I go home and eat the second half of my Trader Joe’s salad and some dried mango. The sun is shining and the snow is melting. I decide that N. can take a little walk, so I use the rest of my lunch to make her walk through the neighborhood. She is almost 14 so we walk at a nice icy pace. We go inside and I go back to work.

5 p.m. – I’m out of here! I leave the office quickly in case I am attracted to something else that can wait until tomorrow.

6.30 p.m. – I meet up with a girl, B., for the dinner I met through an Instagram event and we have become pretty friendly. I know this sounds so pretentious, but I have a Kansas City Instagram and always go to events to post about places or events that take place. I have to admit that I have met some incredible people through this community. I started the Instagram just like a personal bucket list of tried and tested places in the city where I have never been. I never realized where it would take me, but it was such a nice trip. B. and I choose a restaurant that we don’t normally go to because it’s on the expensive side, but it’s KC Restaurant Week, which means there’s a pre-set three-course dinner for $ 35 – a total bargain for some of the participating restaurants .

8:00 PM – I stay with a glass of wine because I know I don’t need anything anymore. For the first course I order an onion soup and it is surprisingly tasty. For the second course I order sirloin. For the third course I order an apple pie and I am a bit disappointed because it is a bit dry. $ 59.86

9 p.m. – I am completely exhausted and ready to go home. B. doesn’t seem to be in a hurry, so eventually I ask for the bill and apologize that I have to go home to go to bed. On the way home, I listen to Monday’s mini-sode of my favorite murder. I usually listen to podcasts in the car because it is too difficult to listen while working.

9.30 p.m. – I barely have the energy to take off my makeup, but somehow I get it done. Complete my nighttime routine and get into bed.

Daily total: $ 59.86

Day three

6.00 am – Wow I must have been really tired because I can’t remember turning off my other alarms. Ugh, what’s it like on Wednesday? Although I am going to hurry, I decide to go inside quickly before I go to work. After my run, I jump in the shower for a rinse, put on some makeup, feed N. and set off. Do you ever have the feeling that you are constantly running out of products at the same time? I certainly do that. This morning I finished my deodorant, foundation, dry shampoo and body wash. I go to Target after work to turn them off.

7:15 am – I get a mess of emails and it’s going to be a tough day again. I really try to focus on the positive in situations, so I tell myself that everything will be fine and I will crack.

11:45 am – This day my ass is kicking completely. I realize that I haven’t even got up because I’m stuck to my computer like that. I walk around the office before I go back in.

12.30 pm – Thank goodness it’s lunch time, I could really use the fresh air. It is a bit colder today than yesterday. I’m so exhausted when I get home that I put some frozen taquitos in the microwave and call it lunch. N. is going crazy because she wants to walk. Somehow I convince myself to brave the cold and use the rest of my lunch to walk with her. I listen to Tame Impala during the walk around the block so loud that I can’t hear myself thinking – I need that every now and then.

4:30 in the afternoon. – It is not possible that I leave work on time today. I am hit in all directions and still cover my colleague who is out of town. I can’t remember the last time I had such a day. I should see a movie (Just Mercy) tonight with R., but I really don’t know I will make it. I text her and let her know and she is really disappointed. I tell her I check in again at 5:30 and we can decide. R. and I are great filmmakers and we usually see one a week. We have the A-list film pass, which is a total bargain for us, because if you use it twice a month, it pays for itself. Because our schedules are so different, this is the only thing that we keep track of week after week.

5:30 PM – I’M AWAY! I certainly have the work done for myself tomorrow, but I can’t skip the movie night. I come home and R. picks me up from her training lesson. We go to Target to get movie snacks and I run for new deodorant and dry shampoo (luckily I found a new bottle of foundation and body wash, so I don’t have to buy it today). I also get Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn. $ 14.16

9.15 pm – Michael B. Jordan is so hot and an incredible actor. I recommend Just Mercy to everyone! My shirt may or may not be wet from the tears I shed during the movie. R. and I come home and I tell her that I am so spiritually empty that I have to go to bed. I put on my makeup, wash my face, use my night cream and go to bed.

Daily total: $ 14.16

Day four

3:30 a.m. – I awaken from a terrible nightmare – the kind that feels so real that you wonder if it happened in real life. It takes me a few minutes to return to reality and fall asleep.

4:45 am – I know I will really regret it if I don’t go to the gym this morning. I get dressed and set off. This is really rare for me to train four days in a row and I won’t lie, I am extremely proud of myself.

6:15 am – I don’t have a good workout, but I still went and sweat, so it’s a victory in my book. I shower and actually wash my hair. I think this is the first time since Saturday, but who counts? I put on some makeup and get dressed. I have a preview restaurant in the restaurant tonight, so I put a little more effort into my outfit than usual. I feed N., grab a banana and an acai bowl and go to work.

7:15 am – Arrive and it starts laboriously. I could really use a break, but I don’t see that coming soon. I put my headphones in so that no one can disturb me and get to work. I decide to listen to a mix of LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo collab) and the latest album from Of Monsters and Men.

12.30 – I go home for lunch knowing that I have to take a short lunch because of the madness of today. I come home and release N., push a salad in my face and go back to work. When I get into my car, N. peeks through the front window that she does every time I get into my car. She has this look in her eyes like I’m never going back and it breaks my heart. I repeat aloud that I will be home later and I love her, acting as if she can hear A. me and B. understand me.

3 p.m. – Someone from the office brings freshly baked pretzels from the store across the street, and although I’m not hungry, I can’t resist them. I am going to chat with a few colleagues about some new restaurants that are opening in the area before I go back to my desk to see the 30 emails I have missed in 10 minutes, shouldn’t be surprised.

5 p.m. – My manager warns me that tomorrow’s weather will be considered bad and I have to take everything home in case I have to work at home. I don’t mind snow, but I hate it when it’s frosty. I’m going home and freshening up for my preview of the restaurant tonight. I asked my friend K. to come with me because I get a plus. We decide that it is easier to drive separately.

6 pm – The restaurant is a combination of a wings and waffles joint. I go to the bar and grab a glass of wine and wait for K. to arrive. She finally arrives, takes a drink and we take a seat in a booth. There is not much direction when they will serve food, so we just catch up while we wait.

7:30 pm – Everyone seems a bit confused because nothing is really happening. The owner finally gets a microphone and starts talking about the idea behind the restaurant. They then bring each person a plate to try the six wing aromas they offer. I really like three flavors, while the other three are good. Then we can try three mini waffles, each with different toppings. After the waffles, they bring three more mini waffles, a mini chicken sandwich, and waffle fries with cheesy corn on top. I am absolutely stuffed by the end. K. and I talk quietly about the potential of the restaurant and how long we see it before we decide it’s time to go home.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I am coming home and R. is storing the dishes. We usually do a very good job in exchanging household chores. I tell her that I have been swept away but want to see the latest episode of Schitt’s Creek. She tells me she has a snow day tomorrow, so she’s ready, the life of a teacher. I take off my makeup, wash my face, brush my teeth and put on my PJs. R. and I each wrap ourselves in a blanket and N. sits right in the middle of us. Schitt’s Creek is one of those shows that I laugh out loud throughout the episode. After the show we say good night and I go straight to bed.

Daily total: $ 0

Day five

4:45 am – Turn off my alarm, because when the weather is bad, I can’t go to the gym for 20 minutes.

6.00 am – I check outside and it doesn’t look that bad. I decide to go to the office because working from home is too difficult with my job. I am wearing jeans and a Chiefs t-shit because it is Red Friday. (Every Friday before a Chiefs game is Red Friday in KC and people wear Chiefs clothes. Not sure why and I don’t always do it, but with the playoffs I thought why not.)

7.00 am – I tell R. that I am going to work and she starts yelling at me and telling me that that is a bad idea. R. and I are super close, but since I was younger, she has tried to behave like a mother to me. Our mother died six years ago, so her ‘maternal instincts’ have really improved a lot. I love and appreciate her trying to take care of me, but I think she still treats me like her little sister instead of an adult. I tell her she would not understand because she does not understand my job and that I am going. I quickly grab my things and head out the door before I get a text message from her to text her when I’m working.

7:20 am – I am coming to the office and texting R. The best part of our relationship is that we are the kind of sisters who can have a big fight and that they will be fine right afterwards. The roads are actually fine and I don’t understand why everyone has done a lot about it. I really hope I get a break today and it won’t be that hectic.

11:00 am – A local jeweler is releasing her Valentine’s Day collection today and I am so excited. I’m actually addicted to earrings. I met the owner at one of her pop-ups a few months ago and she gave me a promotional code for when I buy something. I love all her things, but I limit it to three pairs of earrings. I use the promotion code and my total drops to $ 46.75. I like to support local small businesses and owners. I inform the owner and tell her that I am so excited and share the link with others. $ 46.75

12.30 pm – On my way home for lunch, I find R. hanging on the couch watching the Aaron Hernandez special on Netflix. I both make lunch, which is cauliflower gnocchi, and bolognese sauce from Turkey – thanks the frozen portion of Trader Joe. R. and I talk about my day that goes surprisingly well. I go back to the office and tell R. I’ll see her later.

1:30 PM – For some reason, my stomach is really starting to hurt. I think maybe I ate my food too quickly and it upset my stomach. I also realize that I didn’t drink much water all week. I fill my tumbler and hope it goes away.

5 p.m. – Yes, I’m out of here! I pack my things and go home. I come home to N. who really needs to go outside and to the toilet. I sit on the couch for a moment before freshening up and heading for dinner with my friend, K.

6.30 pm – I walk past K.’s house and pick her up because she is on her way. We go to a Louisiana-style restaurant that asked me to come and see their menu. I am so excited because I love this type of food and I always drive past this place. We each order a beer and then decide to split jambalaya, gumbo, shrimp and grits and blackened catfish. The portions are huge but everything is so good! We get the bill, which is $ 92 but I show our waitress the email and our meal is free. K. has been paying for the tip since I took her out.

8 p.m. – We go to our friend’s place to go out, which is a rare event. I decide that I’m not really in the mood for heavy drinking, so I offer to be the DD. We hang around for a while before we go to a bar where a live band performs. We grab a spot on the dance floor and show our terrible movements.

Daily total: $ 46.75

Day six

14:00 – My bed calls my name, so time to go home. I manage to take off my makeup and brush my teeth before I hit my pillow hard.

7.30 am – R. enters my room after hearing the bathroom. She is happy to see that I am awake and suggests that we go to the store because we are both awake. I hardly have both eyes open, but I agree to get rid of it. We go to Trader Joe’s and share and agree. We get salad mixes, apples, bananas, celery, carrots, eggs, salsa, plantain chips, hummus, nuts, jam, turkey meatballs, seltzer water and cheese. We have split the bill in the middle. $ 44.40

9 am – I had completely forgotten that I am going to brunch with my colleague, T. I quickly put on something that looks like an outfit and go to the restaurant. I am coming and T. has already written down our name. This is the first time that I am really hanging out outside work and I can’t wait to gossip about everyone in the office. As soon as we are seated, I order a vegetarian breakfast burrito. $ 14.07

11.30 am – I decide to call my grandmother and see if she needs to go shopping, because the brunch place is close to her apartment. She is 94 and in really good condition. She is ecstatic, I call and, of course, has a laundry list of things to do, so I go straight to her apartment.

3 p.m. – I finally tell my grandmother to go because I meet friends in a brewery (I have just reached my quota and I have to get out before I go crazy). We hug each other and kiss each other.

4:30 in the afternoon. – I meet my friends at the brewery. My friend, B., pays my drink and I get her back later. After our drinks we go to a restaurant market down the street and I get fries and a shake to share with everyone (the shake is really for the Instagram, does not lie), while everyone gets a bibimbop and chicken sandwiches to share with the group. We separate ways to earn back for dinner tonight. $ 14.50

8 p.m. – Come back to my friends for dinner at a French restaurant … damn it, I eat every meal I don’t like today. I’m really not hungry so I order a glass of wine and French onion soup for dinner. I also get a dessert to satisfy my sweet tooth. $ 22.50

11.00 pm – Fortunately, everyone is on the same page about going home tonight, because the Chiefs competition is tomorrow and we have to save energy. I do my usual night routine before I pass out.

Daily total: $ 95.47

Day seven

8.00 am – Ugh, I really want to sleep late, but I have to get a lot of things done for the game. I get up and throw in a load of laundry. My friend B. calls me to tell me that we are all at the bar at 11 am to get a table. I wash my face, brush my teeth and put on some makeup. Before I leave, I get a few other things on my to-do list and I feel accomplished knowing that I don’t have to do them later.

11 am – I go to a local bar and grill with a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. We will be here for a while so can just as well enjoy it. I load my plate full of salad, mac and cheese, chicken fillet and potatoes. $ 44.88

14:00 – I’m not sure how many mimosa I have inhaled, but let’s get going! I love football and if the Chiefs win this game it means they are going to the Super Bowl. My family group chat is already blowing ahead in anticipation of the game.

4:30 in the afternoon. – Somehow I get sentenced to take pictures. They are a super sugar drink and I am pretty sure there is no alcohol in it. We decide to order nachos to absorb the sugar. $ 27.60

5 pm – CHIEFS GO TO THE SUPERCOME !!!!! I cannot control my excitement and I cry tears of joy. We all take another photo and decide to go out. I seem to be the only person working on MLK Day, so I decide that this will be my last drink. We go to another bar to meet our friends who went to the game. I drink water because I haven’t had it all day. Everyone’s going crazy, this is such an exciting time for Kansas City.

10 pm – I say goodbye to everyone and go home. I feel so dirty from all the nonsense I have eaten this weekend. I try to remind myself not to encounter myself as much as I try to have a healthier relationship with food. I take off my makeup, brush my teeth. I fall asleep and tell myself that I will eat better this week and keep pushing myself to exercise. And I can’t forget that we’re going to the Super Bowl !!!!

Daily total: $ 72.48

