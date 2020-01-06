A week in Hudson County, NJ on a salary of $ 48,000

Loading...

Occupancy: Administrative coordinator

Industry: Higher education

Age: 28

Place: Hudson County, NJ

Salary: $ 48,000

Paycheck amount (biweekly): $ 1,250

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Monthly housing costs: $ 800 (my partner pays the remaining amount of $ 2,300 because they earn more.)

Student grants: $ 0 (I paid my undergrad loans three years after graduation. Grad school fees are paid by work.)

Tools: $ 0 (partner pays for electricity and heat and water is included in the rental price)

internet: $ 0 (partner pays)

Fitness center: $ 0 (my building has a gym)

Netflix : $ 0 ($ 12.99 paid monthly by brother)

HBO, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.: $ 0 (partner pays or gets it for free through their parents)

Mobile phone: $ 50 (paid in six month installments to parents)

Sephora Beauty Box: $ 10.66

Transit: $ 165

saving: $ 1,000 (I saved almost $ 10,000. Part of this fund goes to my IRA as a fixed amount either in December or January. I started making annual payments when I was 16).

Health: $ 133 (including dentist and prescription)

Mandatory Work Pension: $ 185 (5% with a match of 8% from the employer)

Day one

8.30 am – Last week I set a deadline to pay rent next weekend, so I am trying to budget with the holidays and school fees for the next semester. Just try to take care of bills for the new year and get a clean slate! My partner N. left for the holiday yesterday morning, so it is an empty apartment all week. I wake up on the other side this morning after tinkering. The hats that I wanted to finish for a client last week have been delayed! I skip breakfast and pay my school fees from my savings account before I go back to work. $ 608.50

11.00 am – I take a break to fold up the laundry and reorganize my clothes. Then I finish with crafting for the day.

12 noon – I am getting ready for a holiday party in the early evening and decide to dress this year (thanks for the sequins, Forever 21). I nibble half a cob before I leave at 2:30. I stop at the wine shop on the way to the metro and pick up two bottles of wine. $ 22.37

3 p.m. – I sweep my NJ train ticket (in monthly expenses) to go to NYC. Once I’m in town, I fill up my MetroCard again to get to my friend L.’s house. $ 10

6 pm – I’m going to the party and I’m hungry! I eat mushroom lasagne, chips and salsa, baba ganoush dip, lots of salad and chocolate cookies. The party is fun but long. I leave exhausted around 11 am. L. gives me some food to take home.

12:00 – I come home and realize that the compost tuners are smelly. I clean them up and prepare the leftovers for tomorrow’s delivery. I wash and go to bed.

Daily total: $ 640.87

Day two

8.30 am – My friend, J., has tickets for NYC’s Vessel, so I get up early to get ready. The tickets were free and just book us a spot. I get dressed and go to the communal garden to deliver my compost. Once home, I add the compost data to my tracker (12 pounds of food derived from a landfill!), Grab some food (muesli bar and a hard-boiled egg) and head out the door at 10.30 am. I use my weekly train pass to go to NYC and my pre-filled MetroCard as soon as I arrive in the city. The ship is so cool, but it’s super cold outside!

12 noon – After The Vessel we go to the Rockefeller Center holiday tree. I grab a hot chocolate on the way to stay warm. $ 5

3 p.m. – I get tired and go home. I check my app and see that I have taken more than 20,000 steps that day (!!!!). Once home, I eat leftover frozen vegetarian chili, leftover salad and half a cob. I spend the rest of the evening doing crafts, working on finishing hats, reading and watching craft programs on Netflix.

Daily total: $ 5

Day three

7.00 am – I get up and get dressed. I drew an L.L. Bean shawl collar shirt, Gap khakis and booties. My work is cold and my boss is free today and tomorrow, so I don’t have to get dressed. I pack lunch so I don’t go out to dinner. Because of the Grad school I actually started to spend more on food, because packing twice a week three meals a day is a lot of food to take with you and prepare. Now that there is a break between the semesters, I can actually be home to eat and prepare meals. I take the train to work with my weekly ticket.

12.30 pm – I take a one-hour lunch break and read the latest NYC Money Diary. I give a colleague money for a gift for a student vacation. $ 2.50

4.45 pm – After work, I go to the train station where I wait for my best friend. I also buy next week’s transit pass (in monthly editions).

5:30 pm – My best friend, V., comes to the station and we eat. She’s already home for vacation and I haven’t seen her for a month, but it feels like forever. We try to go to a pizzeria, but they wait two hours. Instead we opt for empanadas from the farmers market and falafel from a local place. We pick up the food and bring it back to my apartment. I love sleepovers with my best friend – they never get old! V. paid for dinner so I Venmo her before bed. $ 8.50

01.00 am – V. falls asleep around 11.30 am, but I continue to watch a show. I’m trying to fall asleep, but I can hear my upstairs neighbors doing business … ugh. I swear it is every night!

Daily total: $ 11

Day four

7:15 am – I wake up and put on a purple cashmere sweater, a Loft shirt, black jeans and my boots without a heel. I walk to the train with V. and we say goodbye as we follow our different ways of working. Working one day just before a vacation is great because the office is so quiet. Moreover, I don’t mind working when others want to take a day off.

12 noon – I get hungry, so I eat the leftovers from my lunch yesterday (frozen vegetarian chili).

14:00 – My boss surprises me by saying that I can leave early, so I pack and set off.

4:00 PM – Once home, I decide it’s a chore. I eat some vegetables for a soup that I make tomorrow and then walk to the supermarket. I pack frozen dumplings and other ingredients for my holiday meal. Once home, I eat pieces of toast with cream cheese, rice crisp grains and hot chocolate. I also snack on fruit and a BBQ sandwich while watching TV for a few hours. I go to bed relatively early. $ 31.15

Daily total: $ 31.15

Day five

8.30 am – I am not working today because of the vacation. I spend Netflix the morning with binging and crafts.

11 am – I am worried that I do not have enough time to cook, so I start dicing, seasoning, and roasting potatoes. While roasted, I eat toast with vegetarian cream cheese, a pork sandwich and fruit. I tidy up the apartment a bit and then throw soup ingredients in a pot for cooking. While the soup is cooking, I take some hot chocolate and go back to Netflix.

4 pm – My former roommate, P., is coming for dinner. We binge Champions on Netflix while eating dumplings, potatoes and soup. The soup was a failure because it didn’t have much taste, but luckily P. was forgiving! At least the dumplings were good.

7 pm – We go to a neighborhood bar that is open despite the holidays. I get a few beers and enjoy spending time with my friend ($ 25). On the way home, I get the beer lunches and grab a few slices of pizza ($ 4.25). I come home, get into bed and watch TV until 1 am. $ 29.25

Daily total: $ 29.25

Day six

8.30 am – I am free for the rest of the week due to mandatory vacation time, so I decide to have a relaxed day of Netflix and crafts. Must love TV clear and early when it is the holidays. I eat toast with cream cheese while I lounge.

12 o’clock – I wipe the floors, eat lunch (leftover mac and cheese, fruit and a pork loaf) and wash some linen before hanging them to dry. I change my pajamas into a Gap sweater and jeans.

4:30 in the afternoon. – I decide to go to the Museum of Art and Design in NYC, because they have late evening hours today – a holiday gift for myself! I stop and re-fill my NYC metro card on the way to the museum. $ 10

5 p.m. – I head into town and stop at Starbucks to read before I go to the museum. $ 3.76

6 pm – I enter the museum after crossing a complicated intersection at Columbus Circle. I’m curious to know who designed it and think it’s a safe way to cross the street. Admission to the museum is what you can pay today. $ 5

7 pm – I walk through the museum for a while and then meet a friend from high school for dinner. We go to the Mexican place near the museum and catch up for a few hours. $ 48.83

9 o’clock in the evening. – I’m going home and adding $ 25 to my train ticket on the way. I watch some more Netflix and start dozing off on the couch. I realize I probably watched too much TV this week because my hand hurts from using the remote control. I finally choose myself from the couch and go to bed at midnight. $ 25

Daily total: $ 92.59

Day seven

8.30 am – I wake up and put on my homemade knitted sweater with a random T-shirt underneath, Gap jeans and Nikes. I eat some toast with cream cheese and a BBQ pork sandwich before I set off at 9 am.

9.30 am – I meet my girlfriend S. at work to get along with her and discuss some documents related to an upcoming meeting that I need to facilitate. We then go to the train to go into the city. I don’t go to NYC that often because I don’t work there, but with all the days off I get a lot of friends.

12.30 – I meet another friend in town, T. We go to Starbucks and I get hot chocolate. We go to a park nearby to chat for a few hours. While in the park, I eat my homemade lunch of fruit and macaroni and cheese. $ 3.76

4:30 in the afternoon. – After lunch, I go to another friend’s apartment, Z., to hang out for a party. We do some online shopping together and I get two nice printed bras ($ 36.23). I had completely forgotten that today was payday until I started publishing! I immediately transfer $ 500 to savings and then buy an eBay jeans skirt that I have been looking at for several months ($ 4.99). $ 41.22

9.30 pm – The party is fun, but I’m so tired. I’m going home from the city around midnight. I call my partner, N., on the way home to discuss the New Year’s plan. I realize that I have to add more money to my NYC metro card. I swear all my money goes to public transportation. Once home, I heat some soup and add the potatoes and a dumpling. I have set up an online payment to rent tomorrow and then fall asleep immediately. $ 11

Daily total: $ 55.98

