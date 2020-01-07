A week in Eastern Utah on a salary of $ 14,850

Loading...

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a member of Americorps who earns $ 14,850 a year and this week spends part of her money on Braggs Amino Acid.

Occupancy: Americorps

Industry: Nonprofit

Age: 27

Place: Eastern Utah

Salary: $ 11,496 from Americorps and ~ $ 3,360 from part-time work cleaning at a local coffee shop

Paycheck amount (biweekly): ~ $ 619 (may vary depending on cleaning hours and salary is given on different days)

Gender identity: Cis wife

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 450 (I have three roommates and this price is a bargain for the area – it includes utilities)

Student grants: $ 0 because Americorps can put them in tolerance during your service.

Car insurance: $ 97

Car: $ 0 (I own an old car, which brought me and my puppy, H., from Oregon to Utah last summer without any problems! Very grateful for that.)

Health insurance: $ 0 (Americorps offers healthcare.)

Fitness center: $ 218 for three months unlimited (I renewed at the end of November)

spotify: $ 9.99

Netflix: $ 9.99

Google: $ 1.99

Apple: $ 0.99

Phone plan: $ 57.75

saving: I am currently in a decent position with savings thanks to receiving some money back each year from a personal injury suit. (I also received a titanium plate in my arm, but hey.) Having said that, earning so little and saving money more often does not give me the best feeling. My goal is to leave it alone as much as possible – and if I can add more money, even better. I have just over $ 5,000 there now.

Day one

5.30 am – It is a little easier to get up so early knowing that I have the next two days off (thanks, Christmas with weekday). I take a quick shower, do my morning skincare routine (Shea Moisture problem toner and Everyday Coconut SPF 15 lotion), brush my teeth, blow-dry my hair and then bundle enough to take H. for a walk. It has been somewhere around 20 ° F in the morning, which is a bit colder than I am used to.

6:45 am – After H. and I have returned from our trip, I tighten his cone (he has been licking a spot on his foot for a few weeks), change clothes, take fish oil and probiotics, drink some creatine with water and depart to pass the 7-hour CrossFit class. The great thing about living in such a small town is that it takes only about five minutes to drive to most places.

8:15 am – I AM SO HUNGER! Today’s training was 12 days in Christmas style, so it went like the song does (1, 2, 3, 2, 1, etc.), and it took about 30 minutes to finish. (If you do CrossFit, you know this is a long workout.) I take a body shower and put on dark jeans, a brown sweater, silver hoops and my blue Ugg boots (circa 2012) – it’s really cold out there. My typical makeup routine during the week is simple: Gabriel concealer, Physician’s Formula pressed translucent powder, a bit of Everyday Mineral’s blush and Anastasia’s eyebrow pencil.

8:40 am – I give H. some food and start my breakfast. I actually have the same meal after my morning workouts and I never get tired of it. Savory oats are the best oats in case you were wondering. I rolled oats in the microwave with proteins and water, and then sauté some turkey bacon, kale and grape tomatoes. Top with lots of herbs, a little cheddar cheese, nutritional yeast, roasted peanuts, teriyaki sauce and voila! (If you try this and are pleasantly surprised, you are welcome.)

9:20 am – I go to work and immediately start digging in my hearty oats. I took a cup of coffee between home and work, because tonight I am going to clean the store and get a free drink. Although I usually get ice cream, it was so cold this morning that I changed my mind. There was a new roasted marshmallow syrup, so I decided to spend a little.

12:24 hrs – At work I help my supervisor with everything she needs. Today it worked on a budget spreadsheet, made a poster about Canva and talked about David Sedaris. I am HUNGERY again, so I decide to break open my lunch of oven-baked tofu, basmati rice and mukimame. (Did you know that mukimame and edamame ARE THE SAME!? I only did that when I googled it and now I am a little shaken.) I also eat the other half of a Goldfish snack bag in my desk and a nice bag of cones.

3.40 pm – I go home and take a walk with H .. There is a mountain bike route behind our house that we follow every day; it’s nice because it can be loose and the view of the mountains is breathtaking. When I get home, I eat some pita bread and hummus and play with H. until I have to tidy up the coffee shop. My friend, L., comes by and I give him $ 13 that I owe him from a karaoke bar where we were a few weeks ago. I feed H. before leaving around 5 p.m. $ 13

6.47 pm – So ready for some carbonation. I open a Raspberry Lime Spindrift and head upstairs to do my nocturnal skin care routine. I use Desert Essence tea tree face wash, apply the same toner as the morning and finish with Acure blue tansy night oil. Unfortunately I still have a few exercises to do from the 12 Days of Christmas challenge at my gym (every day is a new exercise and you repeat the exercise from the previous day like the song). The prices so far in the gift basket are an hourly massage and a 6-month subscription to the Whoop wristband. The latter is what drives me while I waited to bite the bullet when buying one. They follow your kind for the day, restore the kind of the previous day and sleep quality!

7:06 PM – Because I am relatively starving, I make myself a quick chicken taco salad with some precooked chicken, beans, lettuce, carrot, red onion and lots of salsa. I didn’t put any ground tortilla chips on top of it, but then realized that it was very necessary. I watch half an episode of Dirty John (there is only one left!), Eat my dinner and hug H.

8:05 pm – Grains will always be my nightcap. I am one of the crazy people who love the ordinary things, usually so I can add ALL the confirmations. Tonight’s brew is Kroger bran flakes, half a scoop of chocolate Ascent whey protein powder, frozen raspberries, two small crushed gingersnap cookies and a dollop of peanut butter. I just scroll on Instagram before I * try very hard * not to look at my phone half an hour before bedtime. I brush my teeth and floss and lie in bed at 9.15 p.m.

Daily total: $ 13

Day two

5:17 am – I wake up peeing and decide to stay up because I was already planning to wake up at half past five. (The last lesson of my gym is today at 7 o’clock because of Christmas Eve.) I do my morning routine and take a walk with H. Before I go to the gym, I take my supplements, eat a cinnamon rice cake with strawberry jam and take some creatine with water. Tuesdays are barbell days in my gym and I have learned that it is incredibly difficult to lift heavily without carbohydrates in my system. I put H.’s cone on and brush my teeth before I leave.

8:30 am – I cleaned my hanging power today and hang squat clean today, so I feel pretty jazzed up! I take a body shower, put on my comfortable house clothes (yes, no work!), Take the cone off of H. and give him some breakfast (which he is not interested in, which is typical in the mornings). I don’t feel savory oatmeal today (actually a surprise), so I make myself a protein scrambled egg with vegetarian sausage, kale and broccoli, lots of herbs, cheddar cheese and salsa to top it off. I need more carbohydrates, so I add the rest of a baguette that I have and some bagel hummus. There is also pour-over coffee because duh.

9:20 am – I have breakfast while watching the rest of the Dirty John episode that I couldn’t finish last night. After breakfast I grab some coffee, a little dark chocolate and a few gingerbread cookies. Sweets and black coffee will always be a dream. After the episode is over, I decide to work on a few writing assignments that I have picked up from the freelance writing concert that I occasionally do. The payout is anywhere from $ 2-25 each, which is not much, but the number of words is usually low anyway. And because I don’t work today, this is an easy way to be productive between Netflixing and browsing through Money Diaries. H. is lurking on my side.

12:05 – I finish the first designs, do my makeup routine and then take H. for a trip on the same route as yesterday. My friend, L., texts me about a potluck for which he has been invited tonight and asks if I want to go too. I feel a little weird just spending Christmas Eve alone (it’s the first time I’m not with my family), so I think about it deeply. Plus, a lot of food comes and baking pumpkin bread sounds fun.

12:50 – H. and I go to a few supermarkets. Our first stop is the local cooperative. (I actually remember taking my own containers for half the stuff I get!) I fill a jar with Bragg’s amino acids, grab more roasted peanuts (a bit too much because it’s over $ 7), celery and two courgettes ($ 15.33). Along the way I score an example of homemade artichoke dip, a “rustic cracker” and warm apple cider. The dip hits, so I call that a victory despite the peanut situation. The next stop is the Kroger market. I get chocolate chips for the pumpkin bread, a little orange juice (the recipe asks for something to add and it sounds interesting, so I’m under it), parchment paper (why are you so expensive?!), Peanut butter, eggs, half ripple – and half that was for sale, and a can of soft food and treats for H. ($ 24.56). His birthday is actually the day after tomorrow – I had him for seven years – so I can’t spoil him this week. $ 39.89

2.05 p.m. – I break open a Spindrift, get groceries and check my bank statement online. It looks like my phone bill has been processed today. I’m super hungry so I heat yesterday’s rice, mukimame and tofu again. I add some sauerkraut, teriyaki sauce and peanuts. The potluck starts around 5:30 am, so I have some time. I decide to watch Dirty John a little while I eat.

3.45 pm – The final was crazy! I originally listened to the podcast, so I knew what was coming, but it still doesn’t make the ending less nerve-racking / satisfying. I pick up Spotify for some music (ranging from Jorja Smith, Maggie Rogers, Mahalia and Phoebe Bridgers) and make the pumpkin chocolate chocolate bread (the batter is very tasty). It is supposed to cook for 50 minutes and L. said I had to be in place around 5, so I cut it a little bit. I feel that this bread will be worth it.

4.20 pm – I remove the recycling and clean up the kitchen a bit. Then I update my makeup and apply some Pacifica Aquarian Gaze mascara. I feed H. a spoonful of pumpkin with his dry food, put his cone on and wait for the bread to finish cooking. It is so damn thick that it takes much longer than I want to continue cooking. Because it takes longer than expected, L. meets me in my house and brings us to the potluck around 5:30 pm.

9:40 p.m. – I ate a lot and drank a lot of wine, so by the time L. drops me off, I am unpleasant. This would be more tolerable if I didn’t have to do a few more exercises for the 12 Days of Christmas challenge in my gym (10 burpees, 10 push-ups, 2 minutes of board and 5 minutes of silence). The latter is clearly the most feasible and I hesitate if I may get upset during the first one. I take off my mascara, do my nocturnal skin care routine and brush my teeth before going through the exercises (the boards felt easier to buzz?!). I finish around 10:30 pm and go to bed.

Daily total: $ 39.89

Day three

8:17 am – It feels so good to sleep! I bundle up, take my supplements and get H. out for a walk. I feed him when we come back, eat a few cookies that I grabbed last night, and then start with my foam rolls and yoga routine. For CrossFit I mainly did yoga, so I definitely have to take the time to do something alone during the week or else I’m just stiff and grumpy. Today’s Spotify randomness to guide stretching includes Girlpool, Ari Lennox, and Mallrat.

11.00 am – When I’m done with yoga, I take a shower and do my skin care routine. After blow-drying my hair, I finally get a cup of coffee (the creamer makes this cheap coffee better) and make breakfast. After all the candy, I definitely want something savory – you guessed it, savory oats! I cover them with fried kale, grape tomatoes, a fried egg, a little cheddar cheese, peanuts and celery leaves (the best part of celery, imho). I decide to watch Moonlight on Netflix because I have heard that it is a great film and I have not seen it yet. When I’m done eating my oatmeal, I get some leftover sweets and a cup of coffee. This is Christmas well done.

3.30 pm – I finish the movie (so good, by the way), browse Instagram and then take a walk with H. When we get back, I give him a treat, unload the dishwasher and review the designs for the writing assignment I wrote yesterday. All my housemates disappeared this past weekend / week, which has been so nice. The silence is great and knowing that the counters are really clean when I make my next meal is unbeatable. My roommates are cool, we just don’t have the same standards for cleanliness. I’m not hungry yet, so I eat more candy.

5:07 pm – One of the writing assignments I picked up did not have all the information I needed, and since the deadline was postponed to tomorrow, I will stop. I scroll on Instagram and Reddit before I make a taco salad like yesterday. I watch some YouTube videos while I eat H. and feed when I’m done. I then read a bit (I am currently reading The Boy Who Raised as a Dog – a heavy book, but very useful for the kind of work I am doing) before I had a FaceTime conversation with my family back in Oregon.

7:36 PM – I have just been called with my family and feel a bit sad. One of my younger sisters, whose toddler my parents take care of, has been in and out of prison in recent years. It’s really hard to see my cousin and not be angry or feel like I’m leaving them so far away. It’s really bad if you want to help your family, but don’t have the means. For a better note, my supervisor just let me know that I can take the day off tomorrow and Friday. Although I don’t have to work tomorrow, I take some cereal, do my nocturnal routine and then call it a night after 9 p.m.

Daily total: $ 0

Day four

5:30 am – I don’t feel too tired today, which is good. I go through my typical morning routine, take my supplements / creatine, walk H. and go to the gym for the 7 hour lesson. We do power clean and I hope I can PR again.

8:10 am – I have a new max of 1 rep on my power clean, so I’m happy! I stop at the store on the way home and get salsa, two packets of ground turkey (they are for sale), three packets of tuna, multifunctional cleaner, bok choy because I am sick of kale, mushrooms, more frozen breakfast, vegetarian pasties and frozen vegetables. $ 34.37

8:10 am – I get gas after I’m nearly empty ($ 20 discount per gallon – that Rewards card really works wonders). I am a bit irritated because I think the discount means that I can only get a certain amount of gas, because it stops randomly before my tank is full. I give up and leave with about 3/4 of a tank. $ 12.46

9:02 am – I make coffee and feed H. when I get home. It is officially his birthday today, so I plan to take him on an extra long walk, make him some kind of baked goods, and hang out with him most of the day. Savory oats call my name; I make something with a vegetarian pie, zucchini, grape tomatoes, broccoli, the same old herbs, Bragg’s and teriyaki sauce. I’m watching an episode of the new season of yours while I’m eating and plan to complete yesterday’s writing assignment because I have received the info I need to finish it.

12 noon – I do not complete the writing assignment, but instead clean the bathroom and start with a load of laundry. The seat covers that I ordered for my car arrived in the mail, so I am going to try to set them up.

1:34 pm – Those things were so hard to move forward! Absolutely no labels to let me know which cover went on which chair or whatever. I think I have discovered it; they look decent (a bit wrinkled, but they were cheap), so I generally call it a win. After I finish, I eat a few tortilla chips, drink some orange juice and change my laundry. Then I go hiking with H.

2.50 p.m. – I am absolutely starving when we return from the walk, so I quickly make myself a stir-fry with the remaining rice and mukimame and add bok choy, kale (I only had one leaf left!) And tuna with citrus pepper. I cover it with soy sauce and sauerkraut. You probably now learn a lot about my taste in food. I also pour a Spindrift into a mason jar and mix in some orange juice – not really enough to taste a difference, but you know, more vitamin C or something. I started another episode of yours after I gave H. a treat to eat. When I finish eating, I take a strawberry Fage yogurt from the fridge because it will soon expire.

5 p.m. – That second episode of You was pretty bloody so not ideal to watch during dinner. I put my laundry away and make H. a peanut butter mug (my first time to make one and it’s pretty nice) with some soft dog food mixed at the end. He liked it. We cuddle a bit while switching between Facebook and Instagram until I’m tired of it. Then I make myself a quesadilla with ground turkey, beans, celery leaves, red onion, cheese and salsa. I forced myself to drink water, although I really just want a glass of wine. I’m starting a new episode from you. I definitely have to leave the house tomorrow because I am going to go completely loose now.

8:11 pm – I’m finally looking at that writing assignment and trying to revise it a bit before tomorrow when it should come. I’m not really happy with it, but I don’t have the most motivation to rewrite it now. My plan for the rest of the night is to start a new episode of yours (that shit is addictive), take my breakfast cereal, do my nocturnal routine and beat the hay. My goal is to be in bed at 9:30 or 10, and I’m convinced that that’s what will happen. (Spoiler: I was in bed at 9.45 pm)

Daily total: $ 46.83

Day five

6:45 am – Despite the fact that my alarm goes off more than an hour later this morning, I feel a bit drowsy, so I snooze for a few minutes. I get up and do my morning routine around 6:57 am. I peek outside before I take H. out because my phone said it had to snow. And yes, the city is sprinkled with flakes! After walking H., I have to sweep the snow off my car with a broom and defrost it so that I can go to the 8:30 hour CrossFit class. I take my supplements and leave the house at 8:15 am.

9:40 am – My throat is so burned now. Friday in my gym are “40 minutes of Fridays”, which usually involves several workouts with minimal rest. It was a LOT of sprinting on the machines today (ski, row and assault bike), so I definitely sunk. I grab a chilled almond milk latte from the coffee shop before I go home because I’m cleaning there tonight. I finish my writing assignment and then I make savory oats with zucchini, celery, an egg and the typical fixings (minus the cheese because I felt the excess dairy that I had yesterday in my phlegmy throat and it was NOT pleasant. Plus, there is a good chance that I will get some carne asada fries from a local Mexican fast food department on the way home after cleaning, hehe). All in character, I have given you an episode with my breakfast.

1:03 pm – After the episode, I scroll on Instagram and Facebook. I look at Tinder and have to unlock a guy because he came to me with an “I love you bustle” after I didn’t respond to his first message and looking back at his profile I wonder why I swept right at all. The dating scene here is terrible because nobody is really long here. I have been hanging around with a man, M., but I am now at the point that I feel that I am initiating every hangout and I just want to be the one being chased for once. If he doesn’t reach out, whatever, he’s actually drunk every time we hang out, so I’m going to take that as a red flag. I received my AmeriCorps grant yesterday, so I’m going to pay my rent before I go for a walk. It is almost a white-out when I look outside my bedroom window – my car is covered in snow again.

3:22 pm – The last few days have become a sort of one. I make myself a stir-fry dish with ground turkey, the rest of the rice / mukimame, bok choy, mushrooms and sauerkraut. Yes, I am Netflixing again and I am actually excited to leave the house to clean the store in about an hour. I have to go outside earlier to prepare my car, but that’s fine. About twenty minutes after lunch, I grab a cinnamon rice cake with peanut butter and strawberry jelly.

8:30 in the evening. – I come home after taking my colleague G. home and taking carne asada fries (and a chicken taco) from a local Mexican fast food joint. I have been looking forward to this fries all day. I like to crush both after I have done my nightly skin care routine and put on my comfortable clothes. I plan to watch at least two episodes of yours, because shit becomes real! $ 12

10:25 am – I am full and satisfied, except that I am completely shocked and appalled by the show. I have one episode left, but I am pretty hopeless for justice at the moment. There is a 9:00 am training tomorrow and I am debating whether I will try to go. I sent that guy, M., a bit of a text message, and he’s talking about potential cross-country skiing this weekend. We will see if it runs away. I can leave the house. I also did not win the challenge in my gym 🙁

Daily total: $ 12

Day six

7:45 am – I snooze my alarm for about 15 minutes and get up. I went out today to go to the gym, but with this weather I feel that this is one of my only chances to leave the house. I take a walk with H., remove the snow from my car, start it and do the absolute minimum morning routine. I feed H., take my supplements and go to the gym at 8.45.

10:07 am – I stop at the coffee shop for an ice cream almond milk latte on my way home. When I get home, I take a real shower, do my skin care routine and blow-dry my hair. I make a protein scramble with bok choy, mushrooms and zucchini for breakfast. I cover it with salsa, hot sauce and nutritional yeast. I have a piece of Ezekiel toast with the rest of my all bagel hummus. I sent M. a text message about possible cross-country skiing today, but unfortunately I called the place she rents out and all skis are out for the weekend. I am quite behind that, because I just wanted to do something outside of my house this weekend, because I feel like I have been sitting here too many days in a row.

12:20 pm – I’m finishing your second season and I’m so frustrated about it. That’s probably the intention they had when they made it. I browse Instagram and get my last Fage strawberry yogurt since it expires today. I eat it with some peanut butter and cereal because yogurt is simply not tasty without crunch. For the good taste I add some chocolate chips.

3.35 pm – I am taking a longer walk today for H.; the snow is very nice and I wanted to walk a little longer than usual. I play with him for a while when we’re back and then I do some physiotherapy exercises for my shoulder (I adjusted it a few months ago and try to keep up with the exercises every other day or so). I text M. to see if he wants to hang out later – his answer is one that I expected to come soon, but I wasn’t sure if I would or would not get it (ghosting is bad, by the way). In fact, he says he and his ex are reconnected and he needs space to explore that. To be honest, I am not angry at this specific situation (we are only hanging around for a few weeks); I am more frustrated with my seemingly permanent singledom. I can’t even count how many Tinder dates I’ve had at this point – I’m just over it.

7:56 PM – I am coming back from cleaning the coffee shop and looking forward to drinking the rest of the red wine I have (only about a third of the bottle) and eating some food. In the coffee shop they sell Rocky Mountain Chocolate (we get one for free when we work), so I had a pretzel of dark chocolate while I was there. I also stopped by the bookstore before I cleaned up and picked up a new calendar because I needed one and they had a 25% discount. $ 12.26

8:20 pm – I make myself a ground turkey, cheese, celery, mushroom and red onion quesadilla (sounds strange, I know), with salsa and nutritional yeast. When I’m done eating, I go for a few blobs because I’m still hungry for savory food. I don’t have a barbecue sauce, so I use hoisin sauce, which it does (the aftertaste is what kills it). Mustard too. I’m watching the first episode of Schitt’s Creek, because I had a few people recommending an Instagram survey that I broadcast. It’s pretty funny, so I’ll probably look a little more in the near future.

9:11 pm – Off to drinking water and now get some grain. I’m pretty tired and probably go to bed at 10:30. I’m thinking of going to a local place for brunch tomorrow because it’s their last day for the season; they have great Vietnamese fusion food (banh mi waffle, banh mi nachos), so you really can’t go wrong there. Perhaps I will throw the invitation at a friend of mine, D., who has returned to the city today.

Daily total: $ 12.26

Day seven

7:45 am – I wake up this morning without my alarm and it feels good! I join and take a walk with H., but he doesn’t want to go far until he turns around. He is a bit limp, which usually means that there is a poke in his foot, but I check and nothing, so I compare it to the fact that it is very cold (six degrees) and hurt his joints. I do some yoga when we come back and then feed H.

9:35 am – I try to make pancakes (Peanut Butter Kodiak Cakes) but end up with a pancake salad, which is usually the case. The third always turns out to be the most decent. I decide to make another pancake from my Birch Benders mix, because the rest looks rather pathetic. I top with strawberries, strawberry jam (sort of overkill, tbh), molasses, peanuts and a little peanut butter when the jam becomes too much. The positive side is that my coffee turns out to be very good! I set up an episode of Schitt’s Creek.

11:05 am – I go downstairs to put the dishes in the dishwasher. I have to wash them by hand, because the dishwasher is not working for some reason. I text my roommate / landlady, P., and she says she doesn’t know why it doesn’t work and she will have to check if she comes back tomorrow. I grew up without a dishwasher, so hand washing is not the worst thing in the world.

11:40 am – I take a shower and get ready for the day immediately after I finish the dishes. I feel like adding a little more makeup, so I add mascara and Zuzu liquid eyeliner. I speak to my friend, D., later to have food and drink in that Vietnamese restaurant; I’m not sure if I’m going to get the nachos or pho … a good problem to have. I go to the store around 12.30. for some groceries I need for the week.

2.16 pm – I was pretty good at the store and didn’t get anything I didn’t really need. I got black beans, carrots, egg whites, three yogurts on offer, vegetarian lunch meat, more cheese, garlic, tortilla chips, four cans of diced tomatoes (many) and kale. I take a walk with H. – he seems to be a bit cold or in pain again, so we don’t stay outside for long. When we return, I start to make a kind of African peanut soup with ground turkey for this week’s lunches. I decide to use half of the peanut butter that the recipe requires, especially since 1/3 cup seems to be so much wasted on soup! I burst open a Golden Road Mango Cart beer while simmering the soup a bit. $ 25.33

5:35 pm – I have a drink with my friend D. and I feel a lot better. We split some banh mi nachos and I have two old-fashioned ones. It is good to see her in a different environment – we usually go for a walk with our dogs, but this weather is not good for that. Moreover, she has never been to this restaurant, so I am glad she experiences it before they close the season. We split the check ($ 29). I stop at the local cooperative on the way home for the GOAT teriyaki sauce (Organicville Sesame Teriyaki; $ 4.94). $ 33.94

18:13 uur – Ik heb nog steeds honger als ik thuis ben, dus nadat ik mijn nachtelijke huidverzorgingsroutine heb gedaan en H. heb gevoed, maak ik zelf wat popcorn met voedingsgist, olijfolie en Bragg’s. Ik heb ook een Zevia ginger ale omdat ik geen zin heb om water te drinken. Ik zet een aflevering van Schitt’s Creek op en blader door Instagram als het voorbij is. Mijn sportschool zal volgende week gesloten zijn (met incidentele / onbepaalde open openingstijden), dus D. vertelde me dat ik haar morgen om 6 uur in de sportschool kon ontmoeten om te trainen. Ik poets mijn tanden en flos en vind mezelf om 8:30 uur in bed. Ik ben eigenlijk best moe en opgewonden om morgen te sporten!

Dagelijks totaal: $ 59,27

