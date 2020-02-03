A week in Columbus, OH, on a salary of $ 50,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask millennials how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a school advisor who works in education and earns $ 50,000 a year and spends part of her money on plastic cutlery this week.

Occupancy: Dean

Industry: Education

Age: 26

Place: Columbus, OH

Salary: $ 50,000

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 1,330 (after deduction)

Gender identity: cis woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 975 for a one-bedroom apartment

Student grants: $ 381 (my parents paid for undergrad and I have about $ 50,000 from grad school)

Medical insurance: $ 50 / salary (before tax)

Dental insurance: $ 7 / month (before tax)

Short-term handicap: $ 16 / salary (before tax)

State Teachers Retirement System: $ 290 / salary (before tax)

Trade union contribution: $ 48 / salary (before tax)

Health savings account: $ 63 / salary (before tax)

WiFi, gas, electric: ~ $ 130 / month (water is supposed to be billed quarterly by my landlord but it’s seven months ago and I still have to be billed …)

spotify: $ 10.74

Mobile phone: $ 71.50 ($ 40 for service, $ 10 for AppleCare, $ 21.50 for a 0% APR Affirm loan for my iPhone 8)

Bernie Sanders campaign: $ 10 (I just started this, other charitable contributions are ad hoc)

Car insurance: $ 375 every six months

Tenant insurance: $ 115 a year

saving: I have a monthly automatic transfer of $ 200 on my savings, but it doesn’t always stay there …

Day one

11 am – I get out of bed. My sleep schedule gets so confused at the weekend. I shower and go to a nearby bakery to pick up croissants ($ 19 + $ 1 tip). I drive to the home of my friends F. & K. because we are planning to cook something delicious together today. $ 20

12:15 pm – We drink coffee, eat croissants and ultimately decide on a menu – chicken tinga, pico de gallo, salsa and margaritas. After a while we go to the supermarket. I try to give a $ 20 invoice to F. after the checkout, but she rejects me several times.

6 pm – We cook a party and hang out for a long time. I like friends. Everything we make is so good – thanks Serious Eats and J. Kenji Lopez-Alt!

11.00 pm – When I leave their house, I realize that it has snowed a bit! It is beautiful, but it makes me nervous. I never grew up with snow and I get a little excited at the thought that we might have a snow day if it stays with us! I drive home (I had a Margarita for four hours), pump up the heat and keep looking at Last Chance U in my coat until my apartment feels warm enough to turn into PJs. I use my mother’s sign-up page for Netflix, but may need to be reassessed soon, as I think she can cancel. I drink a seltzer and use a cotton pad to wipe Thayer’s witch hazel over my face. I end the episode with my head and laptop completely under the duvet and then go to sleep.

Daily total: $ 20

Day two

9.40 am – Three-day weekend! I roll out of bed and get ready quickly. F. and K. pick me up for a brunch in German Village. I get an orange brioche à tête and a cold brew ($ 8.89 with tip). We chat and taste everyone’s food for a while. Then we walk around in the cold and make admiring comments about the houses of strangers. $ 8.89

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – They drop me off and I call my mother while I do some half-assed cleaning (throw a load, do some dishes). I am happy that there is a free washer and dryer in the basement of my building. My apartment is at the point where I can’t do any real cleaning until I clean up everything and don’t feel like it. I’m thinking of MLK Day and making a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center ($ 10) because I’m not sure how to best honor him. $ 10

2.30 a.m. – I take the load out of the washing machine and hang it up, then bundle myself for the walk to the library. I listen to who? Weekly when I walk. I look for a book in the library that the website said was on the shelf (Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney) but I can’t find it. I don’t feel like taking off my coat and scarf, but it is very warm, which makes me feel sick. I watch Zora Neale Hurston hitting a straight lick with a crooked stick and two children’s books about pests that I had put on hold for work, and then dive in. I keep listening to who? Every week when I walk home and have fun when Bobby and Lindsey talk about Paris Hilton making lasagna.

5 p.m. – After popping around the internet, having another load done and doing some work for classes in the class I have tomorrow, I drive to the supermarket. I check the Kroger app for discount coupons and take a reusable shopping bag from my suitcase before I enter. I buy cranberry lime seltzer, black iced coffee and blueberry muffins ($ 10.77). If I don’t have something that tastes good and requires no preparation, every day on my way to work I will order 100% mobile ice coffee and a piece of pumpkin bread from Starbucks. It’s something I’m trying to work on! $ 10.77

6 p.m. – I take my laundry out of the dryer and drive to Monday for my friend’s house R. Every Monday, a group of primary school friends whose house we are going to eat rotate. I look forward to it every week! We eat chickpea tomato peanut stew with rice and roasted pita. Everything is delicious – R. says she got the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I stop en route to fill my tires with air on the way home. When I get home, I fold my laundry and watch Sunday’s Real Housewives on nbc.com. #leavetanyaalone

11.00 pm – I finish the weekend with a small bowl of chips and salsa and two Hershey nuggets in bed while watching my last EP of Last Chance U. Watching cheer during the winter break opened me up to a whole new world of sports documentaries!

Daily total: $ 29.66

Day three

5.30 am – Press snooze.

6:10 am – Get out of bed, shower, get dressed. Take my muffin and iced coffee with unsweetened almond milk along the way. I buy almond milk because it stays in the fridge longer than cow milk and is the cheapest non-dairy milk. As I write this, I think about it – I know what the environmental consequences of almonds are. Everything is so complicated … but I managed to avoid Starbucks!

7:25 am – Arrive at work. It is a whirlwind of classroom lessons, conducting state tests, a few individual sessions and consultation with teachers and parents. We have a staff meeting after school. I eat a brownie.

3.45 pm – Leave work. On the way home I stop at a (different) library to pick up some children’s books. I start listening to my ride to Whitney. I feel too sad so I put on DaBaby. Can’t decide if I want a lesson plan when I get home or get up early and do it.

4.45 pm – House! Cut a potato, throw it with olive oil and a lot of salt and pepper and put it in the oven. I eat the potato with green salad, but only half the amount I meant. The lid came from the plastic container while I shook the dressing around and half of the salad flew through the entire kitchen. It is when such things happen that I have to remember all the impulse control skills that I preach to primary school. Take a deep breath, take a deep breath.

23:45 – Well, the rest of the day was a waste. In the course of six hours and the first six episodes of The Circle, I fall asleep, wake up, eat a muffin and wash a load of towels. Hopefully tomorrow will be more productive.

Daily total: $ 0

Day four

6:40 am – Finally out of bed after way too many snoozes.

7:05 am – Out the door. Today is not a day that I can resist the Starbucks siren call. Pleasantly surprised to see that I have $ 4.61 on the app and 50 stars, so that I can order my ventilated iced coffee with skimmed milk and pumpkin bread without spending new money!

7.30 am – Arrival at work. Today is another test day and class day in the class plus double duty because I changed for planning reasons yesterday.

4:30 in the afternoon. – I leave work after a few good conversations with colleagues. I love colleagues! I realize, however, that I have to move – F., K., and I have a dinner reservation at 5.15 p.m.

5.15 p.m. – I arrive at the restaurant after I go home for a quick change. The host and I talk about working at schools and being tired. F. and K. arrive shortly after me. Although we are in a brewery, I feel like a cocktail. I order a tequila from the menu, but the waitress tells me they no longer have any grapefruit, so I buy a margarita. It’s a restaurant week, so we each get three courses for $ 30. I order a charcuterie plate as an appetizer, salmon for the main course and a cheesecake mousse for dessert. We all try each other’s appetizers – F. gets arancini-type butternut squash balls that taste like churros and K. gets fried alligator. TBH, I am not interested in either. My salmon tastes great, but our desserts come out while we are halfway through our main courses, so I hurry to finish. By the time we are ready to eat the desserts, they are all melted. It’s a weird atmosphere and our server seems angry with us, but we are all too crazy to tip less than 20%. ($ 44.70 with tip). $ 44.70

7:30 PM – F. and K. drive back to my apartment and K. comes in to pee. We walk to a nearby bar to play trivia, but there are no tables open. We go to another bar to pass the time because tables are opened after the first round of trivia. I buy a beer ($ 7 with tip) and the three of us play the bar-game Trivial Pursuit from the 80s. We play a very adapted game full of hints, but still celebrate wildly when someone has a question right. K. wins! By the time we go back to the original bar, K.’s friends are there with a table and it’s halfway through the second round. $ 7

10 pm – We walk back to my apartment after finishing in second place, which … does not award a prize. But we had fun! F. and K. go home and I go to bed to get ready for bed.

10:15 am – I realize I left my big iced coffee cup at school for the second day in a row … I think I’ll be Starbucksing again tomorrow! I try to be more disappointed in myself, but I’m really looking forward to it. However, I find the use of plastic bad. My metal straw does so much.

Daily total: $ 51.70

Day five

7:09 am – I will leave the house later than I wanted and also without makeup. At least I have a shower and am wearing a cozy sweater. This diary shows me that I start the day later and later as the week progresses … not surprising but telling. I put $ 10 on my Starbucks app to get the day going and pick it up on the way in. $ 10

7.30 am – Arrival at work. Today I have to perform twice as many tests as the last two days. Then during an afternoon meeting I feel overwhelmed in a way that I have not felt for a minute. Fortunately I can go outside immediately afterwards to reduce my military service. Fresh air and funny children make me feel better, but I am a bit crabbier than normal. I use my radiant personality to make it up tomorrow. I also didn’t search my to do list like I did before the winter break. Could it be … my mistake? I remind myself to make a therapy appointment to be grounded.

4.45 pm – I leave work and go to Dollar Tree. Teachers change breakfast for staff every Friday. Tomorrow is my (and that of another teacher) day. For some reason my brain says that Dollar Tree is a good place to buy plates and napkins, but when I arrive there, I realize that the plates are (logically) only delivered in packs of 10. I check my Kroger app and realize that it would be more beneficial to go there. I buy cotton pads and rubbing alcohol because I need them someday ($ 2.15). I like blotting alcohol on pimples. I know this is a terrible idea, but it makes me feel clean in the same way that Sea Breeze Astringent did in early adolescence. I can’t wait to be 60 years old and have sandpaper in front of me. I buy paper plates, paper napkins and plastic cutlery at Kroger ($ 4.33). If I realized when I was at Dollar Tree that plastic knives are usually not sold separately, I could have saved a quarter. Damn! $ 6.48

6 pm – I meet my friend, S., during my second stop of the week of the Restaurant Week! I order their cheapest glass of red. This place also has three courses for $ 30 – I get the Caesar salad, New York strip with green beans, and mashed potatoes with garlic and a Kahlua brownie. Yay, leftovers! I have the terrible habit of cleaning my plate no matter how full I am, and therefore I know that these portions are huge. We laugh a lot and drink a second glass of wine while we eat. S. tells me to give people a second chance. In theory I agree. If they are strangers to dating apps, I am less inclined. ($ 56.70 with tip) $ 56.70

8:30 in the evening. – I give S. 50 cents for her meter before we walk through the mall. S. buys a sweatshirt from Homage and we browse West Elm. I imagine what it would be like to decorate my entire apartment with their things. For a moment it feels nice, but then I realize that it would be pretty boring, even for a simple girl like me. $ 0.50

9:30 am – I am going home and listening to the “Songs to Sing in the Shower” playlist on Spotify. Once home I order a ton of bagels and cream cheese from Panera to pick up for breakfast tomorrow ($ 45.96). My cohost is bringing fruit and will eventually satisfy me for half of all bagels, fruit and paper products together. For now we will consider it mine. I wash my big iced coffee cup and fill it for tomorrow, then go to bed and futz around on the computer until much too late. $ 45.96

Daily total: $ 119.64

Day six

6:10 am – Up! I get ready quickly and set off to collect the bagels. I make it a block before I realize that I have left my coffee in the fridge. Turn around, because I can disappoint myself AGAIN!

7:05 am – I arrive at work and put the bagels on. Feel that it will be a wonderful day.

3.45 pm – Leave the work with some leftover bagels. It was actually a good day and went surprisingly fast! Today I have seen many more students individually than the rest of the week, which made me feel productive and also like doing my actual work. I ate a normal but toasted bagel with chocolate chips and a teacher’s cookie all day long. I swear I sometimes eat vegetables! Because I’m babysitting the same side of town tonight, I’m trying to pass the time after the resignation. I don’t want to waste gas by driving home, but eventually I have to leave the building. It is Friday!

4:30 in the afternoon. – I come home after I reach the library to get hold of my conversations with friends. I eat my leftovers from last night and start working on my tax return (the free version of TurboTax). I have my W-2, but realize that I have not received 1099-INTs or my 1098-T. I am the type of person to do my taxes as quickly as possible. I want that refund! Honestly, I will probably just put it in my savings.

5:45 pm – I go to daycare. I don’t babysit much anymore, but I really love this family. I have taken care of them for the past two summers and the children are so wonderful!

12:00 – I have so much fun with these children – I haven’t seen them since July so it feels good to be with them again. We eat frozen pizza while we ask each other a million questions, play a board game and watch Hook. I stay an hour after the parents come home to catch up with them. I commit myself to stay in better contact with this family because I enjoy them so much. At home I eat a half-roasted asiago bagel, wash my face and go to bed.

Daily total: $ 0

Day seven

8.45 am – I am awakened by some noise from the downstairs unit. I respond to a funny text from last night’s mother, turn around and go back to sleep.

12 o’clock – That’s better. Because I know myself and know that I never get enough sleep on weekdays, I try to wake myself up naturally at least once a week.

12:45 – I finally get up and make an iced coffee and a normal bagel roasted with chives and onion cream cheese. I bring it back to bed and eat while watching Real Housewives or New Jersey. I am very aware of crumbs, don’t worry.

14:00 – Every day I keep track of my expenses in a spreadsheet. I spend some time looking at my budget and paying my credit card bill ($ 1,594.19). I pay my invoice in full every month and keep track of the costs as I make them, so this doesn’t count as an expense. This statement is higher than normal. It includes a number of holiday purchases, a few group purchases for which I was Venmo-ed and an airline ticket to Europe. My lovely school breakfast cohost also happens to me at Venmo $ 15.88 for yesterday.

3 p.m. – While browsing through Instagram, I see an advertisement for a charcuterie mini workshop that takes place next week. I send a link to my friend L. who answers: “Are we going?” I confirm with her and then buy two tickets ($ 35.10). She will give me half. $ 17.55

6 p.m. – I leave my house to hang out with S. I’m getting a bit out of the way to stop at Trader Joe’s. I buy a large bottle of sparkling water, sweet potato chips and pretzels covered with milk chocolate for snacking ($ 6.27). You always need a sweet and salty! My gas light comes on while I am driving there. I’ll deal with that later. $ 6.27

11.00 pm – We watch four episodes of Dirty John and eat snacks. This show is so disturbing. I only realized after the first episode that it was based on real events. As I watched the second, I read the six-part LA Times report on the events … I’m awful waiting to find out what happens. What a twist! On the way home I stop at a gas station to remedy the situation with the gas light, but I am a bit on the edge of the show. I only partially fill ($ 15.12). $ 15.12

11:40 PM – East West Home Best.

Daily total: $ 38.94

