A week in Cleveland, OH, on a salary of $ 115,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: an Executive Compensation Manager who earns $ 115,000 a year and this week spends part of her money on cashmere sweaters.

Occupancy: Executive Compensation Manager

Industry: production

Age: 33

Place: Cleveland, OH

Salary: $ 115,000

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: $ 492 for half the mortgage payment (my husband and I have half combined finances. We bought our house before we were married or engaged and the split just went on. I earn more money, so I pay the most costs, he pays for his car and cell, and then we all have fun money. He spends his time on golf, I shop, we are both happy.) Car lease: $ 290

Car / House / Jewelry insurance: $ 304

Cable / Internet: $ 181 (we really have to cut the cord because we only watch local TV, HGTV, Golf and now Disney Junior)

Benefits: $ 452 (for the family)

Mobile phone: $ 0 (I still use my family plan and let it finish until they kick me off)

donations: $ 25- $ 50

401 (k): $ 1,150

saving: $ 1,000

Son 529: $ 750

Broker account: $ 750 broker account (I’m afraid we’re not saving enough and I’ll have to work forever)

Company Stock: $ 150

Amazon Prime: $ 119 / year

Credit card fees: $ 99 / year

HOA: $ 390 / year

Property tax: $ 6,254.88 / year (wow, these have increased by $ 700 for next year)

Day one

12:00 – My husband wakes me up from the rocking chair in the nursery. I fell asleep while rocking the baby, P.

2:20 am – Baby is awake again. I stumble in, change him, feed him, rock him and go back at 2:45. He always went down, but now that he’s been under the weather, the whole process takes a little longer.

7.00 am – Up for the day with the baby. My husband, L., does volunteer work at breakfast with Santa Claus, so the baby and I take it easy because we both have a cold.

8.30 am – We both eat breakfast. Waffles for the baby. Toast with peanut butter and strawberries for me. I give him some of my toast. He loves the PB, certainly my child! We play a little more, he takes a nap around 9:15. I load a load of laundry and also take a nap.

12 o’clock – Almost a three-hour nap for P.! THIS ONE. IS. BIG. We play and have lunch. I make a wrap and have some chips. P. has scrambled eggs, yogurt and puffs while I watch my fries. I do some more cleaning and washing. I finally make the effort to make banana bread before the bananas get bad.

4:30 in the afternoon. – My parents-in-law come to eat and my husband comes home from ‘breakfast’ at the same time. A long detour with his friends to the bar was also included. I give them the baby and I take a shower. We watch the Browns game (boring) and eat the lasagna that my mother-in-law has made. I make a salad and throw in some garlic bread and think how grateful I am that I have the easy job. The baby needs some noodles, more yogurt and puffs. We are already changing into those parents who only feed their child what they like, so we don’t have to fight every time.

8 p.m. – Parents-in-law leave and we prepare the baby to go to bed. I come back down after he has slept peacefully and talk to L. about his day. He loves the game, so I start scrolling on Instagram. An advertisement from Banana Republic appears and I remember the sweaters that I had in my shopping cart and that I had not bought. After coupon and rewards it comes down to $ 70 for two cashmere sweaters. How can you ignore that? I remember later that I was so close to a zero dollar day, oops! We go to bed around 9.45 am and I immediately fall asleep (as usual). $ 69.66

Daily total: $ 69.66

Day two

5:15 am – Baby is awake 15 minutes before my alarm. He didn’t wake up at night, so I’m a happy girl! I take care of him, bring him back down and then I get ready. L. even has coffee waiting for me when I came down. Very attentive to our birthday!

9 am – I have breakfast at work – oatmeal, cinnamon, honey, PB and banana (you’ll see this again, it’s my go-to). I end a presentation that I worked on and organize myself. I view my Christmas list and see who else I should buy. Calendar for grandma ($ 18.62 + $ 1 for American Lung Association), finishing of my brother-in-law and sister-in-law ($ 101.05 at the old navy including two things for me because it was such a good deal), and two sweater dresses for my aunt ($ 76.01 + $ 1 for Boys and Girls Club). I always donate at least a dollar if that is an option, I don’t understand why more people don’t. Or maybe they do that and I just don’t realize it. $ 197.68

12.30 – I pump and eat lunch – leftover lasagna and a cookie from Cheryl from a vendor. The baby is nine months and I never thought I would suck / pump that long, but the doctor said that after 11 months we can start the transition to whole milk, so I have renewed hope that I can make it!

4:00 pm – The rest of the day nothing happens and I leave at a quarter past four on the way home at a quarter to five with a stop for gas. I recently started a new job and the commute is much longer. I try to get in at 7:30, so I can leave at 4, but it changes from day to day. I am grateful that my family department gives priority and that I can have a flexible schedule. I play with the baby and get as many kisses as possible. $ 40.67

6.30 pm – My parents come to see P. L. and I go out to eat for our anniversary! Cocktail, bottle of wine, stuffed calamari, Caesar salad, potato crust grouper for me and rack of lamb for L. $ 251

Daily total: $ 489.35

Day three

4:15 am – P. wakes up, I go inside and look after him. He is tired but does not sleep, I put him in his cradle and hope for the best. After whining for five minutes, L. starts rocking him inside. I have a huge headache, so I take some magic pills and nestle up with the puppy. He lets me brag completely, which he hasn’t let me do lately, and I love it. Perfect hangover treatment. I think L. is jealous.

6.00 am – I get out of bed late, shower and get ready. Go down to pump, make breakfast and coffee to go. It is snowing today so the commute takes a little longer than normal, I am going to work at 8:20. Breakfast of oatmeal, cinnamon, honey, PB and banana. Go through more details of a presentation that I am working on.

12:45 – Time for a break. I walk to the cafeteria and get a turkey wrap, chips and a pickle. The cafeteria is not the healthiest (based on my food choices) but it is super convenient and cheap! $ 4.54

2.45 pm – Check e-mails while I am pumping. Loft has a sale. I’m looking for work trousers and eventually buy jeans, two dresses, a jeans skirt and tights for $ 82.37 + $ 1 for St. Jude. I have to stop buying things for myself. I grab a handful of dark chocolate almonds on my way back to my desk to feel better. $ 83.37

4:30 in the afternoon. – Go home today. I am greeted by a wagging puppy and a smiley boy, life is good! I take care of P. and then put on comfortable clothes. Every Tuesday we go to my brother’s house to eat and tonight’s menu is pizza and salad with deep dishes. Yum! I usually play with P. and my little nephew.

8:30 in the evening. – At home and take a quick bath for P. and then bring him to bed. He is exhausted from playing tonight. While I was cleaning up with my brother, I remember that I had forgotten to buy a drying rack for my sister-in-law (super exciting Christmas gift). Thank you, Amazon, for getting it to me tomorrow. We go to bed around 9.45 am. $ 17.16

Daily total: $ 105.07

Day four

12:00 – P. gets up … I feed him and we settle down. I fall asleep again in the rocking chair but don’t even realize it until I go back to my room and the clock shows 1:30. Hmmm.

6.00 am – I sleep for half an hour and then finally get up, shower and make breakfast and coffee to go, and I’m on my way to the door. Today I drive in L.’s car while he takes mine for an oil change (the first year is free) and to pick up his new bike. Two minutes drive and I miss my car already. LONG commuter traffic because it is snowing and there are many accidents, I am going to work at 8:30.

9:30 am – I am going to pump and do a mediation app instead of shopping today. I am proud of my choice.

12.30 – My stomach growls. I get the same package as yesterday plus a diet coke and a Ghirardelli square. I leave at a quarter past four to get ready for an event we have tonight. $ 5.81

18.00 – The babysitter is coming (family so it’s free!), But I feel bad to leave P. for the night again this week. We’re going to the event – it’s a Christmas party for a volunteer group that my husband is in. (The dinner was $ 100 per couple that L. already paid.) I have salmon, he has steak and drinks are included ($ 10 tip for the bartender at the start of the night). We also buy a brick with the family name on it that goes into the city center ($ 40). I knew we would see a friend who is the president of a group I used to be in, so I’m bringing him a $ 50 donation check. “This is the giving season, right? $ 100

11.00 pm – We come home to relieve the babysitter. P. wakes up and we take turns comforting him. Pretty sure L. will fall asleep there for a while. This happens more than people would think.

Daily total: $ 105.81

Day five

6:15 am – I have been snoozing for far too long. And I feel like death. Why did I take a photo last night? I pump, take a quick body shower and get ready. The ponytail is today. Make breakfast to take a diet coke, this will be an interesting one.

10.00 am – I agree with my boss to view some of the materials I have worked on. My brain is still a bit blurry. We meet about an hour longer than planned.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Next meeting. I grab a grilled chicken salad that was over from someone else’s meeting and go inside. When the meeting ends, I take two buckeyes from the baking sheet and go back to my office. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s actually a ball-sized Reese. I never reject peanut butter.

4 p.m. – I will meet with my boss again before he sets off, because he will be gone until the first full week of the year. When I get home from work, P. just wakes up from a short nap. I look after him and then we play upstairs while I clean up his room and my closet and put away the basket of folded laundry.

7 pm – We go downstairs to eat. We stir-fry and I load it with chicken, carrots, broccoli, asparagus, red pepper, mushrooms and water chestnuts. I throw in a mixture of sauces and hope for the best. All ingredients were purchased during last week’s supermarket run (last week, but for reference, the total was $ 167.30). We are talking about udon noodles. The baby likes to slurp them. I am overwhelmed by how well he eats. He also has some banana bread and yogurt.

8:15 pm – L. has finished cleaning up the kitchen and I am taking P. upstairs for a bath. We are a bit late, so today only a few minutes of playing time. L. has finished cleaning while I get P. in his jammies. He hugs him a few minutes before I take care of him. P. is sleeping at 8:45 am. We look at the end of Four Christmases and start a new Christmas film I have never heard of. We go to bed around 10:15 and I fall asleep at the first advertising block. Shocker. ZERO DOLLAR DAY FOR BOTH USA!

Daily total: $ 0

Day six

2 in the morning – to feed P. and get him back. I’ll be back in bed within 25 minutes.

5:45 am – Thank goodness it’s Friday! I shower, get ready and choose a more casual outfit because it will be slower. P. wakes up when I get ready, so I take him out of the cradle, change him and play a few minutes before we go down. I grab my leftovers from yesterday, make breakfast and coffee to go, and I’m on my way! P. was born at 41 weeks and today he is 41 weeks old! I think about how much he has grown and learned during that time. Those pregnancy hormones are crazy things, I swear I’m still tearing up the smallest thing.

9.30 am – I eat my oatmeal at home and start looking for decaffeinated coffee. I switched to caffeine-free when I was pregnant and it was just a bit stuck. I check my bank accounts and credit cards while I eat. I paid my CC bills last week, but I have been quite loose in spending, so I want to see the damage. Pleasantly surprised!

12.30 pm – Productive day but nothing too exciting happens. I eat my remaining stir-fry dish and do my to-do list again so that I can ask my boss questions at the last minute before he is gone for two weeks. I have a conference call of 2.30 a.m. and then I hope to be able to leave early.

4.15 p.m. – I didn’t get out as early as hoped, but it’s the weekend! I call my mother to see how the baby is doing (she looks at him on Fridays). She says he rubs his eyes and needs another nap. We are celebrating my brother’s birthday at my parents’ house, so I tell her that I will just run home to get the puppy out and get the present. She asks if I could stop at the supermarket for shrimp. I run to the store to grab two pounds of shrimp and then go home. I arrive at my parents’ house around 5.45 a.m. I chat with my father while we wait for everyone to be there. $ 17.97

6.45 pm – The house is now chaos – children are running around and everyone is trying to talk about each other. We end up eating around 8 am, presents at 9:30 am and cake at 10 am. I am stressed because the baby is now an hour and a half before bedtime, so we set off. P. is sleeping at 10:20 am. L. and I go to bed not much later.

Daily total: $ 17.97

Day seven

14:00 – P. wakes up, I change him and look after him and he sleeps again. I swear you love your child, even if they wake up every night.

6.00 am – I think we wake up for the day. The same process – change and feed P. We go downstairs to take the dog out and play. P. is storming up, I love it. Around 8 o’clock he is back for a nap, waking up too early for a little boy.

8.30 am – I really want to stop for Starbucks on my way to my therapy appointment, but I decide to make a chai latte instead at home. Knock on the back for me! No co-payment for this appointment, I will receive an invoice immediately. It takes about a month to receive the invoice, but I know this will be $ 55 in the future.

10.00 am – I leave refreshed. I had to deal with some postpartum anxiety, but I feel that I am in a better place. On the way home I stop at the bank (to deposit Christmas money into P.’s account) and the post office ($ 4.62). We make brunch when I get home – bacon, egg and cheese on an English muffin with a hash brown patty. P. eats a little but is not very interested, I will take care of him when we are ready. $ 4.62

12 noon – We spend Christmas most of the day playing with P. We had more food for the baby, a nap and showers for L. and I somewhere inside.

5 pm – We finally have our act together to go to the supermarket. L. and I each get a Christmas beer while we shop. We go with a list to get stuff for Christmas Eve (Brussels sprouts, red peeled potatoes, Caesar salad, steak), Christmas Day (frozen chopped potatoes, mushroom soup, cheese and sour cream), and part of L. ‘is present with his Secret Santa (pizza dough, sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sausage with his cast-iron skillet. If you haven’t tried deep dish pizza in your cast iron, you’ll miss it!). We get off to a good start and things get off the rails when L. buys $ 40 in lobster tails for Christmas Eve. From there we end with a number of off-list extras: Red Lobster biscuit mix, edible cookie dough, topping puffs and crackers for the baby, baby yogurt, frozen waffles, wine. The list goes on, I’m sure I forget things. The total damage is $ 220.43. Yikes! $ 220.43

7 pm – Dinner is made – pork tenderloin, broccoli cheddar rice and the red lobster cookies. Not happy with no vegetables, but I can’t have that fight every night. The baby eats a bit of what we have plus some yogurt. I keep trying to get him to eat, we arrange some vegetarian puffs.

8:30 in the evening. – P. is sleeping now. L. and I grab another drink and start with the current package. I thought it would be a good idea to get a huge roll of craft paper for packaging so that I could decorate all the gifts. It appears that I am not as artistic as the one on Pinterest, but they still seem to be pretty cute. A few more to pack that haven’t arrived yet! We go upstairs around 11.30 … good that we went to bed early. Ha!

Daily total: $ 225.05

