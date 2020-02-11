A week in Cape Town, South Africa, on a combined income of $ 62,473

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a business analyst who works in Finance with a combined income of $ 62,473 a year, who spends part of her money on Reese’s Cups this week.

Occupancy: Business Analyst

Industry: Finance

Age: 27

Place: Cape Town, South Africa

Our joint Salary: $ 62,473 (we earn the exact same amount)

B.’s paycheck amount (1x / month): $ 1,915

Paycheck amount (1x / month): $ 1,573 (after 401 (k), medical insurance and life insurance)

Gender identity: Cis woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 1,040

Car loan: $ 124

Tools: $ 40

WiFi: $ 52

Cleaning service: $ 70

Monthly saving target: $ 555 (I also use an app called Stash that saves daily small balances)

Apple Music / Spotify: $ 13

Netflix: $ 13

Phones: $ 52

Student grants: $ 0 (I was lucky that my diploma was partly paid by my parents and partly by scholarships. B. did not get any tertiary education – he is a self-taught software developer.)

Home / Car / Property insurance: $ 138

Medical account: $ 312 / Paycheck (deducted automatically, this applies to myself and B.)

401 (k) / Pension: $ 208 (deducted automatically)

Current savings: $ 14,507 (we save for our first home and build an emergency fund)

Note about our finances:

We share our money and our expenses equally, almost as if all our money is placed in one pool and we spend it there. All monthly expenses that I have included are the total amounts. There is no “my money versus his money” mentality or repaying each other.

Editor’s Note: All currencies are converted to USD.

Day one

7:45 am – When I wake up, B. has already left for the run he does every Saturday. I get up and get ready for my hot yoga class. I am tempted to nestle in and miss the class, but I promised a friend of the work that I would come to them. I unpack the dishwasher and repack it and clean up the collection boxes that we were too tired to clean up last night. I confirm plans with friends to meet them for a drink this afternoon and set off for yoga.

8:45 am – I do a quick grocery store for the potluck dinner we are attending tonight. I get some steaks, garlic bread, drinks and some blueberries for brunch later. $ 24

10:45 am – Back from yoga and the session kicked my ass! It was a free lesson since I am new in the studio. After a quick shower I make brunch – pancakes with blueberry compote and mascarpone cheese. I relax and catch up with MasterChef, while B. does some work.

3.30 pm – We set off to meet our friends for a drink. We buy some more things for dinner that we attend later – a gift for the couple for the household, a few alcohol-free beers for B. because he doesn’t drink this month, and tonic water. We go to the bar, which was named the best cocktail bar in the country for 2019. $ 20

5:30 pm – A few cocktails later and I’m tipsyyyy ($ 17). For this. The friends we see are in town because they get married here in three months and ask us to participate in their wedding party. It is the first time that we are together at a wedding party and it is the third wedding this year that I am a bridesmaid / MOH. The upcoming bride has already bought the bridesmaid dress and she promises to send mine down to see if I have to have it changed. I’m so excited for her and we spend most of the time in the bar talking about their upcoming wedding. We say goodbye and drive to pick up our friends who come to eat with us. $ 17

11.30 am – Dinner is delicious – we barbecue (we call it ‘braai’) – an African word), chat, drink and laugh. Dessert is a highlight – milktart, which is a cheesecake-like milk treat topped with cinnamon, and cookie sisters, knotted rolls of sweet dough deep-fried and soaked in syrup. My heart is happy. We go back home and I do my nocturnal skin care routine (face wipe and pray) and fall asleep immediately.

Daily total: $ 61

Day two

8.00 am – I wake up with a cuddly cat on my chest and a howling wind outside. It is summer, but the night wind has brought clouds and rain. Our cat puts his head under my chin for a hug and B. nestles against me. We have a Sunday morning routine of lazing in bed with coffee, then planning our meals and shopping list for the week and shopping, and this Sunday is no exception. We have a Jamie Oliver cookbook that focuses on recipes that use only five ingredients, which helps to keep the shopping list to a minimum. After a shower, I sit on the bed for an hour sucked in my towel in a Pinterest hole and look at the bridesmaids’ hairstyles.

11.00 am – We arrive at the mall. I’m tempted to have a delicious brunch in one of the nearby restaurants, but payday is more than a week away so we go straight to the store instead. We buy all the ingredients we need for a week’s meals: chicken wings, pork sausages, fish fillets, steaks, tomatoes, brinjals, bananas, onions, spring onions, sesame seeds, herbs, curry paste, pasta, bread and milk. $ 39

12.30 – We are back home and unpack our groceries. B. cleans the cat litter while I clean the fridge and we plop on the couch after our chores. We had planned a walk in a nearby forest with a group of friends, but canceled it due to the weather. What could be nicer than a rainy Sunday afternoon without plans? We remain binge-watchen for the rest of the afternoon.

5 p.m. – I need a TV break and pick up my laptop to do some MOH duty. My sister is getting married in four months and I am planning her bachelor party and bachelor party. She’s not someone to go out with, so I’m planning a boho picnic sleep party at my parents’ home for her bachelor party. I originally wanted to rent a house on a lake, but finding space for the 17 ladies she wanted to invite turned out to be difficult (and expensive!). I call my mother to check if we can use their garden for the picnic and ask my father to try and save costs and sacrifice to the experience she gains. It takes a while, but I convince him that it is best, especially since her friends are recent graduates who are working and unable to make a financial contribution. After we put down the phone, I go to B., who lets me put my laptop and phone away for the night and rubs me a shoulder and back on the couch.

8 p.m. – We put a pizza in the oven for dinner and look for a movie to watch, after which we play Avengers: Endgame again. After the film, I prepare my peanut butter, banana and cinnamon smoothie for tomorrow’s breakfast and pack my yoga clothes. I notice that if I do my preparatory work on Monday morning the day before, I feel better prepared for the week. We sleep at 11.30 am.

Daily total: $ 39

Day three

6.30 am – Why is it so hard to wake up on Monday morning? B. is super cuddly and the bed is so comfortable, so I press the sleep button.

7.30 am – Okay, time to get up and face the week. It is a day to wash hair, so after my shower I blow-dry my hair and finish my face with MAC foundation, blush, highlighter, eye shadow and mascara. I put on a flowery hip dress with matching pumps that make me feel like a housewife from the 50s and go out the door.

8.30 am – My office is 1.6 km from our apartment, so I walk to work every day. My company pays a commuter surcharge if you walk / use public transportation, so I earn money by walking to work! Around half past eight I am sitting at my desk and preparing for a meeting with my manager to discuss my performance contract for the following year. I am doing well, and when I go back to my desk, I drink the smoothie I made last night while charting the requirements for my next project. I put a few things on my to-do list for lunch.

12 noon – Once a month, my team and I have lunch somewhere outside the office. We have a canteen where you can get a free lunch, but we skip that today and go for sushi, dim sum and cocktails for half the price. One of my colleagues is paying for the Uber there. To start, I order duck, honey and ginger pot stickers, salmon California rolls, and a tempura shrimp sushi dish for my main course, and an alcohol-free mojito. I know that if I want to have a productive afternoon, I have to stay alcohol-free, and the virgin appears to be almost as nice. Another colleague pays the Uber back to the office. $ 16

1:30 PM – I could as well have eaten a real mojito. I feel like sitting outside in the sun all afternoon instead of being at work. A phone call from a friend I work with wakes me up again – the phone call is partly catching up, partly work she asks me to help her. After the phone call I catch up with some emails and start her request. (Add a Venn diagram of mine with the words “Best regards” in my emails versus I say “Best regards”. The circles do not touch each other.)

3 p.m. – I NEED COFFEE! I have less than one cup a day and this is the time of the afternoon that I normally have. I make myself a cappuccino in the kitchen and chat with a colleague, S., while drinking from it. I remember that I owe her money for a gift she bought for another colleague and Geopay (our version of Venmo) for her. $ 10

5.15 p.m. – I leave the office and come home 15 minutes later. I turn on the couch with our cat on my lap. I would go to yoga, but realistically what did I think of? B. has been home for a while, but is working on his busy schedule, so I get some Netflix while browsing through Instagram. Our porter has given us a letter and it turns out to be an invitation to a wedding in England in a few months. I check the flight prices and do a double take – it doesn’t seem like we can afford to go. This year we have seven (7 !!!) weddings in as many months. It is really a shame that we cannot go to the English wedding when the couple came to us. Instead, we have to give them a very nice gift.

8 p.m. – We sit down to eat the fish curry, rice and poppadoms that I made for dinner while I caught up with Survivor. After dinner, B. does the dishes (we have a one-person-cooks-the-other-cleans set-up) and I relax on the couch. I FaceTime with my best friend who lives and works in Luxembourg, while B. talks to a friend that we will leave in two months. We’re going to bed. I give B. a back massage and we fall asleep around 11 am.

Daily total: $ 26

Day four

5:30 am – I have set an ambitious 5:30 alarm so that I can catch up with the yoga I missed yesterday. No! It is the slumber time.

7.30 am – Two hours of hugging with B. later and I am ready to start the day. I shower (no hairpin day, yes!), Put on my make-up and put on a geometric sheath dress that is a hand from my MIL. I’m out the door at 8:15.

8.30 am – I follow an all-day advanced Excel course and the instructor is one of those super talkative, excited middle-aged women who knows how slow computers were when they started and how her husband never washed a dish his life. Yikes! One of my best working friends, L., is also on course with me and during the breaks we talk about her upcoming marriage in August (one of the seven).

12 noon – L. and I have lunch in a cafe close to the office. Every day we receive a $ 5 digital voucher for most office restaurants if we don’t have lunch in the office canteen. I use the voucher to buy a chicken with curry, Danish feta and arugula that is delicious.

3.30 pm – The course ends early and I am tempted to go home. Besides a small certificate, I don’t leave with much else, except a handful of useful tips that I could use. B. told me earlier to say that he is not feeling well and is working from home today. I drag myself to my desk to answer a few urgent emails and find a treat – the sunflower butter heads I ordered from my friend’s new company have arrived! Around 4.30 pm I call it a day and walk home.

5 pm – B. and I can’t wait to try the sunflower butter heads, so we each have one. He feels a little better, but still unwell. The cups are nice, although they lack the saltiness and amount of butter that Reese would have. B. and I make a deal: if I go find Reese’s real deal, he will make food while I’m gone. I go to a store that I know sells imported goods and can only find a bar of my father’s favorite raw honey paleo-friendly chocolate that I buy for him ($ 4.50). I’m going to another store and find success! I grab four two-pack reese’s peanut butter cups and go home ($ 7). $ 11.50

7 p.m. – While I was hunting Reese, B. made basil pesto, which we throw in some spaghetti and cover with roasted almonds. We eat in front of the TV and watch Survivor, and while we cuddle, B. falls asleep. After I have made my smoothie, I listen to guided meditation and I go to sleep at 10 p.m.

Daily total: $ 11.50

Day five

7.30 am – Time to get out of bed for a busy day at the office! My leg hairs are in a critical phase, but I just can’t take the trouble to shave, so it looks like it’s going to be a day of trousers. At least it is a bit cloudy today, so the weather gods work in my favor. After my morning routine, I put on striped pants and a matching top. B. works today from home to be there for the cleaning lady who comes once a week to change the sheets, wash the floors, do the laundry, etc. So that he is still in bed by the time I go to the office departure.

8:40 am – After missing a day at the office yesterday, my to-do list is really piled up. I have a client meeting in a while, so of course I can’t do any real work until then and read articles about #Megxit instead. You go girl. The meeting with the client is going well and I spend the rest of my morning in Excel working on my next project.

12.30 – My manager and I have lunch at a restaurant on the list of digital vouchers and I get a flatbread with cheese and garlic with a Tuscan tomato jam. I only eat half and save the rest for later. I get tap water with ice and lemon, so my lunch is free! Benefits of working in companies!

5.15 p.m. – My afternoon is an Excel salad with sprinkles and at 5 p.m. I’m over it. I pack the day and go home.

7 p.m. – B. comes home from a drink with a friend and seems a bit grumpy that I skipped my Thursday night yoga class (maybe he wanted the apartment for himself because he secretly watched the Bachelor?). I read a book that I have as a Christmas present in our upstairs bedroom and when he is hungry, he calls me to come and eat with him. We make a recipe that we have not tried before. It’s grilled steak with brinjal, basil and cherry tomatoes – it’s nice, but I won’t make it soon.

9 o’clock in the evening. – We watch (you guessed it) Survivor! One of the episodes we watch is the family visit that always makes me scream. B.’s mood has been lifted and I suspect he was a hangry. We cuddle on the couch and go to bed at 10:30.

Daily total: $ 0

Day six

7:45 am – I treat myself to cat hugs and then get out of bed and accept the fact that I have to shave my legs today. Today’s outfit is a shirt dress that I combine with beautiful flat earrings and earrings. Today a large hoop earring is quite a day – I need the energy for all the boring data work that I am going to do.

9 am – I sit at my desk, drink my smoothie for breakfast and catch up on some of my bridesmaid duties for my boyfriend who is getting married in four months. I design a quick invitation to a bachelor party and send it to the rest of the bridesmaids to check if they are happy, and then get started with my real work for which I’m actually paid.

11 am – I realize B. and I have been married for 16 months today! I give him a message and we make plans to do something nice after work. As if the universe is aligned, I get a message from someone looking at my wedding dress that I tried to sell on Stillwhite and we agree to meet in two days.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – The morning flies by and I manage to do a lot of work. I have a lunch date with a friend, D., but she sends me a text message to let me know she’s late and will meet me at the lunch spot. I get half an hour of work done and then go to the post office to send my sister some of her clothes that I borrowed during the holidays and the chocolate bar that I recently bought from my father. My family lives throughout the country and the shipping costs are $ 7.50. $ 7.50

2.30 a.m. – D. and I talk during lunch. She works with me and we have become best friends in recent years. She always has me head, back, cheeks, hurt, laugh. I get the curried chicken, Danish feta and the arugula I had earlier this week and it is just as tasty.

4 p.m. – My period has started – blessed day! That reminds me that I have to call my MIL for our weekly chat, and I make a mental note to call her tomorrow. I need a menstrual pain as soon as possible and have none in my bag, so go home.

5 pm – I am home and I have taken a painkiller, and it makes me a little sleepy. B. comes home and I change into a cute little white and blue striped dress and we look for a nearby bar to stop a 16-month festive drink. I get a margarita cocktail that is filled with elderflower syrup and a splash of champagne and it is amazing! B. gets a Long Island iced tea and we share cigars from dill and feta phyllo pastries and samosas from beef (triangular small baked rolls – YUM). $ 21.50

7:30 pm – We come home and eat gin and tonic while watching TV. B. sits down on the floor and I give him a shoulder friction. We were planning to make sesame chicken wings for dinner, but are full of our little date so we quickly make grilled cheese and call it a night at 9.30 am.

Daily total: $ 29

Day seven

6:15 am – I promised a friend from work, O., that I would be with him at 7:00 am for yoga. I roll over and …

6.30 am – Shit! I fell asleep again. I get up quickly, put on the yoga clothing that I chose last night (thank you along me!) And run out the door. I make the time to save and complete my yoga account with two credits. $ 10

8:15 am – The yoga class is fun and empty and I enjoy my exercise. O. and I grab a takeaway coffee and I pay ($ 3), pay for parking ($ 1) and go home. $ 4

9:15 am – I am showered, made up, and my hair straightened, and I put on a pink baby doll dress and matching pumps. I make my smoothie and walk out the door. On the way to work, I call my MIL and catch up with her week. She is like a friend to me and I love to hear her gossip.

9:30 am – I am sitting at my desk and my manager is out for the morning. He is really relaxed about working hours and cares more about the quality of work, which is great for me because I am a fast worker when I put my head down. But today I’m browsing through some articles and going to S. about my bridesmaid duties, which are starting to get a bit overwhelming. Eventually I drink my smoothie, put my head down and start my work.

1:30 PM – I had an unproductive morning solving a tricky data problem. I leave the office to get two tampon packs from the pharmacy ($ 8), miraculously opposed to the cosmetics section I always succumb to, and a poké bowl for lunch. The Poké Bowl is more expensive than what the digital voucher covers, so I pay a little extra for it ($ 1). $ 9

5 pm – I spent the afternoon cracking numbers and I am ready for the weekend! We’re going to a market tonight with a group of friends, so I’m going home to change my outfit before our friends pick us up. On the way home I call my sister to catch up on her wedding plans, because I wish I were there.

9 o’clock in the evening. – The market is beautiful, lively with people and warm summer air. We have shawarmas for dinner ($ 12) and B. drinks some beers while I share a bottle of champagne with a friend ($ 15). We buy a set of three sunflower seeds from our friend who has a stall on the market ($ 8). We say goodbye and go back home. We sleep at 11.30 am. $ 35

Daily total: $ 58

Money Diaries are intended to represent the experiences of individual women and do not necessarily reflect the position of Refinery29. Refinery29 does not in any way encourage illegal activities or harmful behavior.

The first step to getting your financial life in order is to keep track of what you spend – to try it for yourself, check out our daily money management guide. Click here for more money diaries.

Do you have a money diary that you want to share? Submit it here to us.

Do you have questions about submitting or our publication process? Read our FAQ about Money Diaries here: r29.co/mdfaqs

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

A week in Brooklyn, NY, on a $ 105,000 salary

A week in Los Angeles, CA, on a $ 72,000 salary

A week in Washington D.C. on a salary of $ 88,966