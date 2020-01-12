A week in Brooklyn, NY, on a salary of $ 154,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women stand for: money. We ask women how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a commercial product leader who works in advertising that earns $ 154,000 and spends part of her money on a disco ball this week.

Occupancy: Leading commercial product

Industry: Advertising

Age: 33

Place: Brooklyn, NY

Salary: $ 154,000 with an intended annual bonus of 15%

Paycheck amount (biweekly): $ 3,400 net

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 2,890 (I live alone)

Student grants: $ 0 (my parents paid for college; I am sure I would not be in my current financial situation if it were not)

401 (k): I pay the input tax every year because my company generously corresponds to a maximum of 50%. I saved ~ $ 155,000.

saving: ~ $ 64,000 on two bank savings accounts (one in the US and one in the UK where I lived for two years. I recently converted my car savings to $ 1,000 a month for my Betterment account.)

Investments: I have acquired $ 177,000 in RSUs that my company has given me as part of my compensation package (I know, I need to diversify as quickly as possible!) And just over $ 5,000 in improvement.

Monthly Metrocard: $ 127 withdrawn from my pre-tax pay

Mobile phone: $ 80

Internet / Cable: $ 117

Electric: ~ $ 60

Gas:~ $ 80 (my rental price does not include heat / hot water, which is unusual in NYC)

Netflix: $ 11

NY Times + crossword: $ 22

Spotify + Hulu: $ 13

Fresh: ~ $ 200 (or $ 50 per week for four meals)

Zipcar: $ 8

donations: varies, but I donate $ 15 a month to the National Audubon Society

Day one

11 am – I wake up later than usual thanks to a first date that went better than expected the night before. I am a night owl by nature, but force myself to come as close as possible to ‘functional morning person’ during the working week. Unfortunately, because it is the holidays, I fell back into my being of the nocturnal ways. I lounger a bit, make plans to meet my best friend, O., a little later than normal at our go-to weekend brunch spot, then finally get out of bed to feed my parrot, make coffee and eat some skyr yogurt to ward off the hangries.

1.30 pm – Something in my brain is not working and five minutes before I have to leave, I realize that I am not dressed or not at all present for the public, so it is a bit broader than usual to walk to the brunch spot. I get an egg sandwich with lamb sausage and a black coffee, which fends off the temptation to get a boozy brunch cocktail for a little dog’s hair. I’ve been pretty liberal with my unhealthy food and alcohol consumption (hey, it’s the holidays!) But I know I have to discipline myself again. $ 24.22

3 p.m. – O. and I watch movie times at Nitehawk and Alamo Drafthouse (with which you can eat / drink fun things during the movie), but the movie we want to see (Knives Out) is sold out for all afternoon / evening screenings. We decide to seriously plan a trip to Cambodia in February, so we go back to my house, open a bottle of Georgian Mtsvane wine that I have in my fridge and go there.

5 p.m. – After calling the airline I am flying with (we are both stuck due to our frequent flyer statuses), I am told that I cannot use $ 1,600 eCredit because I have a strange limitation and because my flight with a code share expires partner and not the actual airline, I have to pay from my own pocket. The customer service representative. is extremely friendly, but I fully support it. We apply for our visas online and book our hotels and flights between Phnom Penh, Koh Rong and Siem Reap. I put everything on my card and put all the things that we have booked in a Google sheet so that O. can hit me back later. $ 1495

8 p.m. – Text a bit with the guy from last night, who would like to meet again this week, and even suggest that we do something on New Year’s Eve. I already made plans to hang out with O. and our friend, E., in the chic cocktail bar where E. bartends, so date dude and I agree to meet in a bar closer to me tomorrow night.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I eat a simple dinner of hummus and pita far too late in the evening and pop a melatonin with the full expectation that I will go to bed at a more reasonable time tonight. No. I have not reset the app timers on my phone, so I only sleep long after 12.30. Oops.

Daily total: $ 1,519.22

Day two

8.30 am – most of the time I don’t take free time around the holidays, because things are pretty slow, so since the weather is bad and there is nothing urgent to take care of, I work from home. I have taken myself to work for months and know that the first quarter of the year will be hell, so I take advantage of the peace while I can and beat some.

10.30 am – Get out of bed (yes, I am the worst today), feed the bird, make coffee and eat some fiber-rich cereal with almond milk (because I am in my thirties and every day is a day closer to death now, I think ), while listening to the consultation hour with the podcast by Tim Heidecker. I look at the hotels we have booked again in Cambodia and decide to upgrade one of our rooms (I will cover the difference without telling O., who will be unemployed from tomorrow).

12.30 – I keep an eye on my e-mail, but I also look at The Office on Netflix for the millionth time. Nothing super urgent has come through, so I do some more and let my parrot out. He flies to me and immediately falls on my finger. Dude! You shouldn’t respond if they do this (even if it hurts), so I calmly walk him back to his cage. I feel guilty that I didn’t spend much time with him because of traveling and social activities.

2.00 pm – I eat a salmon pot bowl that I got from a Fresh Direct delivery and then go to the package room of my building to pick up my Amazon packages full of things to help me organize my cupboards, which after two years have become a nightmare in this apartment. I start working on my bedroom closet and quickly realize how many things I no longer need, so I pick them up for a Goodwill that will be performed later in the week.

6:00 pm – Date guy texts to confirm our evening plans, but I’m still a sweaty mess of organizing my closet, so I push back on his timing suggestion of 6. I shower and get ready, but do much less effort in my appearance than I did for our Saturday date because I really have the feeling that I would rather stay at home and keep working on the apartment organization. The bar is not far, but the weather is terrible (cold, rain and wind – no thanks), so I call an Uber. $ 10.29

9.15 pm – We make kind friends with the bartender (she gives us two free shots), but since neither of us has eaten and things are going well, we decide that we need food. Date dude takes the tab and I suggest a Tex-Mex place a few blocks away. We are coming and agree to split an order of chicken nachos and spam tacos. He has paid everything so far (including all drinks on Saturday night) and since we have vaguely talked about our financial situation (although he works in the financial sector, I know I earn much more than he does) tirelessly about picking up the full tab. This has eliminated boys in the past, so I have warned them that I expect to go by half. $ 99.58

12:30 pm – We still have a good time to hang out and I don’t have to work tomorrow, so I suggest another bar down the street. It is super busy, which is a great excuse to pinch and make love super close. The bar becomes rowdy and many glasses are broken, so I suggest going to the much more quiet place next door. I pick up the tab again. $ 16.42

1:30 am – The bar next door is much less crowded and they play the Talking Heads, so a better atmosphere all around. I give a date guy $ 20 and ask him to buy me a pale beer. I’m annoyed when he comes back with an IPA (he apologizes and offers me his beer instead, but luckily it’s a fruity rather than a hoppy one, so I’m saving it). At some point a man comes to our stand to sell our lubricant, which we both repel. That is definitely a new weird bar experience to add to my selection in Brooklyn. $ 20

2:45 am – A woman in the bar yells and the man fades (and has to work in the morning!), That’s what we call it. I Uber at home because it damn freezes. I’m in a good mood and text my friend, B., to tell her how much I love her. B. and I have a kind of weird friendship trip: we both had college lessons together and lived in the same neighborhood in Brooklyn for years, but only became friends when she moved to London about a year later. We immediately became ride-of-dies and now we call the time that we were not friends ‘the lost years’. $ 8.01

Daily total: $ 154.30

Day three

12 noon – Wake up with a good morning text / “work from bed” selfie by date dude. He looks much nicer than me, so I don’t answer. Get out of bed and heat a lunch of buffalo grilled chicken and cheesy cauliflower potatoes from my weekly fresh order. Getting these pre-made meals started as a way to keep track of what I eat, but it has become a convenient way to optimize my life to do something interesting with my free time than cooking, because I rarely come home from my work for 7 and I try to lie in bed / close most weeknights by 9:30/10.

1.30 pm – Text with O. about our plans for later. She mentions that she wants a pedicure and I invite myself. I only started this year with manicures and pedicures, but it was a nice little treat every few months. My other friend, Q., who invited me to a drag queen NYE show in Bushwick, texted me to come around 7:30 am, so I apologize for being flakey and him did not let them know that I have made other plans.

14:00 – I decide that I want to do an annual review review on Instagram, so I look back at the photos I took in 2019 and reflect on my experiences and which events were most important to me. I had the opportunity to travel a lot for fun (Miami / Key West, Arizona, New Mexico, Savannah, Georgia, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, home of Maryland, California and Japan) and for work (London, Munich, Arizona, California and the state of NY). I walked in places like Zion, Bryce and Arches National Parks, tried to get my motorcycle license, had my heart damaged by an extremely damaged man, got two tattoos and finally started to appreciate myself and to believe in my self-esteem. Although I only post this on social media, I ultimately feel very happy for the experiences I have had and cherish the friendliness my friends have shown me. I hope I have been a good friend to them in return.

3 p.m. – I start organizing my wardrobe because my bedroom wardrobe organization was such a huge success yesterday. Do I snack on some weird Norwegian fiber-rich crackers and unopened gjetost cheese that I have had in my fridge for a year? It is still good somehow.

4.45 pm – Walk to the nail site, which is about a mile away from where I live. As long as I am properly dressed and it is not raining / snowing, I try to walk or cycle in most places. Meet O., decide that I put black on my fingers and toes to celebrate the death of 2019, and almost immediately mess up my manicure as I roll my jeans back down on the way out. I don’t have the patience to sit longer to update them, so half of that money is down. $ 49

6.30 p.m. – I walk home and get ready for NYE. I land on wearing a black blazer, a black mesh top, black jeans and black Chelsea boots. Yes, in the real way of New York I usually wear black. I finish the look with some light makeup and a bright red lip. Somehow it appears to be good face painting, even though this is only the second time I have been wearing lipstick since prom in high school. Thank you, tutorials about YouTube!

8:45 pm – O. picks me up in an Uber, which we split. She immediately compliments my outfit and says that I look like I belong in the movie The Craft. Gothy / witch-like vibes are absolutely what I’m going for. Rad. $ 19.56

9.30 pm – We can find seats at the bar. E. is not working at our end, which is a shame, but it is not as if she still has time to talk. I certainly feel a little hangry after a strong cocktail, so I order a sandwich with ham and cheese and I share a Spanish tortilla and cheesy cauliflower with OH, an older European gentleman she is working on (it’s not a situation with sugar daddy at everything – even though she is almost unemployed, she is the money maker), and although I have often found her taste with men doubtful over the years, this man is actually quite fun to be with.

12:00 – E. gives O. and I pours heavy prosecco. Happy New Year! I text a few friends and my family WhatsApp group (most of the time I don’t give up, but for the sake of clarity, this group has my mother, stepfather and my two half-brothers in their twenties). One of my brothers sends me a message that says how proud he is of what I have achieved this year, which feels super nice. We did not grow up together (I lived with my father, from whom I am unfortunately divorced), so I am happy that as adults we have been able to build a relationship.

02.00 am – O. and I decide it’s time to go. E. has joined us with a number of freebies in the final bill and O. puts it on her card, while H., who also works in the service sector, tries to give E. a cash tip that is just as much as the invoice. I get the Uber, who is insane because of peak prices, and apparently forgets to split with O. If I find out later, I just decide to eat the costs, because I actually didn’t get her anything for her birthday for a week and a half. $ 67.46

2:45 am – The whiskey recording E. gave us for the road that has certainly been taken. I blow music (sorry neighbors) while getting ready for bed, and wash my face with Knours Your Only Cleanser and then put on their One Perfect Cream. I tried an insane facial treatment with The Ordinary products months ago and my skin got worse, so since I’m not afraid of a few wrinkles (I’m 33! It’s going to happen!), I’m keeping it simple now. I finish with some cocoa butter on my tattoos and finally go to sleep around 3:30 am.

Daily total: $ 136.02

Day four

9:30 am – Wake up much earlier than I thought I would be. I have a few happy New Year’s messages on my phone from friends abroad, so I respond to them (albeit not very attentive because I am a little brain-dead due to lack of sleep). I’m very lucky to have really good friends in the US and in a few other countries, but I hate keeping in touch. I prefer personal time, but although most of these people would offer a couch / air bed / maybe even their own bed, life stands in the way and I don’t see everyone as much as I would like.

11:45 am – E. text messages saying that she is brunching, even though she is home at 8 am, but is starving so she wants to do at 1 pm. in our usual place. I participate, but reluctantly. I really need a break from social activity, drinking and rich food. Maybe I will dry January (Narrator: she * doesn’t * dry January).

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – E., O. and I can miraculously find bar chairs at our (very busy for a change) brunch spot after I was told that waiting for a table would take an hour and a half. I get a hot banana-egg drink (January goes dry), a fried chicken sandwich and E. and I share lamb sausage and potato hash. Our total comes to $ 131 and E. takes my card to pay at the bar (yes, I am so lazy that I let her forge my signature and everything). I pay for O’s portion, because I owe her last night for drinks and E. gives me her share in cash. $ 86

3 p.m. – Go to O’s apartment to drink champagne and hang out with O’s dog. We listen to a lot of Dolly Parton and decide that we should quickly commemorate our friendship by getting matching tattoos. We are lovingly beginning to call ourselves the “tripod,” and that is for the joke that we are just stable enough to support each other.

6 p.m. – O. starts eating, but since I work tomorrow, I want to treat it like a Sunday and go back to good habits. I walk home (I live a little over a mile from O.) and enjoy the time lingering in my own thoughts.

7:30 PM – I eat hummus and pita for dinner while watching The Office on Netflix. I decide to send a message to a man I agreed with on Bumble because he is cute and has something strange in his profile about not showing women until the fourth or fifth date. I ask him if he eats his food like a snake, to which he actually responds, so I keep the weird message full for a while. After some decent chatter, the conversation drops because he gives me nothing to work with anymore and I am not interested in more heavy lifting. If someone is interested, I offer advisory services about what not to do with dating apps.

9.15 pm – Pop a melatonin to help me fall asleep and finally clean my wardrobe that no longer fits or I know I no longer wear it. I find a pair of T-shirts that I haven’t worn for years but that I have nostalgia for, so I don’t add them to the bag, although I know I should. Then I get ready to go to bed (facial cleanser but no cream because my hair is pretty oily from not taking a shower today) and put my bird to sleep.

10 pm – Back to reality means returning to my good habits. A few months ago I decided I wanted to read more books, so I try to read at least 20 minutes every weeknight before I go to bed. I pick up The Happiness Industry, which I started a few years ago but never finished. I have read a few pages, but my mind wanders too much, so I start an article in New Yorker about Roger McNamee (an early Silicon Valley tech investor becoming anti-tech), which I saved a while back in Instapaper. If you are feeling a theme here, yes: I work for a large company and live a life of a higher middle class, making me your standard hypocrite ‘East Coast liberal elite’.

Daily total: $ 86

Day five

7 a.m. – Ugh. Returning to normal life after the holidays becomes difficult.

7:50 am – Finally out of bed twenty minutes later than I would let myself go on a normal working day. Feed the bird and wipe the area around its cage while you wait for the kettle to boil. I make coffee and eat some cereal while listening to an older episode of the Why Won’t You Date Me podcast.

9:10 am – shower, get ready, and I am out the door to go to the office for the first time in a week and a half. Today I am about 20-30 minutes behind my typical daily routine.

10:05 am – Wow, the train is really rumbling along when it is on the third capacity of a normal weekday! This is perhaps one of the fastest commute I have ever had. I go to the office a few minutes after 10 and am surprised by how many people there are. Our last new team that has been hired (we have had five new people in recent months) is today and introduces itself, and we are chatting with another new employee who started last month. For whatever reason, I get very salty if they both live on living in Manhattan / close to the office. I have to get it together and stop being a donkey. Sheesh.

12 noon – I have … not been productive this morning. I spent a lot of time answering simple emails instead of tackling project work and then distracting myself by trying to figure out which updates (if any) I need for my tax deduction in 2020 to get a To avoid huge bill I received after submitting my return for 2018 ($ 16,000 !!). I’m also a little frustrated that I missed the deadline to get more of my bonus to my 401k (it’s currently set to save 70%, but I tried to raise it to 80%). This then inspires me to update the Google magazine, where I keep track of my current monthly expenses and I discover that I have built up too many subscriptions. Although I usually have a net income of about $ 2,000 in disposable income per month (and this week is not a typical reflection of my spending habits), I know I have to sit down and re-evaluate my spending quickly.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – I get some tofu from General Tso for lunch. Free food is one of our many extras and I am very grateful today for bleeding money in recent weeks. During lunch, I print a return label to return two irons / ironing board hangers that I have received from Amazon. After the return shipment I need to get $ 13.57 credit in my account. I grab a coffee and a bite-sized Tony’s Chocolonely on the floor where I am sitting.

4:30 in the afternoon. – Man, I just can’t concentrate. But! For the first time in months I have no unread emails in my inbox. In general, I think Inbox Zero is more of a productivity trap than an admirable goal (plus it will shatter as soon as everyone is really back next week), but when I have criticized and labeled everything, I feel that I have achieved something .

5 p.m. – I check my phone and see that I have received a text message from a few friends asking if I want to see Little Women at Nitehawk on Saturday afternoon. The trailer made me cry so much that I’m clearly downstairs.

5:30 pm – I leave my computer at the office. I told myself that on Friday I could only work from home if I had done everything on my to-do list. I didn’t do that, so no reward! I stop at CVS to pick up packing tape and then the supermarket at my subway stop in Brooklyn to pick up wholemeal pita, hummus, black garbage bags, fillings with Swiffer dust cloth and wet sweepers from Swiffer. $ 38.43

6.40 pm – Remove my waste / recycling (and cut my thumb open on cardboard, great), mount a new shoe rack for my entrance, stick the boxes that I have to send back to Asos and Amazon, and prepare a salmon bowl for dinner . I eat it while watching The Office on Netflix. Text messages for the year, but I don’t feel like having a text message now.

7:45 pm – What I lacked in discipline at work, I more than made up for at home and now it’s training time! I am lucky to have a gym in my office and apartment building, but I prefer to work in my apartment if I can. I do a few minutes on a balance board and then a 15 minute HIIT kettlebell / body weight training from HasFit on YouTube. Then I drink a chocolate milk muscle and eat a FitJoy protein bar to make sure I meet my protein goal.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I give my friend, C., the money for the cinema ticket and get ready to go to bed. I read a bit of the same New Yorker article yesterday (it’s a long time!) But I fade quickly and sleep at 10:45 am. $ 16.50

Daily total: $ 54.93

Day six

7 a.m. – No. Shout at my Google house to slumber twice.

7.50 am – After having lunch in bed and looking at Instagram and Imgur on my phone, I finally get up and do my morning routine (bird feeding, making coffee, eating yogurt) while listening to the new Why Won’t You Date Me. I have a little pain from training last night and my throat feels a bit scratchy. I hope I don’t get sick.

9:20 am – Out the door and in the office in 35 minutes, which I think is definitely a record. Hand in my Asos package in an outgoing mailbox (get a refund of $ 111.69) and go through my to-do list.

11.30 am – Time for a little break. I am booking a Zipcar for tomorrow morning to have my Goodwill drive. The apartment organization is completed as soon as this is done!

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – More general Tso’s tofu for lunch! When I go back to my desk, I see my manager, who is still absent, responding to emails. Hear the herald sad trombone singing: the holidays are officially over. I grab a coffee and a chocolate, meet a product manager that I haven’t seen in a while and talk quickly and decide myself to (finally) achieve something tangible.

4 p.m. – I am quite satisfied with the graph I made to follow the projects I need to run this quarter, but I feel a bit stressed out by all the work. Because I didn’t actually talk about my work, except slacking and looking at e-mail: I do a commercial product strategy, which means that I wear a technical hat alternately (ie make sure our sales teams know how our products work and ensure that she can sell them) and a corporate hat (that is, help the product team build something that solves a market need).

5 pm – I steal a large Sour Patch Kid from a colleague’s desk (I was told they were free!) And left. I return a pair of jeans that were too large for the AllSaints near my office ($ 105 refund) and take the metro home. Date dude texting me about his Friday night plans and I’m not sure if he’s fishing to do something or not, but three dates in a week seems a bit excessive? I am not responding for a while, which in my opinion means that I am playing a game?

7 pm – I eat one of my fresh meals for dinner (breaded chicken with butternut mac and cheese and green beans) while watching the movie Frank on Hulu. I’m a bit in love with Domhnall Gleeson after seeing the most recent Star Wars movie, although he is by no means my type. After dinner I open the door of my birdcage and he flies to me on the couch. He’s in a much better mood tonight and keeps pushing his head in my fingers to stroke me. Fast PSA: Parrots are very difficult pets and I don’t recommend that most people own them. I’ve had my guy for 11 years. He could live another 20-30. It is an obligation, yes.

10:45 am – I recently decided that I want to reach a new goal, so I bought an entry-level electric guitar. Between vacation parties and going home to see my family, it was a few weeks ago that I practiced. I warm up with spider walks for five minutes and then work on the chord diagrams from G to D to A to C until my fingers start to hurt. I feel like I’m getting a little better!

11:20 PM – Time to call it a day. Wash my face, brush my teeth, put the bird in bed and float around on my computer (which I only bring into my bedroom on weekends) until I fall asleep around 1:30 am.

Daily total: $ 0

Day seven

8.30 am – I should have gone to bed earlier, that was definitely not enough sleep for a Saturday. But I wanted to have enough time to have breakfast (high-fiber cereal and coffee), listen to a podcast (an older Why Won’t You Date Me) and shower before picking up the Zipcar.

10.30 am – Go out the door to get the Zipcar. It is warm for January in New York, but incredibly foggy and spitting rain. I drive back to my apartment, load four large bags of clothing and bedding, grab the Amazon package that I have to return, and then drive to Goodwill in downtown Brooklyn. It takes me three attempts to park in parallel (I was not good at it when I owned a car and since I haven’t owned a car for 12 years, I don’t get many chances to improve this skill). I have heard that they do not bring linen, which is bad because it says that they have done so on their website. I feel a bit stressed now, because those are two bags that I have to find an alternative to get rid of. I extend my Zipcar reservation, deliver my package to the UPS store and then decide to only throw away the bedding. I don’t like to admit this, because they were good quality items and actually new, but if I don’t do anything with those bags today while riding this manic wave of productivity, they’ll be in my apartment for months. $ 26.75

12:50 pm – My anxiety is rising a little, so I decompress on my couch after I have turned off the car and eat a FitJoy protein bar (yes, I treat protein bars a bit like candy bars, because they are all that). Getting public transportation from my apartment to the cinema is good but uncomfortable and I miss my window to take the train, so I call a Lyft because I have a 25% promotion ($ 13.71 with tip). My friends C. and Q. inform me that they are late, so I go find our seats in the theater and order a coffee. $ 13.71

4 pm – Little Women is so good. I resonate very strongly with Jo (the independence! The strong will!). V. and I split the bill for the food ($ 29.40 + tip) – we both ordered Beyond Burgers and fries and we split tater tots and queso. We decide to hang out a little more and C. suggests that we hit Public Records, which I wanted to watch for a while. We stappen in de trein en zodra we daar aankomen, ben ik verliefd – geweldige ruimte, alle medewerkers en vaste gasten zijn mooi en stijlvol, de DJ’s draaien 60’s rock- en jazzalbums en de cocktails zijn geweldig. Ik zie een discobal op een plank en voel een dwang om er een te kopen op Amazon ($ 11,99, van mijn tegoed genomen). We hebben elk drie cocktails (ik krijg: bloedsinaasappel / mezcal, een variatie op een ouderwetse en een cachaça / ananas special) en vertrekken wanneer ze ons vertellen dat ze de tafel terug nodig hebben. We hebben de cheque op drie manieren verdeeld ($ 38,33 + fooi). $ 81,73

18.50 uur – We besluiten dat we willen blijven rondhangen, dus loop naar een Koreaans plaatsje Insa na het zien van te veel kinderen rondhangen bij onze eerste keuze, Three’s Brewery. C. probeert meer Aziatische gerechten te verkennen, dus ik sta erop dat we tteokbokki (mijn favoriet) krijgen. We splitsen ook gefrituurde veggie / kimchi-knoedels, gestoomde varkensknoedels, chicharron en de gratis banchan die bij de maaltijden wordt geleverd. In de loop van de avond drink ik twee sakes, een rood bier van een lokale brouwerij (Strong Rope) en twee Hitachino Nest White Ales, die ik splitst met C. Hoe meer we drinken, hoe meer spanning tussen C. en Q. begint naar boven te komen. Ik had geen idee dat hun vriendschap zo rotsachtig was. Omdat ze allebei een paar jaar jonger zijn, probeer ik de tijd dat een van hen in de badkamer is te gebruiken om naar hun problemen te luisteren en ze wat advies te geven. Hoewel C. het lijkt te waarderen, vertrekt ze eerst na wat meningsverschil over het splitsen van de cheque met Q.

01.00 uur – Nadat C. is vertrokken, hebben Q. en ik uiteindelijk een beetje van hart tot hart over zijn vriendschap met C. Hij haalde uit naar me een paar maanden geleden toen we dronken met een groep vrienden en zei iets dat Ik zou meestal niet tolereren van een vriend. We eindigden met een goed gesprek waarbij ik hem vertelde wat ik van vriendschap verwacht en hem aanmoedigden om een ​​beetje meer zelfreflectief te zijn en zijn grenzen beter te communiceren in sociale situaties, in plaats van zijn woede op te kroppen wanneer mensen hem uitlachen ( die hij de gewoonte heeft aan te moedigen). Ik heb in het verleden met deze dingen geworsteld, dus het is echt een vervulling geweest om me als een mentor te gedragen, hoewel ik nog steeds bezig ben om niet neerbuigend of veroordelend te zijn. We splitsen de cheque ($ 73,49 + fooi) en dan krijg ik een Uber-huis ($ 12,24). $ 100.73

1:30 uur – Ik kom thuis en nestel me een paar minuten voordat ik hem naar bed breng. Ik volg mezelf vrij snel en slaap om 2 uur ‘s nachts.

Dagelijks totaal: $ 222,92

Money Diaries zijn bedoeld om de ervaringen van individuele vrouwen weer te geven en weerspiegelen niet noodzakelijk het standpunt van Refinery29. Raffinaderij29 moedigt op geen enkele manier illegale activiteiten of schadelijk gedrag aan.

The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.

Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.

Vind je het leuk wat je ziet? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

A Week In Washington, D.C., On A $100,000 Salary

This Is What I Spent On My Trip To Morrocco

A Week In Los Angeles, CA On A $125,000 Salary