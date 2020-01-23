A week at a university in Michigan costs $ 3,500 a month

Welcome to Money Diaries – College Edition, where we tackle the last taboo that modern working women encounter: money. We ask students how they spend their hard-earned money over a seven-day period – and we follow every last dollar.

Today: a student / babysitter / researcher who spends part of her money this week on a notebook with five subjects.

Occupancy: Student / Nanny / Researcher

Industry: Medicine / childcare

Age: 21

Place: Michigan

Salary: $ 5,000 stipend from an annual student loan, $ 15 / hour for babysitting and $ 10 / hour for my research assignment

Tuition fees: $ 20,502 after scholarships and academic scholarships

Current Student grants: I have withdrawn $ 5,000, the rest of my tuition is covered by my father and my uncle

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Rent: $ 0 (shared house with five other girls, my parents pay $ 835 / month)

Credit card: $ 50 for my $ 1,900 in credit card debt

School fee: About $ 3500 a month for a payment plan (graciously paid by my parents and uncle)

Water: $ 35 (every three months for my share)

WiFi: $ 15 (for my share)

Electric / Heat: $ 40 (for my share)

Netflix: $ 10 (I share it with my family)

Spotify + Hulu Student: $ 5.35

Aaptiv Workout app: $ 15

Amazon Prime: $ 6.49

iCloud storage: $ 0.99

Allure Beauty Box: $ 15

Day one

4.45 am – Time to go back to school from the winter break! I wake up sweaty and cold so I get out of bed surprisingly quickly. I am done packing and I am going to the airport, which is about an hour away. Although she is notoriously late for the airport, my mother wants to stop for coffee and more gas. Who am I to deny Starbucks? We both get a Cafe Misto with almond milk. Not my usual, but I can’t do the sugar that early in the morning. My mother pays.

5:15 am – Well, here we are people. Police lights are already behind us behind schedule. The officer informs us that our registration expired less than a week ago, a headlight and brake light are off despite repairing them GESTERDAY! He leaves my mother with a warning, but now we are chronically behind schedule.

6:05 am – AND MY MOTHER MISS THE OUTPUT. I bite my tongue and quickly say a prayer.

6:15 am – I run to the check-in counter and although I have checked in at 4 am and have a seat assignment, she informs me that the flight is closed, although I still have 43 (!) Minutes left at my gate. I know it’s because the flight is overbooked. She informs me that there is still a seat left on a flight within three hours, but I now have a connection that brings me to school seven hours later than I should have arrived. I grab my new ticket and splash down at the still-quiet airport. Can also use this time to be productive … I order a notebook with five compartments and thick paper on Amazon Prime. It’s the small things in life, and in this case it’s quality paper for taking notes. $ 10.37

8:15 am – Okay, the only one who is positive about this whole dilemma is in the form of a Chik-fil-A breakfast! We don’t have any at school so this is a big win. I order two chicken minis with four counts and a vanilla iced coffee. I take a picture of my mother’s breakfast, so she doesn’t feel so bad about missing my flight (we take responsibility for this together, but mainly blame it on Starbucks). $ 11.56

8.30 am – Because I am not on my flight, I jump on a Skype call for the board of directors that I have just joined for the coming year. Our recruitment starts tonight, so even though I don’t have much to contribute at the moment, my responsibilities will take up most of my time for the next two weeks.

10.00 am – More boredom at the airport so I make a round and get some water for the flight. $ 3.99

11.30 am – I land in New Orleans (my connection) and wonder why oh why I left my acceptance here at school for the cold winters of Michigan (insert sun emoji here). I enjoy more comfort food and get a cinnamon sugar pretzel from Aunt Anne. $ 3.64

5:00 pm – Finally arrive and call an Uber ($ 34.42). My Uber driver asks me if I’m fine. I think I need sleep. $ 34.42

6 pm – Finally coming home. This day is not nearly over yet, so I hand over my bag, grab my other bag and call an Uber to the direction of recruitment that I am helping to run. $ 5.60

8:30 in the evening. – Well, I made it. I had to present it to my group and I certainly came out as scattered and unprepared. Hoping that I can show them tomorrow that I am a better leader!

8:45 pm – Go to the corner of Walgreens on the way home and grab muesli bars, chocolates, mints and fruit snacks for my group tomorrow, because it is a long day of recruitment. I also buy oatmeal, mac and cheese and cookies for dinner and breakfast. $ 33.46

9 o’clock in the evening. – I quickly make some mac and cheese to eat before I go to bed and sit down with my two roommates, S. and B., to talk. I realize I don’t have any milk, so I ask S. if I can use some of her almond milk. After two bites of my mac and cheese, I wonder why it is so sweet … and I realize that the almond milk has vanilla flavor.

10 pm – Completely exhausted, I do a body shower, brush my teeth and light. Today was a day for you.

Daily total: $ 103.04

Day two

5:45 am – My alarm goes off and despite an early bedtime I am not ready to get out from under the covers. I use my favorite part of my phone: the snooze button.

6.30 am – I finally resist the urge to snooze again and crawl out of bed. I do a quick morning routine of Kiehl’s ultra-face cream, Tarte mascara and Maybelline concealer while my oatmeal is cooking. In 15 minutes I am dressed and out the door.

7:15 am – Recruitment! Most of my work means that everything runs smoothly and that people are taken where they need to go. Despite the rocky start yesterday, I feel more confident and focused because of a good night’s sleep.

9 am – I realize that my phone wallet is missing my credit card and it is the only card I have (possibly not even waiting for my replacement debit card). Load $ 10 on my Starbucks card because it uses Apple Pay and order an ice caramel cloud macchiato as an energy boost. $ 10

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – Finally lunch and luckily it was paid by my organization and I don’t have to find out my credit card situation! However, they have difficulty using the correct code to get me into the dining room, so a cute sports boy behind me logs in to use one of his guest movements. Thank you, sweet athlete. I have chicken parm and a snack on a few Dove chocolates from my bag.

3.30 pm – With the end of the recruitment not in sight, I run to the cafe in the business school and I get an iced latte with Apple Pay. This week is fed by a lot of caffeine. $ 4.45

8 p.m. – The rest of the day is blurry. No less than 13 hours of recruitment later and I am ready to go to bed. My friend, N., texted me that he had made dinner reservations for us since he was away from Tokyo during the break, but I convince him to stay with me. He is a phenomenal chef and prepares us a duck curry recipe that he came up with.

12:30 – I have been up for far too long. I go home, wash my face with a Best Klairs cleansing oil, brush my teeth and faintly go to bed.

Daily total: $ 14.45

Day three

8:20 am – My first alarm goes off. The first day of classes starts today! I swear that when I wake up I will be a completely different person. That I decide that I have to change my 9 o’clock reading into a later one in attempts to fall asleep again. THANKS, there is a strip of my reasonable self that takes me out of bed at the last minute and calls an Uber (waste of money, I know) to get it on time. I throw leggings, an Urban Outfitters bra top and a sweatshirt. On the other hand, I see my credit card lying on the floor of my bedroom, so crisis deviation! $ 8.30

10.00 am – I am so grateful that I got out of bed, this professor is clearly the best for organic chemistry II. I need all the help I can get. I spend ten minutes in a panic when I realize that I have no idea where my next lesson is, but I manage to get there for the professor.

11.30 am – I have a break from classes until 5.30 am, but it is currently dumping snow and windy. I shuffle to a nearby cafe to start assignments. I shoot a message at my mother stating that my tuition is due. I know I have worry-free expenses in some areas, such as food and transportation, but I really feel that I’m so thin at school that I don’t have time to prepare meals or even take a 15-minute drive to the supermarket . Sometimes I don’t just eat for lunch to avoid unnecessary food and costs, but it has had a huge impact on my health in the last semester when I didn’t put a sustainable amount of calories into my body.

11:45 am – I order a peppermint mocha and a piece of banana bread and go to work. This has been my favorite order at this cafe for the past three years and it never gets old. $ 8.45

12.30 – I think about the finances for a while and plan a budget. I also remember that I need thank you cards for the family I am looking after, so I have Amazon Prime a pack of cards that come here before I see them on Friday. $ 6.35

3.30 pm – My stomach starts to growl and the caffeine really makes me nervous. I go next door and grab two slices of cheese pizza because this is the cheapest option and I need food ($ 7 + $ 1 tip). After I’m done, I still feel strangely nervous, so I head home to rest for my 5:30 class. $ 8

7 p.m. – Out of class for the night, so I stop at N. to lie down and watch TV. I am invited by my friend V. for trivia, but I do not want to spend the money and am really tired the last days. Somehow I fall asleep in my clothes at N. around 11:30 a.m. He gently walks me into his room and puts me in it. My heart.

Daily total: $ 31.10

Day four

9:00 AM – N. wakes me up by tickling my face with my hair. I know this is his way of wanting some intimacy, but boy, can you let a girl sleep later than 9? One of N.’s gifts to me from Japan was Japanese lubricant … It’s the thought that counts, right? Anyway, when trying out I feel a pretty burning sensation in places that shouldn’t burn that way. Given that the packaging is in Japanese, I cross my fingers that I am doing well.

10.30 am – N. is now in a good mood and wants to grab coffee and breakfast in a very cute cafe down the street. I get an ice-vanilla latte and a glass bottle of water so that I can use it again. $ 7.46

12 noon – I don’t have lessons until 5:30 am so I manage to shower, eat a bowl of oatmeal, do the house dishes, respond to emails and put out a few fires in front of the executive committee where I sit. Sometime around 1:30 I feel exhausted and I know if I am not taking a nap now, I am going to fight to get through today. Unfortunately I wake up at 4 o’clock from this ‘little’ nap.

7 pm – I really loved my English lesson! It is the same professor that I had last semester and he is so interesting. I warn him that I want to try to write more “disturbing” pieces after seeing Shutter Island last week, where “disturbing” were the psychological turns and the hero became somewhat of a villain. I study biology to eventually go to medical school, but I like to take writing lessons to balance my STEM courses.

7:30 PM – I’m desperate for food and go to Trader Joe’s. I try to be realistic without completely limiting what I buy, and I come up with a decent set of food options. I buy turkey burgers, sandwiches, mozzarella, spiced chai mix, tortilla chips, bananas, watermelon, eggs, milk, yogurt, peanut butter, a prepared salad, a bottle of wine, babybelka cheese, tortellini, a La Colombe-tap latte I want to try, and chicken sausage. $ 50.55

8:30 in the evening. – Beat a turkey burger and realize that I could have used Dijon mustard and mushrooms on it, but I am more of an ordinary person when it comes to food, so I add some cheese and call it a day. I snack on watermelon while I cook.

9 o’clock in the evening. – My two roommates who are here this semester (the other three are studying abroad, but one of them is here for the weekend) and I open a few bottles of prosecco and chat while watching Netflix. We enter into a debate about learned / innate attraction to others and the prosecco definitely keeps the conversation heated. However, it feels good to be with them. At school my anxiety / depression gets so bad that I just want to lock myself in my room, but I feel far away from them and I want to make an effort to hang out.

10.30 am – Out of the blue our house is filled with people I don’t know very well, so I take my exit around 11.30 am to go to bed. Brushing my teeth at night, washing my face and using Kiehl’s face cream.

3 p.m. – The roommate who goes abroad still has people downstairs and they have started screaming / singing to loud music and stomping … the lack of social consciousness surprises me. Both me and another roommate text her, but she doesn’t seem to have her phone with her.

4:30 am – It is FINALLY silent. I should have gone downstairs to calm them down earlier, but I was in my underwear and a t-shirt.

Daily total: $ 58.21

Day five

8:20 am – Again, this is a painful wake up, this time because of the late night noise. I snooze until the last second (a trend, clearly), put on a sweater, jeans and my snow boots and I’m out of the door in a hurry. Yes, I should have brushed my teeth, but here we are. I get the chemistry on time and eat a granola bar from my bag.

12 noon – After two more lessons, I have a meeting with my management to discuss recruitment and to reflect on our goals for the next semester. Make me feel surrounded by such passionate and caring female leaders.

14:00 – When I get home, I grab another turkey burger and try the La Colombe tapelatte I bought yesterday. I have been daydreaming about coffee all day, but I stayed strong and waited to drink one at home and it was definitely worth it! I could sacrifice cafés for this, which means that I can now spend much less on spending in this area! Thank you MD’s for the recommendation. After lunch I pick up some old manuals that must be sent and taken to the UPS store before I have to pick up Q. for my babysitting job.

2.30 a.m. – As I leave early to go to the UPS store, I realize that my rear tire is flat again. I think it wasn’t just the missing valve cap that I replaced … I’ve been through so many sets of tires through embedded nails over the past four years, I don’t know why this continues to happen !! For now I fill the tire with air ($ 1.50) and put some gas in my tank while I’m at the gas station ($ 12.11). I have prepaid shipping in the UPS store, so it’s free. $ 13.61

4 p.m. – V. and I went shopping at her kitchen table to do some homework. I am eventually distracted because a SoulCycle is opening in my town this week, and it is my favorite type of training lesson. Before Christmas, my mother said she would split up a gym membership, but this month I’ll do the “SoulCycle Original” package instead. It’s on the more expensive side, so we decide to split it up. I get a package of six classes for $ 125, which I will use as a treat for the next 45 days. My half is $ 65. Since I have to pay for my therapist from my own pocket ($ 75 per session), I will use this as an outlet for my anxiety / depression. $ 65

6.30 p.m. – After dropping off Q. while teaching, I go home and get into bed to relax for a while. I decide to finish the movie Seven Pounds on Netflix and BOY was not prepared for that. Eventually I sob full-body and continue like this for ten minutes after the film ends. I go downstairs to talk to my housemates while I’m still sobbing about the movie and they all make fun of me. I still highly recommend it.

11.30 am – The majority of the night passes quietly. I see N. but he falls asleep within the hour after the remaining jet lag. I watch the premiere of The Bachelor in bed, wash my face, brush my teeth and light up around noon.

Daily total: $ 78.61

Day six

7:25 am – These early wake-ups are not getting any easier. I can’t remember turning off my alarm, but it happens. I get a phone call and ask me about logistical changes with recruitment today, so that I get out of bed.

7:45 am – I grab a yogurt from TJ, brush my hair and teeth and I’m out the door. Another full day of recruitment and the earlier the wake-up, the more likely it is that my morning routine will not exist.

9 o’clock in the morning – I have a short break, so I check in to start my research task next week at my lead researcher for the lab. I order an iced matcha latte from Starbucks on my mobile because I have money on my app.

12 noon – Lunch break and luckily I have until 3 so I go home in the rain, coat still wet this morning. I feel like a wet blanket.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – My stomach growls, so I stir some tortellini and snack on watermelon while I cook. After I finish eating my sub-par tortellini, I finally get my bedding in the wash. I also get paid for the babysitting and find that I had a Venmo balance that I had forgotten! Pleasant surprise!!

3 p.m. – I wake up disoriented, absolutely not going to take a nap. But here I am pantless and sweaty after sleeping. I put my pants back on and go to the next phase of recruitment for the day.

4:00 pm – I arrive in the auditorium and luckily my nap makes me more energetic and ready to take on the next challenge. I spend the coming hours recruiting recruits and organizing with recruiters. During my breaks I can spend time with my friend, K., who is also on the board. She is the serene presence that I needed.

5:30 pm – I mention in a text to N. that I long for another coffee, and he responds by going to Starbucks and surprising me with a vanilla latte. He is incredibly thoughtful and makes up for my day.

9 o’clock in the evening. – I end the day in a haze of disorganization and chaos. I go to N.’s and fall exhausted on the couch, but somehow his roommates convince me that I should have some fun, even though they desperately want to go to bed. I finally give in and go home for a quick change, apply minimal make-up of concealer and mascara and go back to their home with a frozen turkey burger in a bag. Sometimes you just have to prepare your meal while on the move.

10 pm – After my turkey burger dinner, N. makes me a stiff drink of whiskey and seltzer with lemon and we go to the bars. His roommate calls the Uber.

11.00 pm – We wait in line for 30 minutes in the cold, and by the time we step into the bar, the capacity is far beyond, as dangerously over. We only take half an hour and I call it a night. N. Ubers brings us back to his house and I walk the short distance home.

12:00 – Body shower, brushing your teeth, washing your face and I’m in bed.

Daily total: $ 0

Day seven

8:45 am – This is one of my later wake-ups of the week and I am happy. I have some extra time for a morning routine for the last day of recruitment, so I put on a concealer and mascara, brush my teeth and make a bowl of brown sugar oatmeal with bananas on top. I pick up a random assortment of snacks and my pre-made TJ salad and call an Uber where I will be stationed all day. Although I clearly have a problem with Ubering, in this case (and many others) there is legitimate no parking and some of these places are a 15-minute drive away! $ 8.65

9.30 am – Arrive at my station, ready to recruit. It says a lot on my plate and I have to start cutting back on my work at school and research. I am attacked by an organizer because of her own lack of knowledge, but I do not try to take it personally because it is a stressful time. Today’s work will mainly check in with the recruits and ensure that they know where to go. There is a lot of free time today, but they only come in small pieces, so I’m trying to get the most out of the 20-minute productivity outbursts.

1 o’clock in the afternoon. – I am already worn out and it is absolutely freezing, so I and the woman I work with decide to treat ourselves to Starbucks because we cannot travel all the way back home. I am pleasantly surprised by how nice she is and end the day with a new friend. I broke contact with my best friend last summer because of some pretty horrible things she did, so I definitely had a gap in my life where she used to be, plus the emotional toll of what’s still happening. That makes it refreshing to meet someone with whom I now click. We eat our packed lunches at Starbucks and I order a new drink, I see, a cocoa cloud macchiato and a piece of lemon bread that I could eat every day. I fill up my card and use stars for the lemon bread. $ 10

6 pm – My new friend, P., and I trudge the rest of the day. We are both visibly exhausted from these long days and do our best to keep everyone else organized despite this. When we finally finish around half past six, we walk the long way home for some fresh air and silence. In the end we only live one street apart, so it seems that this friendship really works. Once home, I end up on the floor of my shower for 20 minutes in the warm water, grateful that I have finished recruiting, but also because I need relaxation after such a long week. I take my time with my nocturnal routine; turn on my oil diffuser, play quiet music and snuggle into my newly washed bedding. I sleep amazingly at 7:30.

Daily total: $ 18.65

